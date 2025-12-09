SI

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Barcelona need three points if they’re to bolster their chances of a top-eight finish.

James Cormack

Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night.
Barcelona host Eintracht Frankfurt on Tuesday night. / David Ramos/Getty Images/IMAGO/Jan Huebner

Barcelona are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night, as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou in Gameweek 6 of the league phase.

These two teams are colliding for the first time since their Europa League quarterfinal in 2021–22, which Frankfurt won 4–3 on aggregate courtesy of a stunning first-half showing in Catalonia during the second leg.

Dino Toppmöller was appointed in the aftermath of Frankfurt’s eventual triumph in that competition, with the current manager replacing Oliver Glasner. While Toppmöller’s reign has so far been a success, he’s come under scrutiny this season, and his team are heading into this fixture off the back of a 6–0 beatdown at RB Leipzig on Saturday.

Frankfurt are now seventh in the Bundesliga. Barcelona, meanwhile, are suddenly four points clear at the top of La Liga, having extended their domestic winning run in the wake of their 3–0 defeat at Chelsea last time out in Europe.

That loss at Stamford Bridge left Hansi Flick’s side 18th in the league phase table, and with work to do if they’re to secure an automatic spot in the round of 16. Frankfurt, with four points, are fighting for a spot in the knockout playoff round.

Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-Off?

  • Location: Barcelona, Spain
  • Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
  • Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
  • Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
  • Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
  • VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head Record (All Games)

  • Barcelona: 0 wins
  • Eintracht Frankfurt: 1 win
  • Draws: 1
  • Last Meeting: Barcelona 2–3 Eintracht Frankfurt (April 14, 2022)—Europa League

Current Form (All Competitions)

Barcelona

Eintracht Frankfurt

Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona - 06/12/25

RB Leipzig 6–0 Eintracht Frankfurt - 06/12/25

Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid - 02/12/25

Eintracht Frankfurt 1–1 Wolfsburg - 30/11/25

Barcelona 3–1 Aláves - 29/11/25

Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Atalanta - 26/11/25

Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25

Köln 3–4 Eintracht Frankfurt - 22/11/25

Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 22/11/25

Eintracht Frankfurt 1–0 Mainz - 09/11/25

Barcelona Team News

Marc-André ter Stegen
Marc-André ter Stegen will return and back up Joan García. / Lluis GENE/AFP/Getty Images

Flick confirmed that Marc-André ter Stegen has been given the medical all-clear after recovering from another long-term back issue, but the experienced German shot-stopper will play in reserve to Joan García.

Captain Ronald Araújo remains out of action, while Dani Olmo is set to miss the rest of 2025 as a result of the shoulder injury he picked up against Atléti. Fortunately, Fermín López has returned from a relatively brief absence and will be available to start on Tuesday night. Lamine Yamal played centrally in the 5–3 win over Betis.

Gavi is Barça’s only other absentee. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong should work together in midfield, while Robert Lewandowski could come into the team and replace hat-trick hero from the weekend, Ferran Torres. Raphinha played no part in Saturday’s game but should get the nod here.

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt

Barcelona
Barcelona are getting healthier. / FotMob

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (4-2-3-1): García; Kounde, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Lewandowski

Eintracht Frankfurt Team News

Jonathan Burkadt
Frankfurt are without striker Jonathan Burkadt until the new year. / Alex Grimm/Getty Images

The once free-scoring Frankfurt have issues in attack on the injury front.

Jonathan Burkadt picked up a calf injury in the 3–0 defeat to Atalanta two weeks ago and remains out of action. His deputy, Michy Batshuayi, suffered an injury at Leipzig on Saturday and was absent from training on Monday. Frankfurt stalwart Timothy Chandler is also a doubt for Tuesday’s game.

In the absence of a recognized striker, Toppmöller could turn to speedster Ansgar Knauff to get in behind Barça’s high defensive line. Mario Götze may find himself back in the starting XI, too.

Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Eintracht Frankfurt
Frankfurt are reeling from their heavy defeat at the weekend. / FotMob

Eintracht Frankfurt predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-2-1): Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Larsson, Chaibi, Brown; Doan, Götze; Knauff.

Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Score Prediction

Barcelona are getting healthier and suddenly look a little more like their 2024–25 selves. The teething issues remain, but everything comes just that little bit easier when Pedri’s in the team and Raphinha’s running in behind.

Frankfurt have had issues defensively all season, and they certainly won’t dissipate in Catalonia. Against Flick’s side, the Germans are bound to be completely overwhelmed.

This should be an emphatic home win, with the pressure set to pile onto Toppmöller.

Prediction: Barcelona 4–1 Eintracht Frankfurt

