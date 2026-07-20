The Best Sports Illustrated Photos From Spain’s Unforgettable World Cup Final Win

Spain is world champions once again.

In a tightly contested battle Sunday at MetLife Stadium, the Spaniards outlasted Argentina 1–0 to win their first World Cup title since 2010. With the game scoreless through 90 minutes, Spain’s Ferran Torres came through with the only goal of the World Cup final in the 106th minute.

Check out the best photos from Sports Illustrated photographers Erick W. Rasco and Simon Bruty, who were on the scene in New Jersey to capture the biggest soccer game of the last four years.

Setting the scene

Jennifer Hudson performed the United States national anthem before the World Cup final between Spain and Argentina. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi and Argentina aimed to defend their 2022 World Cup title against Spain on Sunday. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Nearly 81,000 fans were in attendance at MetLife Stadium for the World Cup final. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

FIFA president Gianni Infantino chats with United States president Donald Trump at the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Luis de la Fuente instructs Spain players in a huddle before the game. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Kicking off

Spain forward Mikel Oyarzabal fights for possession in the first half of the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain’s Pau Cubarsí jumps for a header during the first half. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Halftime show at MetLife Stadium

With the score tied 0–0 at halftime, Madonna took the stage alongside Brazil legends Ronaldo and Ronaldinho. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

BTS, a South Korean K-pop band, followed up Madonna’s performance with a number of their own. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Shakira performed the official 2026 World Cup song “Dai Dai” at halftime. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The second half kicks off ...

Fans eagerly awaited the game’s first goal in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi, who scored eight goals during the World Cup, dribbles with the ball in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Pau Cubarsí sends himself into orbit in attempt to kick an incoming ball in the first half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Much to the dismay of NFL players, MetLife Stadium laid down beautiful grass for the World Cup instead of its normal turf surface. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Lamine Yamal puts a shot on net in the second half. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez slides to make a save as Spain’s Mikel Merino crashes the net. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

GOAL! Ferran Torres finds the back of the net to give Argentina a 1–0 lead in extra time

Ferran Torres celebrates his goal at the 106-minute mark to give Spain a 1–0 lead in extra time. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Ferran Torres and Nico Williams fly down the field in celebration of Spain taking a 1–0 lead in the World Cup Final | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Argentina’s Nicolás Otamendi reacts to Spain taking a 1–0 lead late in the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

The thrill of victory ...

The scene at MetLife Stadium as the final whistle sounded on Spain’s 1–0 win. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain wins 1–0! Mikel Merino, Yéremy Pino and Pedri hit the ground to celebrate. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Pau Cubarsí hugs a teammate after the final horn sounded on Spain’s 1–0 victory. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Pau Cubarsí lays on the field in disbelief after Spain clinched its first World Cup title since 2010. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

... and the agony of defeat

Lionel Messi stands on the field in the moments following Argentina’s 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina’s Leandro Paredes takes a moment on the field following the 1–0 loss. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Argentina fans watch Spain celebrate on the field after winning the World Cup title. | Simon Bruty/Sports Illustrated

Lionel Messi shakes the hand of U.S. president Donald Trump after the game. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain’s celebration is on!

Spain midfielder Rodri won the World Cup Golden Ball as the tournament’s best player. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Unai Simón was awarded the Golden Glove, given to the best goalkeeper in the World Cup. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

President Trump lingered too long on stage as Spain celebrated their World Cup title. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Spain celebrates on stage, this time without President Trump lurking in the background. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

Luis De La Fuente lifts the trophy after Spain’s 1–0 win in the World Cup final. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

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