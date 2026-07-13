The Best Fans at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

The 2026 World Cup has been memorable for plenty of reasons.

On the field, fans have been treated to world-class performances from the likes of Kylian Mbappé, Erling Haaland, Jude Bellingham and Lionel Messi, who has continued to defy expectations even in the twilight of his career. There have been unforgettable goals, dramatic matches, and inspiring underdog stories, with nations such as Cabo Verde and DR Congo capturing the imagination on soccer’s biggest stage.

The action has been amazing, and fans from across the globe have undoubtedly played their part in making things so memorable.

From armies of orange flooding city streets, to Mexican celebrations taking over neighborhoods, thunderous stadium atmospheres, iconic dances and unforgettable traditions, supporters have played a huge role in giving the 2026 World Cup its personality.

Every fanbase brought something different to the tournament, but some stood above the rest. Whether through passion, creativity, noise or sheer numbers, these supporters left a lasting mark—not just on this summer’s tournament, but on World Cup history.

Here, Sports Illustrated ranks the five best fanbases at the 2026 World Cup.

5. Argentina

Argentina and its fans are one. | Tullio Puglia/FIFA/Getty Images

Unlike some of the other nations on this list—famous for huge street parties, choreographed celebrations and supporters who can turn an entire city into a festival—Argentina’s fans earned their place for one reason above all else: pure, unfiltered passion.



Whether it is the weight of being the defending champions, playing on neighboring soil, the possibility that this could be Lionel Messi’s final World Cup or the sheer drama of its knockout run, Argentina’s supporters have produced some of the most emotional scenes of the tournament.



With La Albiceleste repeatedly finding narrow victories when the pressure was at its highest, every goal has felt like a release of months, even years, of emotion. When the ball hits the net—especially late in games—the divide between the team and the fans seems to disappear.



Players sprint toward the corners, supporters surge forward, scarves spin above heads, chants of “Vamos!” echo around stadiums, and celebrations erupt into pure chaos.

Listen to the noise from the Argentinian fans 🇦🇷🔊@afaseleccion have gone ten games unbeaten at the FIFA World Cup, matching their best-ever run 🔟 pic.twitter.com/HxL9naNqxz — FIFA (@FIFAcom) July 4, 2026

4. Mexico

Mexico’s fans were full of energy. | Michael Regan/FIFA/Getty Images

Sometimes the line between passion and excess can become blurred in soccer, and Mexico’s supporters walked that line throughout the 2026 World Cup.



On home soil, El Tri’s fans created one of the most intense atmospheres of the tournament. The noise inside stadiums was relentless, with supporters turning matches into a wall of sound that made the Estadio Azteca feel less like a venue and more like an impenetrable fortress.



Away from the pitch, the celebrations were just as spectacular. Host cities were filled with Mexican colors, street parties, traditional food, dancing, fireworks and endless celebrations late into the night—especially as Mexico opened the tournament with four straight victories and fans began dreaming of a historic run.



At their best, Mexico’s fans delivered exactly what makes World Cups special: color, noise, emotion and a sense that an entire country was behind its team.

3. Netherlands

The Oranje Army came out in full force. | AFP/Getty Images

Dutch supporters are famous for bringing color, energy and chaos wherever they go—and the 2026 World Cup was no exception.



On matchdays, host cities were transformed into seas of orange as the Netherlands’s passionate fanbase descended in full force. Streets became open-air celebrations, with thousands of supporters gathering hours before kickoff for a mix of singing, dancing and nonstop partying.



The atmosphere reached another level with performances from superstar DJs, including Oliver Heldens, who played atop a double-decker bus in Kansas City as fans joined in with the team’s unofficial anthem, “Links Rechts” (“Left, Right”) by Snollebollekes. The simple but addictive routine—fans jumping and swaying from side to side on command—quickly became one of the tournament’s most recognizable fan rituals.



Did we mention the color? Everywhere you looked, orange dominated the landscape: streets, squares, stadium approaches and stands packed with supporters proudly wearing the Netherlands’s famous shade.



It was loud, it was unique and it was impossible to miss—the Oranje Army once again proved why it is one of soccer’s greatest traveling fanbases.

2. Scotland

Scotland fans left a lasting impression in North America. | Craig Williamson/SNS Group/Getty Images

Scotland may not have made a lasting impact on the pitch at the 2026 World Cup, exiting in the group stage, but the Tartan Army ensured its presence was felt long after.



During their brief stay in North America, Scottish supporters launched a full-blown, but entirely friendly, takeover. Streets were filled with bagpipes, kilts, knee-high socks and traditional berets, with fans proudly showcasing their heritage while embracing the tournament with infectious enthusiasm.



What made it even more special was the attitude. With realistic expectations about Scotland’s chances of advancing, supporters arrived without pressure or entitlement—simply determined to enjoy every moment, support their team and represent their country in the best possible way.



And then there was the partying.



While excessive drinking is certainly not the point of any tournament, the scale of Scotland’s celebrations became impossible to ignore. Several venues in Boston, where the Tartan Army was based for its opening matches, reported running out of beer as fans packed bars and celebrated deep into the night.



It was chaotic, but it was also overwhelmingly good-natured—a perfect reflection of the colorful, welcoming spirit Scotland brought to the tournament.



“We’ve never seen anything like it,” Billy DeCain of the Sam Adams Boston Taproom told NBC Boston. “The fans have been unbelievable. They’re great—fun, drinking, partying, having a great time.”

1. Norway

Norway's fans were excellent. | Elsa/Getty Images

Norway may have been one of the tournament’s biggest surprises on the field, storming to the quarterfinals with Erling Haaland firing in goals and the team winning fans over with its fearless style and infectious personality.



But the country’s supporters were arguably the true stars.



The iconic “Viking Row” became one of the defining images of the World Cup. Dressed in red, white and blue—with plenty of Viking hats mixed in—Norwegian fans turned stadiums into a sea of synchronized movement, sitting together and mimicking the rowing of a longboat while chanting “ro,” the Norwegian word for “row.”



Inspired by Norway’s Viking heritage, the celebration quickly became a global sensation, appearing across North America—including in Times Square—and back home.



Even the players joined in. Captain Martin Ødegaard and Haaland both led the ritual after games, standing with a giant drum as the crowd’s rowing and chanting grew louder with every beat.



It naturally drew comparisons to Iceland’s famous “Viking Thunder Clap” from Euro 2016 and the 2018 World Cup, but Norway’s version brought its own blend of history, humor and superstar appeal.



Here’s to hoping it—and Norway—returns for 2030.

Norway players 🤝 Norway fans 🚣 pic.twitter.com/5XmwfyqCN9 — FIFA (@FIFAcom) June 30, 2026

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