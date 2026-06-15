Belgium vs. Egypt—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Remnants of Belgium’s golden generation remarkably remain as Rudi Garcia leads the Red Devils at the 2026 World Cup, with its campaign kicking off against Egypt.

Belgium was wretched in Qatar three-and-a-half years ago, with a team led by an unfit Eden Hazard crashing out in the group stage after previously finishing third in 2018. The team subsequently flattered to deceive at Euro 2024, exiting in the first knockout round to an insipid France, and expectations are hardly lofty for Garcia’s outfit this summer.

It qualified without tasting defeat, though, and perhaps the absence of worldwide belief in this Belgium team will aid its cause. Garcia certainly made one or two odd roster selections, but he also has game-breaking talent at his disposal.

Egypt is the first opponent in Group G, with Seattle hosting its first game of the tournament.

While historically successful within Africa, Egypt has struggled to assert itself on the world stage. This is just a fourth World Cup and the Pharaohs are yet to win a game in any previous appearance. Last time out in 2018, an unfit Mohamed Salah was unable to galvanize an otherwise underwhelming roster, as Egypt lost all three of its group matches.

Salah remains the leading figure, but he heads into the summer off the back of a disappointing season with Liverpool.

Belgium vs. Egypt Score Prediction

Red Devils Patient in Victory

Belgium should get off to a winning start. | JOHN THYS/AFP/Getty Images

Belgium has a potentially serene route to the quarterfinals, and that would certainly be a good result after the debacle of Qatar and the nature of its exit at Euro 2024. This roster is by no means as talented as the 2018 peak, but stars remain and there‘s scope for this group to coalesce to great effect this summer.

Instead of disappointing again, Belgium could turn heads in a positive way.

Egypt will not dazzle, despite Salah and Omar Marmoush’s presence, with robustness and resilience the keys to its success in North America. The team only conceded twice in 10 qualifying matches.

This will be a tricky test for Garcia’s Red Devils, wanting an early goal to unsettle the Egyptians. The longer the game goes on with the deadlock unbroken, the more Egypt will fancy its chances of pulling off an upset.

Egypt’s dire World Cup record : As already noted, Egypt has never won a World Cup match. Only Honduras (nine) has played more games at the tournament without tasting victory than the Pharaohs (seven).

: As already noted, Egypt has never won a World Cup match. Only Honduras (nine) has played more games at the tournament without tasting victory than the Pharaohs (seven). Belgium’s form : The Red Devils head into the tournament 13 games unbeaten, putting Tunisia to the sword in a final warm-up game. Five players found the back of the net in a 5–0 victory. Belgium also netted the second-most goals among European nations in World Cup qualifying, trailing only Norway.

: The Red Devils head into the tournament 13 games unbeaten, putting Tunisia to the sword in a final warm-up game. Five players found the back of the net in a 5–0 victory. Belgium also netted the second-most goals among European nations in World Cup qualifying, trailing only Norway. X-factor Doku: Belgium’s attack is no longer leds by Romelu Lukaku, but rather Jérémy Doku. The winger enjoyed his best campaign to date in Manchester City colors, and he notched seven goal involvements during qualifying. Doku also recorded a pair of assists in the 5–0 win over Tunisia.

Prediction: Belgium 2–0 Egypt

Belgium Predicted Lineup vs. Egypt

Romelu Lukaku is unlikely to start for Belgium. | Sports Illustrated

Thibaut Courtois has been back in the mix since García’s appointment, having fallen out with his predecessor, Domenico Tedesco. The Real Madrid shot-stopper will be Belgium’s No. 1 throughout the tournament.

García is likely to lead on experienced heads in defense, with Thomas Meunier and Timothy Castagne among Belgium’s fullback options. That means 23-year-old Nathan Ngoy could be the youngest in Belgium’s starting backline by quite some distance.

Further upfield, Kevin De Bruyne will be handed plenty of freedom as Belgium’s chief creator, while Doku has shaken off a knock in time for Monday’s duel. Instead of Lukaku starting up top, Charles De Ketelaere could offer a more fluid interpretation of the role. Lukaku struggled with injuries last season and may be used as a super sub this summer.

Belgium predicted lineup vs. Egypt (4-2-3-1): Courtois; Meunier, Ngoy, Mechele, Castagne; Onana, Tielemans; Lukébakio, De Bruyne, Doku; De Ketelaere.

Egypt Predicted Lineup vs. Belgium

Premier League stars lead Egypt’s attack. | Sports Illustrated

Salah celebrates his 34th birthday on the day of the game, and there’s nothing he’d love more than inspiring Egypt to its first World Cup win. He’ll start down the right wing, while Manchester City’s Marmoush will lead the line.

Trezeguet, once of Aston Villa, complements Egypt’s stars in attack.

There are no injury concerns for Hossam Hassan, Egypt’s manager and all-time record goalscorer. In fact, he’ll likely retain most of those who started the 2–1 defeat to Brazil in its final warmup. Salah played the second half and was powerless to prevent the Seleção from overturning an early deficit.

Egypt predicted lineup vs. Belgium (4-2-3-1): Shobeir; Hany, Ibrahima, Abdelmonem, Fatouh; Attia, Lasheen; Salah, Ashour, Trezeguet; Marmoush.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Belgium vs. Egypt Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, United States

: Seattle, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Monday, June 15

: Monday, June 15 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Ramon Abatti (BRA)

How to Watch Belgium vs. Egypt on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States FOX Network, fuboTV, Telemundo, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, FOX One Canada TSN+, TSN1, TSN3, TSN4, RDS, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom BBC One, BBC iPlayer, BBC Sport Website

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