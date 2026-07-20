The Best Sports Illustrated Photos From Spain’s Unforgettable World Cup Final Win

Spain
is world champions once again.
In a tightly contested battle Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Spaniards
outlasted Argentina 1–0 to win their first World Cup title since 2010. With the game scoreless through 90 minutes, Spain’s Ferran Torres came through with the only goal of the World Cup final in the 106th minute.
Check out the best photos from
Sports Illustrated photographers Erick W. Rasco and Simon Bruty, who were on the scene in New Jersey to capture the biggest soccer game of the last four years. Setting the scene Jennifer Hudson performed the United States national anthem before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Lionel Messi and Argentina aimed to defend their 2022 World Cup title against Spain on Sunday. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Nearly 81,000 fans were in attendance at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup final. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated FIFA president Gianni Infantino chats with United States president Donald Trump at the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Luis de la Fuente instructs Spain players in a huddle before the game. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Kicking off Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal fights for possession in the first half of the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Spain’s Pau Cubarsí jumps for a header during the first half. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Halftime show at MetLife Stadium With the score tied 0–0 at halftime, Madonna took the stage alongside Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated BTS, a South Korean K-pop band, followed up Madonna’s performance with a number of their own. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Shakira performed the official 2026 World Cup song “Dai Dai” at halftime. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated The second half kicks off ... Fans eagerly awaited the game’s first goal in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Lionel Messi, who scored eight goals during the World Cup, dribbles with the ball in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Pau Cubarsí sends himself into orbit in attempt to kick an incoming ball in the first half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Much to the dismay of NFL players, MetLife Stadium laid down beautiful grass for the World Cup instead of its normal turf surface. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Lamine Yamal puts a shot on net in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez slides to make a save as Spain’s Mikel Merino crashes the net. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated GOAL! Ferran Torres finds the back of the net to give Argentina a 1–0 lead in extra time Ferran Torres celebrates his goal at the 106-minute mark to give Spain a 1–0 lead in extra time. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Ferran Torres and Nico Williams fly down the field in celebration of Spain taking a 1–0 lead in the World Cup Final | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi reacts to Spain taking a 1–0 lead late in the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated The thrill of victory ... The scene at MetLife Stadium as the final whistle sounded on Spain’s 1–0 win. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Spain wins 1–0! Mikel Merino, Yéremy Pino and Pedri hit the ground to celebrate. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Pau Cubarsí hugs a teammate after the final horn sounded on Spain’s 1–0 victory. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Pau Cubarsí lays on the field in disbelief after Spain clinched its first World Cup title since 2010. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated ... and the agony of defeat Lionel Messi stands on the field in the moments following Argentina’s 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Argentina’s Leandro Paredes takes a moment on the field following the 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Argentina fans watch Spain celebrate on the field after winning the World Cup title. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated Lionel Messi shakes the hand of U.S. president Donald Trump after the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Spain’s celebration is on! Spain midfielder Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Unai Simón was awarded the Golden Glove, given to the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated President Trump lingered too long on stage as Spain celebrated their World Cup title. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Spain celebrates on stage, this time without President Trump lurking in the background. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated Luis De La Fuente lifts the trophy after Spain’s 1–0 win in the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated More from Sports Illustrated Add us as a preferred source on Google Follow