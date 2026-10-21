Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

The second Champions League heavyweight collision of the week arrives in Munich on Wednesday, as two more contenders for Paris Saint-Germain’s crown lock horns.

PSG have proven over the past week, with victories over Manchester City and Barcelona, that they aren’t going away, and Bayern Munich and Arsenal will expect that they’ll have to bypass the back-to-back champions to achieve their ultimate goal this season.

The two teams were semifinalists last time out, having met in the quarterfinals in 2023–24. Bayern progressed as 3–2 aggregate winners on that occasion, but Arsenal got revenge when they met in last season’s league phase, winning 3–1 at Emirates Stadium.

While Bayern are six-time European champions, Arsenal have never before gotten their hands on the trophy. They came ever so close in Budapest, and their trajectory since returning to the competition under Mikel Arteta suggests that this will be their year.

The Gunners’ imperious league phase record has continued at the start of 2026–27, with wins over Napoli and Lille proving simple enough. Bayern, meanwhile, were pegged back by Viking last week after thumping their Norwegian rivals Bodø/Glimt on Matchday 1.

Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Score Prediction

Cagey Encounter Ends All-Square

Bayern were beaten by Arsenal in last season’s league phase. | Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

It’s Bayern Munich’s high-powered offense versus Arsenal’s stubborn defense. What’s going to give?

The Gunners have yet to concede in this competition, while Bayern have scored 36 times in their previous 10 matches, including seven in two to kick off the league phase.

Arsenal proved in the Champions League final against PSG that they can keep any team quiet, and you’d generally back a strong defense over a firing offense in a clash between the two.

It’ll be so interesting to see how Mikel Arteta approaches the game, with Arsenal certainly having the capacity to smother Bayern and play the game on their terms. Their evolution suggests the Gunners can perform with such conviction at one of Europe’s most imposing amphitheaters, but game state will likely determine the extent of Arsenal’s confidence. An early setback could prove fatal.

Harry Kane factor: Kane takes to the field for the penultimate time before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he hopes to get his hands on soccer’s most illustrious individual prize. He hasn’t been so utterly prolific by his lofty standards at the start of the new season, but if there is one man who’ll pry open this stern Arsenal defense, it’s the former Tottenham Hotspur striker. Kane has scored 15 times against the Gunners in his career. Against only Leicester City (20) and Everton (16) has he scored more.

Kane takes to the field for the penultimate time before the Ballon d’Or ceremony, where he hopes to get his hands on soccer’s most illustrious individual prize. He hasn’t been so utterly prolific by his lofty standards at the start of the new season, but if there is one man who’ll pry open this stern Arsenal defense, it’s the former Tottenham Hotspur striker. Kane has scored 15 times against the Gunners in his career. Against only Leicester City (20) and Everton (16) has he scored more. Arsenal’s record in Munich: While Arsenal have no reason to fear anyone, this club has mental scars at the Allianz Arena. Twice they were thrashed 5–1, and their only victory on this ground in seven games proved to be inconsequential, as they exited the Champions League in 2012–13 on away goals.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 1–1 Arsenal

Bayern Munich Predicted Lineup vs. Arsenal

There are doubts over whether Vincent Kompany will occupy the home dugout on Tuesday, with assistant Aaron Danks assuming pre-match media duties due to the Belgian’s viral infection.

Kompany may well be picking the team from home, and he’ll have to manage without superstar Michael Olise after his red card last week. Olise will serve a one-match suspension for his act of petulance.

Lennart Karl is the most likely candidate to replace the Frenchman, although Kompany could turn to former Arsenal man Serge Gnabry.

Jamal Musiala is absent for the hosts due to a muscle injury, while Manuel Neuer has been dealing with a foot issue. Jonas Urbig started between the posts in their rout of RB Leipzig on Saturday, and may be called into action again here. Neuer will want to play if he recovers in time, that’s for sure.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. Arsenal (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Laimer, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Pavlović, Kimmich; Karl, Gnabry, Díaz; Kane.

Arsenal Predicted Lineup vs. Bayern Munich

Arteta confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Martín Zubimendi is back fit and will be involved in some capacity. The Spaniard won’t start, but could feature off the bench.

There was also a positive update on Piero Hincapié, whom Arteta expects to be available for the game against Everton at the weekend. Riccardo Calafiori will continue at left back in Munich.

Ezri Konsa will continue to deputize for the injured William Saliba alongside Gabriel, while Jurrïen Timber is expected to come back in for Ben White on the right side of Arsenal’s defense.

Noni Madueke has played himself into the team after scoring with Arsenal’s only shot on target in Sunday’s 1–0 win at Nottingham Forest. He’ll replace Eberechi Eze down the left.

Arsenal predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-2-3-1): Raya; Timber, Konsa, Gabriel, Calafiori; Guimarães, Rice; Saka, Ødegaard, Madueke; Havertz.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal Kick Off?

Location: Munich, Germany

Munich, Germany Stadium: Allianz Arena

Allianz Arena Date: Wednesday, Oct. 21

Wednesday, Oct. 21 Kickoff Time: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee: Davide Massa (ITA)

Davide Massa (ITA) VAR: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (ESP)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. Arsenal on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States Paramount+, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, ViX Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico Max Mexico United Kingdom TNT Sports 1, HBO Max