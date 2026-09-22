Benjamin Sesko Injury: Progress, Potential Return Date for Man Utd Star

Benjamin Šeško apologized to Slovenian fans for pulling out of the nation’s upcoming fixtures, explaining that the “most important thing” for him was to stay at Manchester United and focus on his recovery.

The towering forward cannot be blamed for his injury relapse but he did tempt fate. “It’s healed,” he declared to whoever would listen when discussing a problematic shin problem which brought a premature conclusion to his debut campaign at Old Trafford. “So it’s perfect.”

Within a matter of days, Šeško was back in the treatment room complaining about the same issue.

The Slovenia international missed United’s drab draw with Fulham on Sunday and has been forced to pull out of his nation’s fixtures across this elongated break. United released a statement confirming that their striking will “undergo tests” this week while The Athletic have warned that a “period of rest” may be required even after the resumption of club soccer.

“I am very sorry that I will have to miss the national team’s upcoming matches,” Šeško wrote on Instagram. “I have always played for Slovenia—and always will—with heart and pride. Right now, the most important thing is to focus fully on my recovery. I am already working on getting back on the pitch as soon as possible to help both the national team and my club once again.”

What Injury Does Benjamin Sesko Have?

Benjamin Šeško first sustained this injury last spring. | Catherine Ivill/AMA/Getty Images

Šeško is a victim of his own feverish enthusiasm. The striker has been dealing with a difficult issue in his shin which he picked up as long ago as last spring, although the ailment was aggravated by his insistence on continuing to play. “I got a kick last season, but it was also a little bit of an overload from myself,” he admitted recently.

That endeavor is a foundational part of Šeško’s character. The workaholic would arrive 90 minutes earlier than any other teammate and continue plugging away at United’s training ground long after everyone else had gone home. It almost annoyed Ruben Amorim. “I’m relaxed,” the Portuguese boss said during Šeško’s debut season. “[But] he’s not relaxed.”

That makeup made a recovery centered around rest over the summer especially painful. “We just need a little bit longer, longer than usual, because if you start too early, it might appear again,” Šeško explained. “And I think waiting a little bit longer was a great decision.”

However, this relapse at such an early stage of his return may suggest that Šeško didn’t wait long enough.

When Will Benjamin Sesko Return for Man Utd?

Benjamin Šeško was primed for a successful second season. | Ash Donelon/Manchester United/Getty Images

Before the tests have been carried out, it’s impossible to say when Šeško will be back in action. The extended international break of three weeks should help the 23-year-old avoid missing too many matches but there is the real possibility that he is not ready to return when United host Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, Oct. 10.

“We’re not sure with Ben yet,” Carrick shrugged after Sunday’s stalemate with Fulham. “He felt a bit of pain after the game [against Brighton] so we’re assessing him. At the moment, he definitely wasn’t ready for [Fulham], so I haven’t really got any more news to give you at this point. We’ll have to see what that brings.”

Three days after taking on Spurs, United travel to Spain to face an Atlético Madrid side buoyed by a recent derby victory over Real Madrid. There is then the daunting prospect of another away day at rivals Leeds United before Carrick leads his team along the lagoon for a Champions League bout with Cesc Fàbregas’s exciting Como.