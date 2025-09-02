Bayer Leverkusen ‘Target Former Barcelona Manager’ As Erik ten Hag Replacement
For the second time this summer, Bayer Leverkusen need a new manager and reports claim they are once again are interested in former Barcelona boss Xavi Hernández.
The Erik ten Hag era at Bayer Leverkusen is over after just three official matches and less than three months. The former Manchester United manager failed to impress Leverkusen higher-ups, who started to look for his replacement a week ago.
According to MARCA, the German side contacted Xavi to gauge his interest in becoming their new manager. However, the former Barcelona manager rejected Leverkusen’s approach. Per the report, Xavi feels like it’s not yet time for him to return to the touchline.
It’s not the first time Xavi has passed on the opportunity to manage Leverkusen. The former midfielder is thought to have been among the top targets to replace Xabi Alonso following his departure to Real Madrid, alongside Como boss Cesc Fàbregas, but his reluctance to accept the job sparked a move for Ten Hag instead.
Leverkusen are currently undergoing a massive rebuild two years after winning the Bundesliga title without losing a single game. This summer alone, they’ve seen players such as Florian Wirtz, Granit Xhaka, Jeremie Frimpong, Jonathan Tah and Piero Hincapié leave the club.
It makes sense why Leverkusen targeted Xavi as a potential manager to lead the team through a rebuild. When the Barcelona legend returned to manage the club in 2021, Los Blaugranas were in the middle of a rebuild themselves in the aftermath of Lionel Messi’s departure.
Xavi consolidated players like Gavi and Alejandro Balde in Barcelona’s senior team and also granted the professional debut of La Masia talents such as Marc Casadó, Fermín López, Pau Cubarsí and Lamine Yamal.
Still, after winning La Liga in his first full season with Barça in 2022–23, a trophy-less term the following season resulted in his sacking. It’s clear he’s under no pressure to return to the touchlines as of right now.
Leverkusen will have to pivot quickly to find a new leader during the international break, with their Champions League campaign starting in less than three weeks.