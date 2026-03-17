Barcelona XI vs. Newcastle: All Hands on Deck for Flick—Injury News, Predicted Lineup

Barcelona host Newcastle United at the Camp Nou on Wednesday needing a win to keep their Champions League dreams alive in the second leg of the round of 16.

A noticeably tired Barcelona side pulled off a 1–1 draw in the first leg with the final kick of the game, a positive result considering they were second best for much of the contest. Inside a hostile and intimidating atmosphere at St James’ Park, Hansi Flick’s men limited the damage and are in pole position to progress to the quarterfinals with the second leg taking place in their home fortress.

Flick rotated his side in Barcelona’s 5–2 weekend rout of Sevilla, managing the minutes of key stars while still sending a strong message that on the Camp Nou pitch, the Blaugrana become even more formidable.

Newcastle will prove a tougher challenge than Sevilla, but Barcelona will still like their chances to overcome their English foes.

No Time For Experimentation

Eric García will return after missing the last two games. | Joan Valls/Urbanandsport/NurPhoto/Getty Images

There won’t be any major surprises in Barcelona’s lineup on Wednesday. Eric García missed the first leg with a muscular overload and was given the day off on Saturday, presumably to ensure he’s ready to go from the start against Newcastle.

Barça’s top striker alternatives are both immersed in a massive slump, which led many to believe that Dani Olmo could get the nod as a false nine like he did on a handful of occasions a season ago. However, Flick isn’t expected to test out a new wrinkle at such a high stakes game, and Olmo might be relegated to the bench in favor of Fermín López.

Instead, Ferran Torres is poised to lead the line on Wednesday after being an unused substitute at the weekend. Robert Lewandowski played the entirety of the match against Sevilla, meaning Ferran is the favorite to get the nod.

Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde remain sidelined, but Gavi returned after 204 days out with a knee injury. He won’t start, but he could offer a major energy boost late if need be.

⚠️ Key injuries, absentees, doubts: Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde.

Frenkie de Jong, Andreas Christensen, Jules Koundé, Alejandro Balde. 🔢 Predicted formation: 4-2-3-1

Barcelona Predicted Lineup vs. Newcastle (4-2-3-1)

Barcelona could make just two changes from the XI that started at St. James’ Park. | FotMob

GK: Joan García—The Spaniard isn’t likely to be tested as frequently as he was in the first leg, but Newcastle will certainly have their moments and he’ll have to answer the call in the biggest game of his Barça career.

RB: Eric García—García will offer a major boost to Barça’s backline after missing the last two games. He’s one of Flick’s most trusted players and leads all Barça players in minutes registered this term.

CB: Pau Cubarsí—Anthony Gordon will likely spearhead Newcastle’s attack and Cubarsí must be tight on him or else the Englishman has the speed to exploit the space left by Barça’s high line.

CB: Gerard Martín—Another high-stakes match where the La Masia graduate will be tasked with delivering a near flawless performance, something he’s managed to do on the biggest stages for the most part over the last two seasons.

LB: João Cancelo—Newcastle targeted the space Cancelo left behind him for Anthony Elanga to exploit. It’s in Cancelo’s nature to want to drive forward, but he must be primarily focused on preventing counter attacks, which will be Newcastle’s greatest chance to pull of the upset.

DM: Marc Bernal—Bernal has looked exhausted in recent matches, but he’s simply the best alternative to partner Pedri in midfield, especially given his unique physical traits. He’ll anchor Barcelona’s midfield hoping to have a breakout Champions League performance.

DM: Pedri—Although he played 45 minutes at the weekend, Pedri seemed to be managing his efforts to be ready for Wednesday. He’s looked gassed following his return from injury, but Barcelona need their midfield maestro to be at his best against Newcastle.

RW: Lamine Yamal—Yamal was offered some rest at the weekend and he’ll return to the XI carrying the bulk of Barcelona’s hopes. Lewis Hall got the better of him in the first leg, but the electrifying teenager usually doesn’t get shut down by the same marker in two straight games.

AM: Fermín López—Fermín’s energetic nature is crucial against an equally energetic Premier League side. He was able to find space between the lines on a couple of occasions in the first leg; now he just needs to be sharper on the ball.

LW: Raphinha—Raphinha emphatically broke out from a slump with a hat-trick on Saturday and with that pressure off his shoulders, he’ll look to torment Newcastle’s backline and open his account in the Champions League this season.

ST: Ferran Torres—The Spaniard hasn’t found the back of the net in his last 10 appearances and will be desperate to end such a negative run. Still, he’s much more helpful for Barça’s pressing efforts than Lewandowski, giving him the edge for Wednesday’s all-important clash.

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