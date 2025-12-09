Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Barcelona are back in Champions League action on Tuesday night, as they welcome Eintracht Frankfurt to Camp Nou in Gameweek 6 of the league phase.
These two teams are colliding for the first time since their Europa League quarterfinal in 2021–22, which Frankfurt won 4–3 on aggregate courtesy of a stunning first-half showing in Catalonia during the second leg.
Dino Toppmöller was appointed in the aftermath of Frankfurt’s eventual triumph in that competition, with the current manager replacing Oliver Glasner. While Toppmöller’s reign has so far been a success, he’s come under scrutiny this season, and his team are heading into this fixture off the back of a 6–0 beatdown at RB Leipzig on Saturday.
Frankfurt are now seventh in the Bundesliga. Barcelona, meanwhile, are suddenly four points clear at the top of La Liga, having extended their domestic winning run in the wake of their 3–0 defeat at Chelsea last time out in Europe.
That loss at Stamford Bridge left Hansi Flick’s side 18th in the league phase table, and with work to do if they’re to secure an automatic spot in the round of 16. Frankfurt, with four points, are fighting for a spot in the knockout playoff round.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Kick-Off?
- Location: Barcelona, Spain
- Stadium: Spotify Camp Nou
- Date: Tuesday, Dec. 9
- Kick-off Time: 8 p.m. GMT / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT
- Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)
- VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)
Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Head-to-Head Record (All Games)
- Barcelona: 0 wins
- Eintracht Frankfurt: 1 win
- Draws: 1
- Last Meeting: Barcelona 2–3 Eintracht Frankfurt (April 14, 2022)—Europa League
Current Form (All Competitions)
Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt
Real Betis 3–5 Barcelona - 06/12/25
RB Leipzig 6–0 Eintracht Frankfurt - 06/12/25
Barcelona 3–1 Atlético Madrid - 02/12/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–1 Wolfsburg - 30/11/25
Barcelona 3–1 Aláves - 29/11/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 0–3 Atalanta - 26/11/25
Chelsea 3–0 Barcelona - 25/11/25
Köln 3–4 Eintracht Frankfurt - 22/11/25
Barcelona 4–0 Athletic Club - 22/11/25
Eintracht Frankfurt 1–0 Mainz - 09/11/25
How to Watch Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt on TV, Live Stream
Country
TV/Live Stream
United States
Paramount+, Univision NOW, ViX, Univision
United Kingdom
discovery+, discovery+ App, TNT Sports 4
Canada
DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada
Mexico
Max Mexico, TNT Go, TNT Sports
Barcelona Team News
Flick confirmed that Marc-André ter Stegen has been given the medical all-clear after recovering from another long-term back issue, but the experienced German shot-stopper will play in reserve to Joan García.
Captain Ronald Araújo remains out of action, while Dani Olmo is set to miss the rest of 2025 as a result of the shoulder injury he picked up against Atléti. Fortunately, Fermín López has returned from a relatively brief absence and will be available to start on Tuesday night. Lamine Yamal played centrally in the 5–3 win over Betis.
Gavi is Barça’s only other absentee. Pedri and Frenkie de Jong should work together in midfield, while Robert Lewandowski could come into the team and replace hat-trick hero from the weekend, Ferran Torres. Raphinha played no part in Saturday’s game but should get the nod here.
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Eintracht Frankfurt (4-2-3-1): García; Kounde, Cubarsí, Martín, Balde; De Jong, Pedri; Yamal, López, Raphinha; Lewandowski
Eintracht Frankfurt Team News
The once free-scoring Frankfurt have issues in attack on the injury front.
Jonathan Burkadt picked up a calf injury in the 3–0 defeat to Atalanta two weeks ago and remains out of action. His deputy, Michy Batshuayi, suffered an injury at Leipzig on Saturday and was absent from training on Monday. Frankfurt stalwart Timothy Chandler is also a doubt for Tuesday’s game.
In the absence of a recognized striker, Toppmöller could turn to speedster Ansgar Knauff to get in behind Barça’s high defensive line. Mario Götze may find himself back in the starting XI, too.
Eintracht Frankfurt Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona
Eintracht Frankfurt predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (3-4-2-1): Zetterer; Amenda, Koch, Theate; Kristensen, Larsson, Chaibi, Brown; Doan, Götze; Knauff.
Barcelona vs. Eintracht Frankfurt Score Prediction
Barcelona are getting healthier and suddenly look a little more like their 2024–25 selves. The teething issues remain, but everything comes just that little bit easier when Pedri’s in the team and Raphinha’s running in behind.
Frankfurt have had issues defensively all season, and they certainly won’t dissipate in Catalonia. Against Flick’s side, the Germans are bound to be completely overwhelmed.
This should be an emphatic home win, with the pressure set to pile onto Toppmöller.