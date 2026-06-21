Belgium vs. Iran—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Belgium had been widely expected to top Group G, with Iran, New Zealand and Egypt battling for second place.

However, a surprise 1–1 draw with Egypt in its opening match—combined with a disappointing performance that saw it register just three shots on target—has cast doubt over those expectations. As a result, its meeting with Iran is anything but a formality.

Iran arrives off the back of a spirited 2–2 draw with New Zealand and, with everything still to play for, will believe it can take advantage of a vulnerable Belgian side and pull off another upset. That will be especially true if the right-sided duo of Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi—both of whom scored in the opener—can reproduce their performances.

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