Barcelona vs. Athletic Club: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona are back in action on Thursday night when they host Athletic Club for their first game of the 2026–27 at the Camp Nou.

The reigning Spanish champions started their title defense with a merciless 5–0 pummeling of Elche at the weekend. As dominant as Barcelona were, it was also obvious that the team still has plenty of room for improvement once Hansi Flick can deploy his strongest XI, which is an intimidating thought for the rest of La Liga.

Athletic Club suffered a 3–1defeat against Sevilla in their own season debut, a result conditioned by Yuri Berchiche getting sent off just 11 minutes into the game. After an underwhelming 2025–26 season, this was far from the optimal start of the Edin Terzić era at San Mamés.

Barcelona have breezed past Athletic Club since the start of the Hansi Flick era, and they be eager to continue the trend when they make their highly-anticipated 2026–27 home debut.

Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Score Prediction

Barça Cruise to Victorious Home Opener

Raphinha (left) and Fermín López scored twice in Barcelona’s season debut. | Jose Jordan/AFP/Getty Images

Athletic Club pose a greater threat than Elche based on the superior individual talent the Basque team boasts. Still, Barcelona have the overwhelming edge across every area of the pitch and will be further motivated by the special occasion at home.

It’s true that Barcelona still have an incomplete squad with the absence of a true striker, but Flick’s attack remains lethal as was evidenced against Elche, where they created chances for fun, leading to many questioning whether they need a new center forward at all.

Barça are well-equipped to contain Athletic’s biggest threats and, against a suspect backline, the deadly Blaugrana attack could feast once more, leading the charge towards back-to-back victories.

Barça’s Home Fortress : Last term, Barcelona were the first team in la Liga history to win all 19 home games in a single season. The Catalans are perfect at at home since returning to Camp Nou last fall.

: Last term, Barcelona were the first team in la Liga history to win all 19 home games in a single season. The Catalans are perfect at at home since returning to Camp Nou last fall. Athletic’s Dreadful Record Away at Barça : Athletic Club have won just once in their last 22 visits to Camp Nou.

: Athletic Club have won just once in their last 22 visits to Camp Nou. Athletic’s Defensive Woes: The visitors have conceded three goals in three of their four games since the start of preseason, not the most encouraging sign entering a clash against a team that scored five in their season debut and 95 league goals a season ago.

Prediction: Barcelona 3–1 Athletic Club

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club

Barcelona could welcome back two World Cup champions to the XI. | FotMob

Barcelona continue to be without Frenkie de Jong and Roony Bardghji, who will both be sidelined for the considerable future with knee injuries.

Gavi was lucky to avoid a serious injury against Elche but the midfielder will miss at least one week according to Flick. Pedri will get the nod having replaced him last time out, and the German boss confirmed Rodri could be in line to make his Barça debut.

Raphinha started at striker against Elche with Karim Adeyemi to his left, but Flick could continue to experiment with his forward line and Anthony Gordon, who played at striker during his cameo against Elche, could lead the line in his maiden start with the Brazilian and Lamine Yamal flanking him.

Andreas Christensen fared well in the heart of defense on Sunday, but Pau Cubarsí could return to his usual spot in the XI replacing the Dane and partnering Gerard Martín. Alejandro Balde will return to the squad, but Xavi Espart could get another look at left back on Thursday.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Athletic Club (4-2-3-1): J. García; E. García, Cubarsí, Martín, Espart; Bernal, Pedri; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Gordon

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Nico Williams could make his first start of the campaign. | FotMob

Terzić must work around a lengthy number of absences, with Dani Vivian, Unai Egiluz and Beñat Prados injured and Berchiche suspended. Fullback Andoni Gorosabel and forward Maroan Sannadi face late fitness checks to determine their availability.

Fortunately for Athletic Club, Aymeric Laporte could make his first start of the term following a sensational World Cup performance, partnering the experienced Yeray Álvarez. Unai Simón had a season opener to forget, but he’ll hope to return to his World Cup form against Barça.

Nico Williams should start on the left wing having left behind recurring injury problems. The dangerous Oihan Sancet will operate in the No. 10 role and Iñaki Williams could get the nod on the right ahead of Alex Berenguer.

The long-time Athletic Club frontman Gorka Guruzeta will lead the line on Thursday night.

Athletic Club Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Simón; Areso, Álvarez, Laporte, Boiro; Jauregizar, Canales; I. Williams, Sancet, N. Williams; Guruzeta

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Athletic Club Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Thursday, Aug. 26

: Thursday, Aug. 26 Kickoff Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Club on TV, Live Stream

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