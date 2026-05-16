Barcelona XI vs. Real Betis: Flick Reverts to Strongest Team Available—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona are chasing La Liga history this weekend after becoming back-to-back Spanish champions.

Beat Real Betis on Sunday evening, and they’ll become the first side since the top flight expanded to 20 teams to win every single one of their home games. Camp Nou’s renovation has brought the best out of Hansi Flick’s Blaugrana, helping them ease to glory.

Barça’s 17th home league win of the season was the all-important one, as they downed Real Madrid 2–0 in El Clásico to confirm their retention of the title. A midweek defeat at Deportivo Aláves means they can no longer reach 100 points, but emerging as La Liga’s first perfect home team since Madrid in 1985–86 would be ample compensation.

Raphinha Back From Suspension; De Jong Doubt

Raphinha was suspended in the week due to yellow card accumulation. | Pablo Rodriguez/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barcelona have cantered to La Liga glory with their fair share of injuries this season, but they’ve gotten healthier during the run-in.

As it stands, Lamine Yamal is the only certainty to miss out this weekend due to the hamstring injury that’s unlikely to keep him sidelined for his first World Cup.

Frenkie de Jong has struggled for rhythm in recent weeks, and is dealing with another fitness setback sustained in El Clásico. He didn’t travel with the squad to Aláves and is a doubt for Sunday’s game.

Flick can welcome Raphinha back to the fold from suspension, but there’s no guarantee he’ll start despite his importance to Barça’s attacking balance, especially in the absence of Yamal. They’ve coped well without both, as Marcus Rashford stepped up in El Clásico and Fermín López has proven effective operating from a faux wide left position.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong.

Lamine Yamal, Frenkie de Jong. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Real Betis

Flick will welcome back several key players to his starting lineup. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—There’s no overlooking just how important Barcelona’s No. 1 has been to their success this season. He was a signing some at the club were worried about last summer, but their decision to bite the bullet has been vindicated handsomely.

RB: Eric García—A steady squad member whose squad versatility has been maximised by Flick, García could return to the lineup and replace Jules Koundé, who’s heading to the World Cup with France, this weekend.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Cubarsí has another La Masia graduate alongside him against Aláves in Álvaro Cortés, and the 21-year-old proved that he could emerge as an option in Barcelona’s defense next season.

CB: Gerard Martín—Martín has certainly looked more comfortable at the heart of Barça’s backline this term, having initially broken through as a left back. They’ll upgrade at the position this summer, but Martín should be kept around for depth.

LB: João Cancelo—The club would love to retain Cancelo beyond his second loan spell, but very few know what the future holds for the recent history-maker.

DM: Gavi—De Jong better be looking over his shoulder this summer and beyond, because Gavi will be coming for his minutes if he avoids injury.

DM: Pedri—Luis de la Fuente will want Flick to wrap Pedri up in cotton wool until the World Cup gets underway, but the supreme midfielder is poised for a recall this weekend.

RW: Marcus Rashford—Rashford has been used sparingly on the right throughout his career, but it’s a role that somewhat suits him. It places greater emphasis on running in behind and servicing teammates from wide areas, although he showed his worth from set-pieces last weekend.

AM: Dani Olmo—Olmo is irresistible on his day, and that divine touch to create Ferran Torres’s goal in El Clásico depicted the extent of his brilliance when on song.

LW: Fermín López—With Rashford hugging the width down one side, Fermín will dovetail with Cancelo on the opposite flank. The pair seem to have an effective relationship.

ST: Ferran Torres—Out of sorts at the start of 2026, Ferran has kicked into gear during the run-in and had plenty of success against this Betis defense in December, scoring a hat-trick.

READ THE LATEST BARCELONA NEWS, TRANSFER RUMORS AND MORE