Barcelona vs. Real Betis: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After their 11-game La Liga winning run was snapped by Deportivo Aláves, Barcelona are aiming to complete a perfect season on home soil when Real Betis come to town on Sunday evening.

Hansi Flick’s side were confirmed as back-to-back Spanish champions in the faces of Clásico rivals Real Madrid last weekend, as stunning goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres inspired a comfortable 2–0 win.

However, their dreams of claiming a 100-point haul were dashed midweek in Aláves, with Flick rotating heavily in the aftermath of Sunday’s title celebrations.

Their upcoming opponents, who were beaten 5–3 in a thriller back in December, enter the contest in a similarly jubilant mood, having secured their spot in next season‘s Champions League. Led by Premier League-winning manager Manuel Pellegrini, Betis have continued on their upward trajectory after reaching last season’s Conference League final.

Sunday’s visitors confirmed their spot in Europe’s premier club competition for the first time since 2005–06 by beating Elche 2–1 midweek.

Barcelona vs. Real Betis Score Prediction

Barça Complete Camp Nou Gauntlet

Barça have won every single La Liga match at Camp Nou this season. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The mood’s bound to be pretty jubilant at Camp Nou this weekend, but Flick won‘t allow his team’s standards to slip in the wake of their celebration, especially after they were beaten in the week.

Barcelona have the chance to become the first La Liga team since the competition was expanded to 20 teams to win every single one of their home games. Real Madrid were the last to do it in 1985–86, but there were 18 teams in the top flight.

The chance to make history should give the hosts extra incentive against a dynamic opponent, and Flick is bound to recall several of his key players to Sunday’s starting lineup after respite was received midweek.

Barça’s imperious home record : As we’ve mentioned, Barcelona have won all 17 of their La Liga home games this season and are thus chasing history this weekend. It’s a feat they haven’t achieved since Helenio Herrera was at the helm 66 years ago.

: As we’ve mentioned, Barcelona have won all 17 of their La Liga home games this season and are thus chasing history this weekend. It’s a feat they haven’t achieved since Helenio Herrera was at the helm 66 years ago. Betis’ record at Camp Nou : The visitors have claimed a pair of relatively recent wins at Barça’s majestic home, but their victories in 2018 and 2021 are the club’s only La Liga triumphs on this ground in the 21st century.

: The visitors have claimed a pair of relatively recent wins at Barça’s majestic home, but their victories in 2018 and 2021 are the club’s only La Liga triumphs on this ground in the 21st century. The Ferran factor: Not only did Ferran Torres score a hat-trick in the reverse fixture, but he also enters this game in excellent form. The Spaniard has scored five times in his previous six appearances.

Prediction: Barcelona 2–1 Real Betis

Flick rotated his team heavily midweek. | FotMob

Barcelona’s injury list has been trimmed down the stretch, but they’re still without superstar winger Lamine Yamal due to a hamstring problem. Yamal won’t play again this season, but hope remains that he’ll be fit for the start of the World Cup.

Flick shuffled his pack plenty for their midweek defeat at Aláves, and there was a La Liga debut for 21-year-old Álvaro Cortés, who partnered another La Masia graduate, Pau Cubarsí, at center back.

While Cortés impressed on his first senior outing, we’re likely to see Gerard Martín return to Barça’s defense this weekend. João Cancelo, Ferran Torres, Pedri, Gavi and Joãn Garcia are also poised for recalls.

The only other injury concern is Frenkie de Jong, who picked up a knock in El Clásico and subsequently missed the trip to Aláves. Raphinha will come back in after serving a one-game suspension.

Barcelona predicted lineup vs Real Betis (4-2-3-1): J. García; García, Cubarsí, Martín, Cancelo; Gavi, Pedri; Rashford, Olmo, López; Torres.

Real Betis Predicted Lineup vs. Barcelona

Betis are missing a couple of players through suspension. | FotMob

Yellow card accumulation means former Leeds United and Roma defender Diego Llorente and midweek goalscorer Cucho Hernández are suspended for Sunday’s trip to Camp Nou.

Brazilian Natan will likely fill in for Llorente at center back, while Cédric Bakambu, who’s preparing to lead the DR Congo’s attack at this summer’s World Cup, is set to replace Hernández.

Aitor Ruibal is out for the long haul with a knee injury, while ex-Barcelona defender Marc Bartra is dealing with a foot injury. Ángel Ortiz is a doubt with a muscle complaint.

Abde Ezzalzouli, once on Barça’s books, has spearheaded Betis’ charge towards a top-five finish during the run-in, notching seven goal contributions in his previous seven games.

Real Betis predicted lineup vs. Barcelona (4-2-3-1): Vallés; Bellerín, Natan, Gómez, Firpo; Altimira, Roca; Antony, Lo Celso, Ezzalzouli; Bakambu.

What Time Does Barcelona vs. Real Betis Kick Off?

Location : Barcelona, Spain

: Barcelona, Spain Stadium : Camp Nou

: Camp Nou Date : Sunday, May 17

: Sunday, May 17 Kick-off Time: 3:15 p.m. ET / 12:15 p.m. PT / 8:15 p.m. BST

How to Watch Barcelona vs. Real Betis on TV, Live Stream

Country TV/Live Stream United States ESPN Select, fuboTV, ESPN App United Kingdom Premier Sports Player Canada TSN+, TSN3 Mexico Sky Sports Mexico, Sky+, izzi

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