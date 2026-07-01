Belgium vs. Senegal—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Belgium and Senegal’s Round of 32 meeting at the 2026 World Cup is shaping up as one of the more intriguing ties, with no previous history between the sides.
Belgium enters as the familiar underachiever on the global stage, while Senegal arrives as the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations winner and, in many eyes, still the reigning champion after its 2025 title was controversially stripped.
This tournament, Belgium has looked the steadier side, unbeaten in its group with two draws, conceding just two goals while producing an xG of 6.55 and 461 in-behind runs, showing efficiency rather than dominance.
Senegal advanced as one of the best third-placed teams, winning once but scoring eight goals from 5.14 xG. It remains dangerous in attack, but has shown defensive fragility throughout the group stage.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.