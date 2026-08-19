Barcelona vs. Al Ahly: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona’s final preseason friendly of the summer sees them take on Egyptian side Al Ahly in the 61st edition of the Joan Gamper Trophy on Wednesday.

The trophy has been contested since 1966 and allows top sides from across the soccer world to take on the Blaugrana in a one-off friendly match. Most opponents lose, but Al Ahly will hope to buck that trend as Africa’s first ever participant in the event.

Barcelona’s preseason campaign has taken them across Europe ahead of their imminent return to Camp Nou. After a behind-closed-doors win over Catalan side CE Europa, they traveled to England for a draw with Birmingham City, before facing Nottingham Forest and Udinese in a triangular tournament in Italy. Then they journeyed to Switzerland, where they beat Basel 5–2.

Their La Liga title defense commences on Sunday with a trip to Elche, with Hansi Flick’s side given an extra week to prepare for their opener due to the participation of so many of their players at the World Cup.

Barcelona vs. Al Ahly Score Prediction

Barca Win 48th Joan Gamper Trophy

Barcelona should waltz to victory. | Emmanuele Ciancaglini/Ciancaphoto Studio/Getty Images

Barça flexed their attacking muscles against Basel at the weekend, welcoming back a host of late returnees following the World Cup. Lamine Yamal was one of them and, naturally, he got on the scoresheet, while the likes of Dani Olmo, Pau Cubarsí, Jules Koundé and debutant Anthony Gordon all featured.

Flick will be tempted to name an even stronger lineup in Catalonia and that will spell trouble for Al Ahly. The Egyptians are also yet to kick off their new season and never come up against such fierce opposition on the domestic or continental stage.

They could well be blown away by a Barça side looking to impress Flick just days before the new campaign, and buoyed by the backing of a home crowd.

The Blaugrana have won 47 of their 60 Joan Gamper Trophy matches, including 12 of the last 13, and they thrashed Como 5–0 last summer. Another hefty win could be on the cards.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–1 Al Ahly

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Al Ahly

Yamal could return to the starting XI. | FotMob

After being utilized from the bench last time out, Koundé and Yamal could earn promotions to the starting XI on Wednesday—even if they’re withdrawn at halftime. There will be plenty of other alterations throughout the match as Flick’s first-teamers get up to speed.

Just four days out from the new campaign, the Barça boss won’t take any unnecessary risks, however, and that will mean limited minutes for recent returnees.

Gordon could get his first taste of Camp Nou as a home player, while Raphinha might be tasked with leading the line given Barça’s lack of center forward options following the exits of Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres.

Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji will again miss out through injury, while Pedri’s involvement is uncertain after he missed the Basel match.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs. Al Ahly (4-2-3-1): García; Koundé, Christensen, Martín, Balde; Bernal, Espart; Yamal, López, Gordon; Raphinha.

Al Ahly Predicted Linuep vs. Barcelona

Al Ahly will name a strong side. | FotMob

Manager Hussein Ammouta will select an array of players who represented Egypt at the World Cup, including the likes of Emam Ashour, Marwan Ateya and Yasser Ibrahim.

Summer recruit Monsef Bakrar should earn some minutes after arriving from Dinamo Zagreb, while other new signings such as Akram Tawfik and Soufiane Benjdida will be pushing to feature in the starting lineup.

Al Ahly will be reunited with former striker Hamza Abdelkarim, who recently joined Barça and has flourished in preseason. The 18-year-old has scored three times across games with Birmingham and Basel.

Al Ahly predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-3-3): El Shenawy; Hany, Ibrahim, Marei, Fouad; Kouka, Ashour, Ateya; Zizo, El Shahat, Bakrar.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Al Ahly Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Wednesday. Aug. 19

: Wednesday. Aug. 19 Kick-off Time: 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT / 7 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Al Ahly on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream Worldwide Barça Play, FC Barcelona on YouTube