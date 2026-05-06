Bayern Munich vs. PSG: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

After an utterly breathless first leg, Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain will do battle once more in the return fixture of their Champions League semifinal on Wednesday.

Widely heralded as one of the all-time great Champions League duels, PSG ran out narrow victors during a goal frenzy at the Parc des Princes last week. The reigning European champions have a 5–4 scoreline to protect during their trip to the Allianz Arena, determined to keep their title defense alive.

A caliber of attacking football seldom witnessed, the thriller in France’s capital ensures the second leg is finely poised, both sides boasting the quality to progress to the showpiece event. The pair were even able to rest their superstars during weekend draws, keeping them fresh for one of the most hotly anticipated matches of recent years.

Nine goals during the opening 68 minutes in Paris has left audiences desperate for more of the same and both managers have implied that another offense-first spectacle will play out in Bavaria. Bayern know they need at least a two-goal victory to sneak into the final, while PSG must simply avoid defeat. Should the aggregate score be level come the final whistle, extra time and penalties will decide the contest.

Expectations are sky high and Wednesday’s affair seems unlikely to disappoint.

Bayern Munich vs. PSG Score Prediction

Bayern Edge Bonkers Aggregate Scoreline

Another goal-fest awaits. | Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

“More. Even more,” was Vincent Kompany’s ominous message when asked whether Bayern would play with similar ferocity and freedom in the second leg. The Bundesliga champions are simply unable to play any other way, their attacking weapons unleashed at their full potential in each and every encounter.

PSG are unlikely to change tack, either. While they can afford to be slightly more conservative due to their cushion, perhaps keeping a more balanced defensive structure while utilizing the counter attack, Luis Enrique’s men are certain to operate at a frightening pace in Munich.

It will be a straight shootout for the final and Bayern are arguably slight favorites despite their deficit. Home advantage will play its part in front of a rocking Allianz Arena, where Die Roten have failed to win just three times this season, and that could well prove the only notable difference between the teams heading into Wednesday’s game.

This really could swing in either direction, but we’re backing Bayern to secure the two-goal triumph they need.

Numbers favor Bayern : The frantic first leg was shaded by PSG, but it was Bayern who produced the stronger numbers. They managed a superior expected goals total (3.06 vs. PSG’s 1.90), more possession (57%) and far more touches in the opposition box (52 compared to the hosts’ 20).

: The frantic first leg was shaded by PSG, but it was Bayern who produced the stronger numbers. They managed a superior expected goals total (3.06 vs. PSG’s 1.90), more possession (57%) and far more touches in the opposition box (52 compared to the hosts’ 20). Home advantage : Bayern are fierce competitors on their own patch. The Germans have lost just one of their past 29 home games in the Champions League and have won 20 of their 23 matches at the Allianz Arena this season.

: Bayern are fierce competitors on their own patch. The Germans have lost just one of their past 29 home games in the Champions League and have won 20 of their 23 matches at the Allianz Arena this season. Harry Kane factor: In a match of fine margins, Kane could be the decisive factor. The outright leader for this year’s European Golden Boot has racked up a frightening 54 goals across all competitions this term in just 47 games. 18 strikes is the most any individual has managed for PSG this term.

Prediction: Bayern Munich 4–2 PSG

Bayern were able to rest and rotate at the weekend. | FotMob

Bayern had the luxury of resting personnel during the weekend’s 3–3 draw with Heidenheim having already wrapped up the title, and they have no fresh injury issues to contend with ahead of PSG’s upcoming visit.

Raphaël Guerreiro and Serge Gnabry are still missing, the latter out for the rest of the season and World Cup, while teenage sensation Lennart Karl remains a doubt with a muscle problem.

Bayern appear unlikely to make any changes from the side that were toppled in Paris, their extraordinary front four primed to cause further chaos.

Bayern Munich predicted lineup vs. PSG (4-2-3-1): Neuer; Stanišic, Upamecano, Tah, Davies; Kimmich, Pavlović; Olise, Musiala, Díaz; Kane.

PSG will miss Achraf Hakimi. | FotMob

PSG didn’t come through the first leg unscathed, however, Achraf Hakimi suffering a hamstring injury late in the game that rules him out of the trip to Munich. The Moroccan will likely be replaced by midfielder Warren Zaïre-Emery, who has regularly filled in at right back this season.

The space opened up in the engine room by Zaïre-Emery’s redeployment allows Fabián Ruiz to return to the team. The Spaniard has only recently made his comeback from injury, but did start the weekend draw with Lorient before being withdrawn on the hour.

Lucas Chevalier is PSG’s only other major injury issue, the stopper still absent due to a thigh injury.

Elsewhere, there are unlikely to be any changes from the first leg, leaving a star-studded forward triumvirate intact.

PSG predicted lineup vs. Bayern Munich (4-3-3): Safonov; Zaïre-Emery, Marquinhos, Pacho, Mendes; Fabián, Vitinha, Neves; Doué, Dembélé, Kvaratskhelia.

What Time Does Bayern Munich vs. PSG Kick Off?

Location : Munich, Germany

: Munich, Germany Stadium : Allianz Arena

: Allianz Arena Date : Wednesday, May 6

: Wednesday, May 6 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee : João Pinheiro (POR)

: João Pinheiro (POR) VAR: Marco Di Bello (ITA)

How to Watch Bayern Munich vs. PSG on TV, Live Stream

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