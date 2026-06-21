Belgium vs. Iran—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Heading into the 2026 World Cup, Belgium had been widely expected to top Group G, with Iran, New Zealand and Egypt battling for second place.
However, a surprise 1–1 draw with Egypt in its opening match—combined with a disappointing performance that saw it register just three shots on target—has cast doubt over those expectations. As a result, its meeting with Iran is anything but a formality.
Iran arrives off the back of a spirited 2–2 draw with New Zealand and, with everything still to play for, will believe it can take advantage of a vulnerable Belgian side and pull off another upset. That will be especially true if the right-sided duo of Ramin Rezaeian and Mohammad Mohebi—both of whom scored in the opener—can reproduce their performances.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.