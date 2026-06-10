The 10 Best Forwards at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

No disrespect to the goalkeepers, defenders and midfielders journeying to the 2026 World Cup, but it’s the array of world-class forwards who will attract most attention.

This summer’s tournament in North America will be brimming with superstar attackers hell-bent on firing their country to glory on the grandest stage. Few nations have won the World Cup without at least one elite forward in their ranks.

France, Spain, Brazil and England are among the competitors with the most coveted and devastating offensive players set to wreak havoc, but several less prestigious nations still boast a decisive goal-getter or creative force in the final third.

Here are the 10 best forwards heading to the World Cup—ranked, of course.

10. Bukayo Saka (England)

Bukayo Saka offers England hope. | Rob Newell/CameraSport/Getty Images

Despite Arsenal’s remarkable campaign which ended in Premier League glory, Bukayo Saka enters the World Cup in mediocre form. The Englishman produced 18 goal involvements—still a respectable total—during 2025–26 as injuries robbed him of momentum at key junctures.



There can be no questions over his ability when fully healthy, however, and the 24-year-old will seek to silence any naysayers in North America with his blistering speed, gazelle-like agility and wondrous left boot.



If England is going to win its first World Cup for 60 years, Saka must deliver on the right wing. Three goals and an assist in Qatar four years ago serves as an encouraging sign.

9. Luis Díaz (Colombia)

Luis Díaz has enjoyed a terrific year. | Jordan Bank/Getty Images

Colombia is considered a dark horse by many for this summer’s tournament, but only with Luis Díaz at his swashbuckling best will the South Americans disrupt the established order. Fortunately, the Bayern Munich winger could hardly be in better form.



Díaz enjoyed a remarkable debut campaign in Bavaria that ended with a domestic treble. Twenty-six goals and 19 assists across all competitions speaks for itself, with few able to match the forward’s output across the season.



Somewhat surprisingly, this will be the 29-year-old’s first World Cup after missing the last tournament through injury, and the tenacious winger will be determined to deliver as his nation’s talisman.

8. Raphinha (Brazil)

Raphinha could be Brazil’s difference-maker. | Andre Ricardo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

After an astonishing 2024–25 campaign that thrust him into Ballon d’Or contention, Raphinha produced more modest numbers last season with Barcelona. Fitness issues were the major reason behind the slide, although 28 goal involvements in 33 matches remains an undeniably fantastic record.



Raphinha returned from his most recent injury in May and has been building his fitness ever since. After six weeks of action, the 29-year-old should purr at the World Cup for a Brazilian side seeking a record-extending sixth crown.



The Barça star is far from the only weapon in Carlo Ancelotti’s star-studded attack, but the winger’s versatility across the front line and goalscoring prowess mean he could prove the decisive factor for the Seleção in the trophy hunt.

7. Ousmane Dembélé (France)

The Ballon d’Or holder is aiming to help France to glory. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

Ousmane Dembélé beat Raphinha to the 2025 Ballon d’Or and while his output has also diminished slightly since, the France international still ranks among one of the best and most flexible forwards on the face of the earth.



Dembélé operated effectively as a false nine during another Champions League-winning campaign with Paris Saint-Germain, but will likely move back to the right wing for the World Cup to facilitate France’s other world-beating attackers.



Fortunately for Didier Deschamps, Dembélé thrives anywhere in the final third. The 29-year-old benefits from immense two-footedness and the clean ball-striking ability needed to bamboozle defenses no matter his exact role.

6. Vinicius Junior (Brazil)

Vinicius Jr is hoping to lead Brazil to success. | Yuri Laurindo/Sports Press Photo/Getty Images

2025–26 proved a traumatic campaign for Real Madrid, but Vinicius Junior still emerged with credit in the bank. Particularly impressive after the turn of the year, conjuring 21 goal involvements in 2026 prior to the two he produced in pre-tournament friendlies with Brazil, there are lofty expectations for the winger this summer.



While Vinicius is yet to truly sparkle on the international stage, managing just nine goals in 49 appearances for Brazil, this summer’s tournament offers him a shot at redemption.



Ancelotti brought the best out of Vinicius at the Bernabéu and should maximize the 25-year-old’s potential at the World Cup, too. When the Brazilian finds his footing, he’s often an undeniable force on the left flank.

5. Michael Olise (France)

Michael Olise is in unstoppable form. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Michael Olise’s pre-tournament hat-trick against Northern Ireland underscored his ability to be France’s difference-maker. A tap-in was followed by a venomous strike and absolute worldie as the Bayern Munich ace collected a confidence-boosting match ball.



Not that Olise’s self-belief needs much improving, of course. An extraordinary campaign in Germany yielded 25 goals and 28 assists as Bayern ran riot domestically and made the Champions League semifinals.



Olise has typically operated as a right winger for Bayern, but Deschamps appears set to use the versatile forward as his attacking midfielder this summer. Wherever the Frenchman is deployed, he will cause chaos for opponents.

4. Erling Haaland (Norway)

Erling Haaland is Norway’s talisman. | Stuart Franklin/Getty Images

Norway’s first appearance at the World Cup in 28 years can be credited to Erling Haaland. With an incredible 16 goals in just eight qualification matches, the Manchester City striker propelled the Scandinavians to first place in their group above Italy.



Whether Norway, who are considered another dark horse alongside Colombia, can go deep into the tournament may hinge on Haaland’s efficiency in front of goal, even if Ståle Solbakken has other weapons at his disposal such as Martin Ødegaard, Alexander Sørloth and Antonio Nusa.



As long as Haaland receives the necessary service, Norway should enjoy its World Cup return. While not the kind of player whose inventiveness will dazzle in North America, the striker’s ruthless edge will decide his nation’s fate.

3. Kylian Mbappé (France)

Kylian Mbappé has already won the World Cup and reached another final. | Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Kylian Mbappé needs just four goals to match record World Cup goalscorer Miroslav Klose, such has been the Frenchman’s level at his two previous tournaments. The first brought the trophy as a 19-year-old Mbappé stole the show, while the Golden Boot and a hat-trick in the final in 2022 was unlucky not to yield another title.



The 27-year-old has been in terrific goalscoring form for club and country over the past few years, with 43-goal campaigns for Real Madrid in the last two seasons meaning Mbappé will be among the competitors for the Golden Boot in North America.



The French icon will lead the line in Deschamps’s team and will have to share attention with the likes of Dembélé and Olise. However, Mbappé remains the driving force for Les Bleus.

2. Harry Kane (England)

Harry Kane scored 61 goals for Bayern Munich last season. | Peter Joneleit/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nobody was more clinical than Harry Kane last season. The striker fired home an eye-watering 61 goals for Bayern Munich, simply refusing to drop his standards in front of goal. Close-range finishes, powerful headers, pinpoint curlers and, of course, penalties were all dispatched with ease.



That’s fantastic news for England, who will rely on the ruthlessness of its captain this summer. The 32-year-old is arguably operating at his peak and has every tool required to conjure a definitive campaign that ends with the fabled and elusive golden trophy.



Tuchel’s tactical plan will revolve around feeding Kane as much as humanly possible, and few can argue against that as the German’s blueprint. After all, the Bayern forward is England’s shining light.

1. Lamine Yamal (Spain)

Lamine Yamal should overcome injury to thrive. | Florencia Tan Jun/Getty Images

Injury threatened Lamine Yamal’s place at the tournament. The 18-year-old has been missing with a hamstring problem since the end of April and sat out both of Spain’s warm-up friendlies, but he should return during the group stage of his maiden World Cup.



The Barcelona youngster has already lit up a major international tournament, sparkling en route to the trophy at Euro 2024, and he will undoubtedly offer a similar level in North America providing he can rediscover his mojo swiftly after injury.



Few players draw in audiences like Yamal, who already plays with an unrivaled swagger. When in full flight, the teenager serves up dizzying performances that make supporters remember why they fell in love with soccer in the first place.

READ THE LATEST WORLD CUP NEWS, ANALYSIS AND INSIGHT FROM SI FC