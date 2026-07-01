Belgium vs. Senegal—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Belgium and Senegal’s Round of 32 meeting at the 2026 World Cup is shaping up as one of the more intriguing ties, with no previous history between the sides.

Belgium enters as the familiar underachiever on the global stage, while Senegal arrives as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner and, in many eyes, still the reigning champion after its 2025 title was controversially stripped.

This tournament, Belgium has looked the steadier side, unbeaten in its group with two draws, conceding just two goals while producing an xG of 6.55 and 461 in-behind runs, showing efficiency rather than dominance.

Senegal advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, winning once but scoring eight goals from 5.14 xG. It remains dangerous in attack, but has shown defensive fragility throughout the group stage.

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