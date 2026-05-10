Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid: One-Sided Clasico Seals Back-to-Back Titles

On a fairytale night at Camp Nou, Barcelona outclassed Real Madrid in El Clásico, winning 2–0 against their arch rivals to become back-to-back La Liga champions for the first time in seven years.

After the tragic news of the passing of Hansi Flick’s father on the eve of the clash, Barcelona looked determined to deliver for their manager in this difficult time and completely overwhelmed the visitors from the capital in the early exchanges.

A stunning Marcus Rashford free kick and a breathtaking team action finished by Ferran Torres had Flick’s men up by two inside the opening 20 minutes. The Catalans continued to dominate but squandered a number of chances in the second half, missing a chance to utterly humiliate Los Blancos.

Still, cries of “Campeones, Campeones, ole ole ole” echoed around Camp Nou for almost the entirety of the second half and when the final whistle blew, Flick’s men joined in on the chant as the Blaugrana title-celebrations completely erupted.

Barcelona are La Liga champions for the 29th time in their illustrious history, are still fighting to reach the 100-point mark and are one win away from finishing the season with a perfect home record. Simply put, this is one of the greatest teams La Liga has ever seen.

One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Barcelona have been exceptional during the run-in. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

It’s remarkable that even without their Raphinha and Lamine Yamal, Barcelona haven’t missed a beat during the run-in. Missing their two most dangerous players, the supporting cast of Barça attackers has stepped it up in recent weeks, and El Clásico was another shining example.

Dani Olmo, Fermín López, Rashford and Torres have all experienced ups and downs this season, but when Barcelona needed them most, they all had meaningful contributions that led Barça to the title.

In El Clásico, Rashford scored an absolute screamer, Fermín looked menacing every time he had the ball and started the action of Barça’s second, Olmo assisted it with backheel touch that belongs to a museum and it was Torres who finished the action with a decisive finish—the latter was probably the best player on the pitch all game. The quartet have eight goal contributions between them in Barça’s last three wins to clinch the title.

When Yamal’s season came to an end, Barcelona held a nine-point lead atop the standings. Flick’s side since collected difficult wins at Getafe and Osasuna—two of the toughest away grounds in Spain. After winning El Clásico, Barcelona are confirmed as Spanish champions with an unassailable 14-point lead over Real Madrid in second.

Few teams in Europe would be able to withstand the absence of such crucial pieces. But it’s a testament to Barcelona’s utility forwards, who aren’t usually asked to carry the offensive load, who delivered in the climax of the term to clinch the trophy in the most desirable fashion.

Barcelona Player Ratings vs. Real Madrid (4-2-3-1)

It was the perfect night for Barcelona. | David Ramirez/Soccrates/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Joan García—8.3: Barely had to break a sweat against a lethargic Real Madrid attack. His distribution from the back was on point, even having some incredibly poised passes under serious pressure.

RB: Eric García—7.5: Pocketed Vinicius Jr with impressive ease and also made some nice runs going forward.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—7.4: Commanding in defense, winning in the air constantly, blocking shots left and right and frustrating Gonzalo García all night.

CB: Gerard Martín—7.6: Rarely tested but effective when needed, halting a couple of would-be dangerous incursions from Brahim Díaz, who looked like Madrid’s best avenue to make something happen.

LB: João Cancelo—6.8: A constant menace down the left wing, but his pressing efforts were the highlight of his performance, perfectly timing interceptions to win the ball back in dangerous areas.

DM: Gavi—6.9: Had a couple of timely and precise defensive interventions early and then reliably occupied the space ahead of the defensive line to avoid any scares. Another very solid showing from the 21-year-old.

DM: Pedri—7.3: With Real Madrid largely uninterested in pressing Barça’s build-up, Pedri enjoyed all the time in the world to distribute and calmly dictate possession. The personification of elegance in midfield.

RW: Marcus Rashford—7.6: Had a positive start and then scored a simply majestic free kick. A goal worthy of a league title.

AM: Dani Olmo—7.2: A delicious back-heel set-up Torres’s strike, collecting one of the best assists of the season. He enjoyed himself against a Real Madrid defense that could never get a read on his movements.

LW: Fermín López—6.5: Routinely got the better of Trent Alexander-Arnold and crafted dangerous actions from the left. Some of his deliveries could have been better, but a perfect lobbed pass started the action of Barça’s second.

ST: Ferran Torres—7.6: Did whatever he wanted against Antonio Rüdiger and continued his purple patch with an emphatic finish to double Barça’s lead. Shoud have gotten an assist later with a chance Rashford squandered. Playing some of the best soccer of his career.

SUB: Frenkie de Jong (64’ for Olmo)—6.9: Crashed the box on two occasions effectively, but after teeing up other teammates, they squandered his efforts.

SUB: Raphinha (64’ for Rashford)—6.5: Looked rusty after over a month on the sidelines and lost his cool late, getting into a pushing and shoving match with his rivals, including Brazil teammate Vinicius Jr.

SUB: Marc Bernal (77’ for Gavi)—6.0: Completed 14 of the 15 passes he attempted in his cameo.

SUB: Robert Lewandowski (77’ for Torres)—6.4: Missed a golden chance to score in what was likely his final Clásico.

SUB: Alejandro Balde (88’ for López)—N/A

Subs not used: Eder Aller (GK), Wojciech Szczęsny (GK), Marc Casadó, Xavi Espart, Jules Koundé, Ronald Araújo, Roony Bardghji.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Barcelona. Champions of Spain. Again. pic.twitter.com/SOD0Sx7BpH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 10, 2026

In just 45 minutes Marcus Rashford left no doub that Hansi Flick made a mistake picking Roony Bardghji ahead of him in the lineup after Lamine Yaal got hurt. The Englishman’s productivity is undeniable, and this was just another example of how decisive he’s been.

left no doub that Hansi Flick made a mistake picking Roony Bardghji ahead of him in the lineup after Lamine Yaal got hurt. The Englishman’s productivity is undeniable, and this was just another example of how decisive he’s been. What Gerard Martín has done for Barcelona this season is nothing short of remarkable. The converted left back has barely put a foot wrong, and he was excellent again in El Clásico. He started the season as a fringe talent, he’ll end it as arguably Barça’s most consistent defender.

has done for Barcelona this season is nothing short of remarkable. The converted left back has barely put a foot wrong, and he was excellent again in El Clásico. He started the season as a fringe talent, he’ll end it as arguably Barça’s most consistent defender. Pedri had a difficult stretch after returning from injury in late February, but during the run-in, the maestro has rediscovered his best version and was single-handedly dominated the midfield against Real Madrid. His surge in form has been one of the best developments in recent weeks for Barça, but probably no one is happier than Spain manager Luis de la Fuente.

The Numbers That Explain Barça’s Dream Night

Hansi Flick has dominated Spanish soccer upon arrival. | Josep Lago/AFP/Getty Images

Barcelona limited Real Madrid to only one shot on goal all game. Meanwhile, Barcelona scored with their first two attempts on target of the match.

all game. Meanwhile, on target of the match. Hansi Flick is the first manager in history to win six of his first seven Clásicos , overtaking Pep Guardiola’s record of winning five of his first seven.

, overtaking Pep Guardiola’s record of winning five of his first seven. It was Barcelona’s 106th Clásico win, going level with Real Madrid in that regard in the all time history of the rivalry.

Statistic Barcelona Real Madrid Possession 57% 43% Expected Goals (xG) 0.99 0.79 Total Shots 10 8 Shots on Target 7 1 Big Chances 3 1 Passing Accuracy 92% 87% Fouls Committed 18 9 Corners 4 4

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