Best Soccer Tattoos Ever: The Stories Behind the Game’s Most Famous Ink

Soccer players today are almost synonymous with tattoos.

Where once even a small piece of body ink might have seen a player labeled a rebel or troublemaker, tattoos have now become part of the culture of the game. These days, it’s rare to find a player without at least one—and many are covered from head to toe.

Yet while tattoos are now the norm, some players stand out from the rest.

Their ink doesn’t simply blend into the background (apologies to the endless clock, rose and lion sleeves), but instead becomes a defining part of their identity—whether through striking visuals, unique designs or deeply personal meaning.

Here, Sports Illustrated takes a look at some of the most famous tattoos in soccer history.

Lionel Messi’s Blacked Out Leg

Messi’s leg tattoos are iconic. | Ira L. Black/Lionel Mess

Lionel Messi has numerous tattoos, including a detailed sleeve on his right arm featuring a striking image of Jesus Christ wearing a crown of thorns, alongside a rose window and vibrant floral designs. However, none are more iconic than the tattoos on his left leg.

Dominated by a bold block of black ink—used to cover earlier designs such as a sword, angel wings, and a red rose—the leg now highlights only his most meaningful tattoos.

Among them are the handprints of his first-born son, Thiago, along with his name; the number 10, a tribute to the jersey he’s worn for both club and country; and a soccer ball positioned above the FC Barcelona crest etched into his shin.

Memphis Depay’s Lion

Depay’s bank ink is super impressive. | IMAGO/Mortz Muller

Memphis Depay is almost entirely covered in body art, but the standout piece in his collection is the massive lion that spans his entire back.

Inked with incredible detail, the tattoo is not only visually striking but also deeply personal. For Depay, it reflects his upbringing and the challenges he faced early in life.

“I’ve always had a feeling that I’ve been brought up in the jungle. I was always outside, I’ve been to rough areas and I’ve been through rough times,” he once said. “The lion on my back represents me—I have the heart of a lion.”

Radja Nainggolan’s Neck Tattoo

Nainggolan was a fearsome character. | IMAGO/Gribaudi

Radja Nainggolan was the kind of player who struck fear into opponents—not just because of his combative, hard-nosed style of play, but also his intimidating appearance, complete with a mohawk, eyebrow slits and extensive tattoos.

The standout piece of “The Ninja’s” ink was his neck tattoo—rare for players at the time. The large rose with green leaves stretched across his neck, completing his fearsome and unmistakable look.

Daniele De Rossi’s Warning Sign

A clear warning sign. | IMAGO/Contrast

Another tough-tackling midfielder, Daniele De Rossi essentially trademarked his combative style of play with an inventive—and humorous—tattoo: a “tackle hazard” sign inked on the back of his right calf.

David Beckham’s Crucifix

Beckham was a trailblazer. | IMAGO/HochZwei

David Beckham was a trailblazer both on and off the pitch, particularly when it came to setting trends—tattoos included.

Now heavily covered in ink, one of his earliest pieces was a crucifix with wings across the upper part of his back, later complemented by the name of his son, Romeo. In many ways, it helped spark the trend of soccer players embracing tattoos as part of their identity.

Andre Gray’s Black Excellence Mural

Gray’s back tattoo is iconic. | Leila Coker/Getty Images

Andre Gray’s back tattoos are among the most unique and meaningful in soccer.

The former Premier League striker has a stunning mural that spans his entire back, featuring portraits of Nelson Mandela, Martin Luther King Jr., Malcolm X, Rosa Parks, the Black Panthers and other influential black figures in world history.

Sergio Ramos’s Head Tattoos

Sergio Ramos is one of few players to tattoo his head. | Hugo Rivera/Getty Images/IMAGO/Straffon Images

Few soccer players have embraced tattoos quite like Real Madrid legend Sergio Ramos, but it’s his collection of head tattoos that truly stands out.

On the left side of his head, above his ear, he has the number 93 inked as a tribute to his iconic 93rd-minute equalizer for Real Madrid in the 2014 Champions League final against Atlético Madrid. On the right side, he bears the number 15 in honor of his late friend and former Sevilla teammate, Antonio Puerta, who tragically passed away in 2007 at the age of 22 and wore the number for Spain.

Ramos also features a feather design, while the back of his head showcases a medieval-style shield—often referred to as the “Ramos Shield.” The design includes the initials of his parents, J.M. (José María) and P.G. (Paqui García), along with the family name “Ramos,” all protected by a knight.

Christian Pulisic’s Tiger Tattoo

Pulisic’s tiger tattoo is famous. | Getty

Christian Pulisic’s tiger tattoo is the centerpiece of his iconic left-arm sleeve and has become a signature part of his goal celebrations.

After scoring, the USMNT star often raises his arm so the tiger’s eyes align with his own, creating a striking visual that has since been immortalized in the EA Sports FC video game series.

Richarlison’s Pigeon

Richarlison has a pigeon tattooed on his neck. | IMAGO/NurPhoto

Brazilian star Richarlison has a standout neck tattoo: a large pigeon with outstretched wings, paying tribute to his signature “Pombo Dance” goal celebration, in which he imitates a pigeon.

The design sits atop an older, equally memorable—and playful—tattoo inspired by a fan chant, which simply reads: “He’s Brazilian.”

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