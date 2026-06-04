The 10 Best Goalkeepers at the 2026 World Cup—Ranked

It is the attacking stars who will most likely grab the headlines at the 2026 World Cup, but behind every Lionel Messi goal, there is an Emi Martínez between the sticks who is just as vital to success.

Goalkeepers are often the unsung heroes of successful teams, yet in today’s modern game they may be more important than ever.

Not only are they tasked with stopping shots, saving penalties and commanding their box, they are now also expected to play out from the back and contribute to build-up play with pinpoint passing—making them true all-rounders of the game.

Here, Sports Illustrated has ranked the best goalkeepers heading into the World Cup—those who could play a decisive role in their team’s success or failure.

It’s worth noting that we’ve only included each country’s No. 1 (or first-choice goalkeeper, even if they don’t wear that number)—both because reserve keepers rarely feature at major tournaments, and because doing so would otherwise overrepresent certain nations.

Let’s get into it.

10. Bart Verbruggen (Netherlands)

Bart Verbruggen is a consistent performer. | Dennis Bresser/BSR Agency/Getty Images

Bart Verbruggen was the Netherlands’ No. 1 as it reached the semifinals of Euro 2024, and he will no doubt reprise that role at the World Cup.



His record of conceding fewer than a goal per game for the Netherlands is mightily impressive, as is his 50% clean sheet rate, but it is his ability with the ball that most stands out.



A modern, ball-playing goalkeeper does not just stop shots; he initiates attacks with top-tier distribution and sweeping ability—skills that have drawn comparisons to Manuel Neuer and attracted the attention of Europe’s elite.

9. Jordan Pickford (England)

Jordan Pickford has been England’s undisputed No.1 over the past decade. | Robin Jones/Getty Images

Jordan Pickford certainly isn’t the most glamorous goalkeeper on this list, and his propensity to celebrate saves like they’re goals—screaming “Vamos!” in his distinctive Mackem voice—won’t be to everyone’s taste.



However, there’s no denying just how crucial he is for England.



The Everton shot-stopper consistently delivers on the big occasion for the Three Lions, often producing spectacular saves or coming up trumps in penalty shootouts. In fact, he might already be considered a national hero had England’s attacking stars not faltered in the Euro 2020 final shootout against Italy.

8. Diogo Costa (Portugal)

Diogo Costa has been linked with Europe’s elite. | IMAGO/Maciej Rogowski

Another born from the school of Neuer, Diogo Costa is a modern-day “sweeper-keeper”—comfortable with the ball at his feet, a vital trait for Portugal’s possession-based style, with precise short and long passing that helps initiate attacks and maintain control.



He is also an exceptional penalty specialist, saving over a quarter of the spot-kicks he has faced for club and country (excluding shootouts).



In shootouts, he is just as decisive, notably rebuffing all three of Slovenia’s penalties in the Euro 2024 round of 16—a feat never before achieved at the European Championships.

7. Manuel Neuer (Germany)

Manuel Neuer remains an elite keeper. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Manuel Neuer may now be in his forties, but make no mistake—he remains among the best goalkeepers in world soccer.



As Bayern Munich stormed to yet another Bundesliga title in 2025–26, Neuer continued to excel with the aggressive, all-action sweeper-keeper style he helped pioneer in the modern game.



His reflexes may not be quite what they once were, but his reading of the game, command of the penalty area and ability on the ball remain world class.

6. Gregor Kobel (Switzerland)

Kobel had a great season. | Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Switzerland heads to the 2026 World Cup without longtime No. 1 Yann Sommer, who retired from international soccer in 2024 after years of dependable service between the posts.



Fortunately for the Swiss, they have a more than capable successor in Gregor Kobel.



The towering 6'5" Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper was outstanding during qualifying, conceding just two goals in five appearances. He also arrives at the tournament on the back of another excellent season at club level, keeping a Bundesliga-high 15 clean sheets and further cementing his reputation as one of Europe’s elite shot-stoppers.

5. Emiliano Martínez (Argentina)

Emiliano Martínez is world class. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Forget Lionel Messi—it was Emiliano Martínez who was truly Argentina’s hero in the 2022 World Cup final as La Albiceleste beat France on penalties.



Not only did he make a crucial last-gasp save in added time to deny France a winner, but he also got a glove to Kingsley Coman’s penalty in the shootout, before deploying his famous mind games ahead of Aurélien Tchouaméni’s miss.



Argentina will need those heroics—and a touch of his dark arts—again this summer if it is to defend its crown. Fortunately for them, Martínez has continued to deliver over the past two years for Aston Villa, helping them to a top-four Premier League finish and the Europa League title in 2025–26.

4. Alisson (Brazil)

Alisson will be key for Brazil. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Though Liverpool didn’t enjoy their best season, Alisson Becker was as reliable as ever, often proving to be the Reds’ saving grace when those in front of him faltered—even despite an injury-disrupted campaign.



In one-on-one situations, there is arguably no better goalkeeper in the world, while his pinpoint distribution remains among the finest in the game.



With five clean sheets in nine World Cup appearances and 44 shutouts in 77 caps for Brazil heading into the tournament, Alisson could prove decisive in the Seleção’s quest for glory this summer.

3. Mike Maignan (France)

France need Mike Maignan to rise to the occasion. | Michael Owens/Getty Images

Mike Maignan may wear the No. 16 shirt for France, but he is unquestionably his country’s first-choice shot-stopper.



AC Milan endured a torrid 2025–26 season, but Maignan still ranked among Serie A’s standout performers, sitting near the top of the league for clean sheets, saves made and penalties saved—achievements made even more impressive given the often fragile defense in front of him.



A truly elite shot-stopper with some of the quickest reflexes in the game, it feels increasingly likely that a move away from San Siro could be on the horizon—and a strong World Cup may well accelerate that reality.

2. David Raya (Spain)

David Raya is Spain’s No. 1. | Cristina Quicler/AFP/Getty Images

Spain is spoiled for choice in goal—but David Raya’s performances for Arsenal in 2025–26 as they scooped the Premier League for the first time in 22 years ensured he was named La Roja’s No. 1 for the 2026 World Cup.



With a league-high 19 clean sheets in 37 appearances, Raya was integral to the Gunners’ success, which was built largely on defensive solidity and, without being cynical, set pieces.



Both comfortable with the ball at his feet and covering space in behind so his teams can play with a high line (or in Arsenal’s case load the box at corners), he is the archetypal Spanish goalkeeper.

1. Thibaut Courtois (Belgium)

Thibaut Courtois is the man between the posts for Belgium. | Omar Havana/Getty Images

Thibaut Courtois remains the gold standard for goalkeepers in world soccer.



Exceptionally tall, yet remarkably agile, the Real Madrid star combines elite shot-stopping with quick reactions off his line and complete dominance in the air. A true giant between the posts, he is the kind of goalkeeper no forward relishes facing.



After missing Euro 2024 following a fallout with then-Belgium manager Domenico Tedesco, Courtois is now back in the fold for the Red Devils—and they are undoubtedly better for it.

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