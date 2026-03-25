‘I Don’t Like It’—Benjamin Sesko’s Agent Hits Out at Man Utd Role

Benjamin Šeško’s agent Elvis Basanovic has dismissed suggestions that his client is nothing more than a “super sub,” insisting that the Slovenia international is simply a “super striker.”

Šeško arrived at Old Trafford for a blockbuster $98.8 million (£73.7 million) fee worthy of a starter only to struggle under Ruben Amorim. The former RB Leipzig man’s devotion has never been in question—he is routinely the first to arrive at Carrington and last to leave—yet that didn’t spare him from criticism under the previous regime.

The 22-year-old has enjoyed a remarkable uptick in form since Michael Carrick’s appointment, plundering five goals in nine games. However, four of those strikes have come after Šeško has emerged off the substitutes’ bench, earning him a nickname which his agent publicly bristled at.

“If you ask me about this name, I don’t like it,” Basanovic told Slovenian broadcaster Arena Sport. “I like ‘super striker’ much more. I think Benjamin is a super striker.

“He has started 13 games this year, coming off the bench in 13 games. He scored half of his goals when he started the game and half when he came off the bench.

“We can see that he is a complete striker and Benjamin is someone who deserves the name ‘super striker.’”

Sesko’s Stats As Starter vs. Sub

Benjamin Šeško has been a regular on the scoresheet. | Zohaib Alam/MUFC/Manchester United/Getty Images.

Šeško Statistic (Premier League) Starter Substitute Appearances 13 13 Minutes 1,068 253 Goals 5 4 Minutes per Goal 214 63 Expected Goals (xG) 7.46 2.54 Total Shots 39 14 xG per Shot 0.191 0.181 Assists 1 0 Expected Assists (xA) 0.35 0.17 Chances Created 5 3

Stats via UnderStat.

Šeško’s 26 Premier League appearances this season have been evenly split between starts and substitute cameos. The physically dominant forward has a much-diminished goal rate while leading the line from the first whistle, although that is to be expected.

As a sub, Šeško can take advantage of tiring backlines which have spent the previous hour getting pulled around by the fleet-footed Bryan Mbeumo, United’s first-choice center forward under Carrick thus far.

The numbers also suggest that Šeško’s form is unsustainable. United’s summer recruit has netted four goals from an expected goals (xG) tally of 2.54, almost twice as efficient as the average forward would expect to be. From a more basic viewpoint, Šeško has scored 29% of his shots after coming off the bench. Not even the most prolific forwards average a ratio that swollen over a long period of time.

Sesko Singing From Different Hymn Sheet

Šeško has been among the goals under Michael Carrick. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

There are obvious reasons for Šeško’s agent to push for more playing time. Getting a spot in the first-choice XI is historically considered a guarantee for any established professional and also comes with the financial incentive of a starting bonus. However, in the modern world of five substitutes, players and agents may have to start recalibrating their expectations of game time.

In some ways, managers aren’t taking enough advantage of the ability to swap out half of their starters each match. Think about how beneficial it would be to change an entire frontline at half time from an energy standpoint: teams would be able to press at full tilt for the entire 90 minutes. This could be a new evolution but only if the stigma of not starting (or getting hooked at half time) is banished. Šeško has shown a willingness to drop his pride.

“I’m getting settled in the league from game to game,” the youngster beamed recently. “Again, I’m not even thinking about ‘I have to start, I have to start.’

“For me it’s just whenever coach decides to put me there one time or not I’m just going to be there. If I get the next minutes, five minutes, I’m going to use them and for me it's just about trying to enjoy and delivering for the team.”

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