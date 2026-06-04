Five Goalkeepers Chelsea Could Sign in Search for Robert Sanchez Upgrade

Chelsea are preparing for a new dawn under manager Xabi Alonso, whose arrival is expected to bring with it a whirlwind of change.

Among the areas of the squad in which reinforcements could be sort is in goal. Backup option Filip Jörgensen is pushing for an exit after a season being stuck behind Robert Sánchez, whose up-and-down form has led to questions about his own future.

Fortunately for Alonso, there is a relatively deep well of goalkeeping talent across Europe from which to pluck a new stopper if he so wishes. Here are five potential candidates to line up between the posts for Chelsea next season.

Mile Svilar

Mile Svilar has enjoyed two excellent seasons with Roma. | Elianton/Mondadori Portfolio/Getty Images

Having been earmarked for superstardom during his teenage years at Anderlecht, Mile Svilar has undoubtedly come good on his potential in recent years, so much so that Chelsea are already thought to be sniffing around him.

According to Corriere dello Sport, Chelsea have proposed a deal worth around $58 million (€50 million, £43 million) for the 26-year-old Roma stopper, but the Serie A outfit are desperate to hold on to the back-to-back Goalkeeper of the Season and are doing their utmost to rebuff approaches.

Roma are believed to be facing financial pressure to sell before the end of June, so this is a deal Chelsea may look to revisit later this month if the funds have not arrived from elsewhere.

Mike Maignan

Chelsea came close to signing Mike Maignan in 2025. | Giuseppe Cottini/AC Milan/Getty Images

Chelsea may have missed the opportunity to land AC Milan goalkeeper Mike Maignan, who was keen to join last summer before talks between the two sides collapsed over a $5.8 million (€5 million, £4.3 million) difference in valuation.

Maignan did sign a new contract in January but has once again been heavily linked with an exit after Milan failed to match his ambition and qualify for the Champions League. Unfortunately for Chelsea, they haven’t done those things either.

Convincing Maignan to join after a season in which Chelsea’s reputation has plummeted may be easier said than done, but it is a deal the Blues should be trying to reignite.

James Trafford

James Trafford could be on the move. | John Walton/PA Images/Getty Images

There’s a sense of inevitability about Chelsea and James Trafford, who boasts the Manchester City academy routes that seem to be among the top qualities desired by the Blues recruitment team.

A former teammate of Liam Delap, Roméo Lavia, Cole Palmer and Jamie Gittens, Trafford does, at least, make some sense from a practical perspective. The 23-year-old is an excellent shot-stopper and knows how to hold his own with his feet, so much so that some City fans even felt he was better-suited to the team than Gianluigi Donnarumma this past season.

City are not going to be able to keep Trafford as a backup, and most teams across the Premier League are sensing a potential bargain. Chelsea would be very wise to involve themselves in any race.

Marco Carnesecchi

Marco Carnesecchi’s reputation continues to grow. | Image Photo Agency/Getty Images

Marco Carnesecchi has taken a steady route to the top, proving himself on second-tier loans and gradually earning enough trust to test himself higher and higher up the standings. Now, at 25 years old, he’s among Serie A’s elite.

An active sweeper who is just as confident with his feet as he is with his hands, Carnesecchi is the latest is a long line of success stories for Atalanta, whose modest reputation means talents of his quality can often fly under the global radar. Clubs are wisely starting to take notice.

Atalanta are always willing sellers, albeit often stubborn negotiators, but may be open to a cut-price deal for a player who is entering the final two years of his contract.

Robin Risser

Robin Risser brings an added layer of complication for Chelsea’s owners. | Jean Catuffe/Getty Images

The story of Robin Risser is one which does not read well for the BlueCo ownership group. The 21-year-old came through the academy at sister side Strasbourg but never made a senior appearance for the team before being shipped off to Lens for a total package of $5.8 million (€5 million, £4.3 million) in 2025—a deal which allowed them to sign Mike Penders on loan from Chelsea.

Quietly discarded by Strasbourg, Risser enjoyed an utterly outstanding debut campaign with Lens this past season, keeping 11 clean sheets and helping inspire a second-place finish in Ligue 1. He was, unsurprisingly, named the division’s best goalkeeper.

Risser has publicly admitted a desire to remain with Lens, but clubs in France rarely have the financial muscle to resist significant offers from the Premier League. However, whether BlueCo would so openly admit to one of the biggest mistakes of their soccer journey to date is an entirely different matter.

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