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The Best Sports Illustrated Photos From Spain’s Unforgettable World Cup Final Win

Check out the best work from Sports Illustrated photographers Erick W. Rasco and Simon Bruty from the World Cup final at MetLife Stadium.
Tom Dierberger|
The scene at MetLife Stadium as Spain clinched its first World Cup title since 2010.
The scene at MetLife Stadium as Spain clinched its first World Cup title since 2010. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain is world champions once again.

In a tightly contested battle Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Spaniards outlasted Argentina 1–0 to win their first World Cup title since 2010. With the game scoreless through 90 minutes, Spain’s Ferran Torres came through with the only goal of the World Cup final in the 106th minute.

Check out the best photos from Sports Illustrated photographers Erick W. Rasco and Simon Bruty, who were on the scene in New Jersey to capture the biggest soccer game of the last four years.

Setting the scene

Jennifer Hudson
Jennifer Hudson performed the United States national anthem before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi and Argentina aimed to defend their 2022 World Cup title against Spain on Sunday. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Fans at World Cup
Nearly 81,000 fans were in attendance at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup final. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Donald Trump
FIFA president Gianni Infantino chats with United States president Donald Trump at the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Spain
Luis de la Fuente instructs Spain players in a huddle before the game. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Kicking off

Mikel Oyarzabal
Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal fights for possession in the first half of the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Pau Cubarsí
Spain’s Pau Cubarsí jumps for a header during the first half. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Halftime show at MetLife Stadium

Madonna
With the score tied 0–0 at halftime, Madonna took the stage alongside Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
BTS
BTS, a South Korean K-pop band, followed up Madonna’s performance with a number of their own. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Shakira
Shakira performed the official 2026 World Cup song “Dai Dai” at halftime. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The second half kicks off ...

Argentina
Fans eagerly awaited the game’s first goal in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi, who scored eight goals during the World Cup, dribbles with the ball in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí sends himself into orbit in attempt to kick an incoming ball in the first half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Argentina-Spain
Much to the dismay of NFL players, MetLife Stadium laid down beautiful grass for the World Cup instead of its normal turf surface. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Spain-Argentina
Lamine Yamal puts a shot on net in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Emiliano Martínez
Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez slides to make a save as Spain’s Mikel Merino crashes the net. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

GOAL! Ferran Torres finds the back of the net to give Argentina a 1–0 lead in extra time

Ferran Torres
Ferran Torres celebrates his goal at the 106-minute mark to give Spain a 1–0 lead in extra time. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Ferran Torres and Nico Williams
Ferran Torres and Nico Williams fly down the field in celebration of Spain taking a 1–0 lead in the World Cup Final | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Nicolás Otamendi
Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi reacts to Spain taking a 1–0 lead late in the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The thrill of victory ...

The closing moments of the World Cup final
The scene at MetLife Stadium as the final whistle sounded on Spain’s 1–0 win. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Spain
Spain wins 1–0! Mikel Merino, Yéremy Pino and Pedri hit the ground to celebrate. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí hugs a teammate after the final horn sounded on Spain’s 1–0 victory. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Pau Cubarsí
Pau Cubarsí lays on the field in disbelief after Spain clinched its first World Cup title since 2010. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

... and the agony of defeat

Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi stands on the field in the moments following Argentina’s 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Argentina players after loss
Argentina’s Leandro Paredes takes a moment on the field following the 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Argentina fans
Argentina fans watch Spain celebrate on the field after winning the World Cup title. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated
Lionel Messi
Lionel Messi shakes the hand of U.S. president Donald Trump after the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain’s celebration is on!

Rodri
Spain midfielder Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Spain
Unai Simón was awarded the Golden Glove, given to the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
President Trump
President Trump lingered too long on stage as Spain celebrated their World Cup title. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Spain
Spain celebrates on stage, this time without President Trump lurking in the background. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated
Argentina
Luis De La Fuente lifts the trophy after Spain’s 1–0 win in the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

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Tom Dierberger
TOM DIERBERGER

Tom Dierberger is the Deputy News Director at Sports Illustrated. He joined SI in November 2023 after stints at FOX Sports, Bally Sports and NBC Sports. Dierberger has a bachelor’s in communication from St. John’s University. In his spare time, he can be seen throwing out his arm while playing fetch with his dog, Walter B. Boy.

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