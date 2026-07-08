The Best Performance of the 2026 World Cup Round of 16

Almost immediately after Harry Kane’s rescue act booked England a place in the World Cup round of 16, you seemingly couldn’t escape a doomscroll without the perils of altitude being thrust in your face.

The Three Lions’ next challenge against co-hosts Mexico at the mythologized Estadio Azteca represented the most unique of tests. England manager Thomas Tuchel conceded his players would be at a "big disadvantage", with acclimatisation to 2,240 metres above sea level impossible in the time England had.

FIFA regulations also prohibited "get in, get out" mitigation, so England landed in Mexico City 48 hours before kick-off. There was a sense that Tuchel’s men were being fed to the wolves despite Mexico’s talent deficit.

El Tri had galvanised a soccer-crazed nation, winning Group A without conceding before impressively bypassing Ecuador in the round of 32. Sunday’s contest had all the makings of an epochal occasion.

For England, the conditions were in place for a vintage tournament failure. They’d suffered post-Croatia, with a limp defeat in the thinner air of Mexico City a seemingly fitting conclusion for their campaign.

Three Lions Defy Azteca Altitude in Thrilling Victory

England’s triumph won’t be forgotten in a hurry. | Julian Finney/FIFA/Getty Images

As altitude fever gripped a fearful nation, a phenomenon swept across the English media. Previously untouched running vests flew out of suitcases, as journalists covering the tie prepared to do their bit by logging a 5K on Strava. Stunning conclusions were reached: exercise was significantly tougher with reduced oxygen.

The Independent’s Miguel Delaney spent much of his Sunday justifying the experiment to anyone who dared to find it rather comical, as supporters back home wondered at what time it was societally acceptable to begin alcohol consumption. A long road lay ahead, and the resolve of those who commenced at midday was further tested when kick-off was set back an hour due to severe weather.

It was 2 a.m. BST when England got proceedings underway with a lump into Raúl Rangel’s box that returned an unconvincing punch from Mexico’s goalkeeper. If this altitude lark was all it was made out to be and Mexico was that impossible to tame at its temple—two defeats in 500 years, something along those lines—then Tuchel had to adjust.

The German was appointed for occasions such as these. Sir Gareth Southgate deserves much praise for shifting public opinion around the national team and fostering a sense of brotherhood at St. George’s Park, but his limited tactical nous cost England when it mattered most. Still, Tuchel, upon his appointment in January 2025, had sturdy foundations to build on, not to mention an envied talent pool highlighted by two superstars.

England Stats vs. Mexico

Statistic England’s Total Possession 33% Expected Goals (xG) 1.61 Total Shots 6 Shots on Target 5 Passing Accuracy 80% Tackles 18 Blocks 7 Clearances 49 Duels Won 51

Harry Kane and Jude Bellingham had diplomatically shared England’s limelight across the Atlantic. Both came to the fore in the victories over Croatia and Panama before Kane stole the show in Atlanta to sink DR Congo.

While Kane’s capacity to prosper when the lights shine brightest has curiously been questioned throughout his career, Bellingham relishing the grandest stage is the fulcrum which his reputation has been forged around.

There was never a doubt that England’s No. 10, benefitting from the controversial omissions of Phil Foden and Cole Palmer, would rise to the occasion in Mexico City. After England had crucially managed proceedings until the first, and suddenly very useful, hydration break, Bellingham struck twice within 98 seconds to stymie Mexican fervency. The Azteca’s Anglo pockets were in dreamland.

But this occasion was never going to drift into the night with a whimper. Mexico couldn’t bow out without justifying the pre-match English angst. Julián Quiñones crashed home a lifeline before half-time, his fourth World Cup goal, and after England attempted to reassert its superiority at the start of the second half, Jarell Quansah’s dismissal following VAR intervention forced a dynamic shift.

Kane’s ice-cold penalty offered England only temporary respite, with the captain clumsily handing a spot kick right back to the Mexicans.: 3–2.

Twenty minutes of the 90 remained in addition to the healthy chunk of stoppages that’d already been accrued. Time seemingly crawled then moved backwards, as Tuchel’s Lions were forced into a state of resistance.

But it was in these 31 minutes that England’s alternate heroes wrote themselves into folklore. Mexico’s crossing barrage was defied by Dan Burn, no longer a camp cheerleader, who delivered multiple defensive contributions worthy of a pint toss. Ezri Konsa and Djed Spence expertly marshalled the wide areas, while John Stones cutely avoided disaster at the last. Anthony Gordon probably ran back to base camp in Kansas City.

Fittingly, it was the excellent Jordan Pickford who punched clear to offer England one final breath of respite, moments before Alireza Faghani’s whistle triggered a collective collapse to the Azteca turf.

“A heroic performance and a heroic result,” Tuchel commented post-match, celebrating a group of players who laughed in the face of adversity and produced England’s arguably most impressive World Cup result since the final of ’66.

It felt like it’d won the lot, with Mexico beaten at its esteemed amphitheater for the first time in 13 years. The victory’s immediate legacy will be shaped over the next two weeks, yet its lasting impact on English soccer is unlikely to ever cease.

Their path to World Cup glory is no longer muddied by Aztecan ghosts, but instead by a superhuman Viking goalscorer. Erling Haaland’s Norway awaits in Miami this Saturday.

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