Grading Barcelona’s 2025 Summer Transfer Window
The 2025 summer transfer window is finally over and Barcelona have managed to complete three signings that should give Hansi Flick more high caliber variants to defend the throne of Spanish soccer.
Barcelona were once again handicapped in the transfer market due to their precarious financial situation. Nevertheless, the acquisitions of Joan García, Roony Bardghji and Marcus Rashford should raise both the floor and the ceiling of a team that’s hungry for more silverware.
A year after Dani Olmo was the only marquee signing of the 2024 summer window, Barcelona have spent less than €30 million ($34.9 million) on their three signings. With a number of fringe players leaving the club, plus additional incoming payments for Barça Atlètic players and for transfers that happened in the past, the Catalans have ended the window with a positive balance.
Los Blaugranas will be glad the window is now closed, quieting the noise that surrounded the club all summer. With three signings of completely different profiles, Barcelona will be eager to see how they develop under Flick.
Best Signing: Joan García
Barcelona acquired their goalkeeper of the future this summer when they pounced on the opportunity to land Joan García.
The former Espanyol goalkeeper had plenty of suitors with a release clause worth just €25 million ($28.8 million). Barcelona were quick to act and landed the 24-year-old Spaniard.
Long-time starter Marc-André ter Stegen has been compromised by injuries each of the past three seasons and isn’t getting any younger. Wojchiech Szczęsny, Barça’s starter in the climax of 2024–25, is still solid but it’s worth remembering he was enjoying retirement this time last year. It was simply time for Barcelona to land a worthy heir to their current club captain.
Barcelona not only addressed a position of need, they upgraded with arguably the best goalkeeper in La Liga last season. García had the most saves (146) of any goalkeeper in Spain’s top-flight a season ago and was pivotal for Espanyol to avoid relegation. In only three games with Barcelona, he’s already proven to be an excellent shot-stopper, with impressive reflexes and precise positioning. He’s also shown great quality on the ball, a must for a Barça goalkeeper.
García already had his first signature performance wit Barcelona with a monumental effort to rescue a point in their most recent game. Given the price-tag and his huge potential, this is one of the best transfers the club has completed in a while.
Biggest Surprise: Roony Bardghji
Many fans probably had no idea who Roony Bardghji was when Barcelona singed him from FC Copenhagen.
The 19-year-old winger was highly-regarded by many European clubs, but many opted agains signing him after an injury sidelined him for almost a year. Yet, Barcelona believed in his quality and signed him for a bargain €2.5 million ($2 million).
Bardghji is a dynamic winger with clear upside, a skillful dribbler that has an eye for goal. Although he’s still a raw prospect, he’ll serve well as Lamine Yamal’s backup, offering Barcelona’s gem some much needed depth on the right wing—something they didn’t have a season ago.
Although Bardghji is yet to make his official debut given the complications Barcelona have faced trying to register him, it’s clear he’s seen as a valuable asset for the future.
Statement Signing: Marcus Rashford
The arrival of Marcus Rashford this summer is a statement that the club are willing to do everything to support Flick.
The German manager was adamant on signing a new left winger since the summer started. Initially, it looked like Nico Williams was bound for Barcelona, but after the move collapsed for a second year in a row, the club didn’t give up their seach. They also didn’t give up after it became clear Luis Díaz’s price-tag was far out of Barcelona’s reach.
A loan deal for Manchester United’s Marcus Rashford was eventually struck, giving Flick his much-wanted left winger.
Rashford’s signing is also a statement in that, despite how prolific Barcelona’s attack was a season ago, players have no room for complacency if they want to remain in the lineup. With Rashford joining, Barcelona, there’s added flexibility to how Flick can deploy his front line.
If Rashford makes a statement of his own on the pitch this season, then Barcelona could trigger his €30 million ($35 million) buy-option next summer.
Biggest Outgoing Transfer: Iñigo Martinez
Iñigo Martínez was the leader of Barcelona’s defense a season ago. There wasn’t any indication the same wouldn’t be the case this term, but then, out of nowhere, he left for Al Nassr after participating in Barça’s preseason tour. The fact he left on a free transfer made the move even more shocking.
Martínez leaves a gaping hole in the heart of Barcelona’s defense. The Basque player had become the perfect partner and mentor for the young Pau Cubarsí. Furthermore, with Martínez’s departure, Barcelona have no natural, left-footed center backs remaining on the team.
Through three games of the 2025–26 season, it’s alarmingly clear Barcelona weren’t prepared for Martínez’s departure.
Overall Grade
There were high expectations that this summer Barcelona would actually be able to move for key players in the transfer market. That clearly didn’t happen, but the team addressed positions they clearly needed.
However, Barcelona fans will unquestionably feel disappointed at their failed attempt to sign Williams this summer. It was a reminder of how, despite the incredible success of 2024–25, there’s still plenty of work to do off the pitch to solve economic issues for Barcelona to be well and truly back.
As soon as the Williams saga unfolded, it became abundantly clear Barcelona were not going to be able to compete with other big European clubs in the transfer market. Still, Barça did a good job with what they managed to acquire given their situation.
Martínez leaving and Barcelona’s inability to find an adequate replacement is a massive concern, one that’s already being felt in the early season. Barcelona must hope that they can be more active in a years time, after completing just five total signings over the past two summers.
Although Barcelona added much needed depth and their goalkeeper of the future, the inability to sing more players, the Williams saga, and Martínez leaving makes it hard to call this window a massive success.
Yet, as the dust settles, Barcelona continue to have one of the most powerful squads in Europe and will be contenders to win major trophies this season.
Overall Grade: B-
Barcelona Incoming Transfers: Summer 2025
Player
Age
Left
Fee
Joan García
24
Espanyol
€25 million ($28.8 million)
Roony Bardghji
19
FC Copenhagen
€2.5 million ($2.9 million)
Marcus Rashford
27
Manchester United
Loan transfer
Barcelona Outgoing Transfers: Summer 2025
Player
Age
Joined
Fee
Pau Víctor
23
Braga
€12 million ($14 million)
Álex Valle
21
Como
€6 million ($7 million)
Pablo Torre
25
Mallorca
€5 million ($5.8 million)
Clément Lenglet
29
Atlético Madrid
Free transfer
Iñigo Martínez
34
Al Nassr
Free transfer
Héctor Fort
19
Elche
Loan
Iñaki Peña
26
Elche
Loan
Ansu Fati
22
Monaco
Loan
Ander Astralaga
21
Granada
Loan
Oriol Romeu
33
Free Agent
Contract expired