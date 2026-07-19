Spain vs. Argentina—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

After 38 days of fun and games, the World Cup final reaches its conclusion with Spain vs. Argentina. Lamine Yamal vs. Lionel Messi. Young vs. old. The future vs. the past, present and potential GOAT.

Have these two teams been in the best in the competition? Some may argue not, particularly in the case of Argentina, but there’s no disputing the resolve, determination and will to win of Lionel Scaloni’s team. Comebacks have been masterminded against Egypt and England—the latter a thing of brilliance against an elite team—and wins have been dug out in testing games against Switzerland and, can you believe, Cabo Verde.

Spain has been serene, barely putting a foot wrong before putting its opponents down gently. France was the latest country to feel the soft, yet piercing wrath of Luis de la Fuente’s team—a 2–0 win about as routine and comfortable for La Roja as you will ever see in the semifinal of a major international tournament. Not only that, the biggest one of all.

Statistically, there’s lot to like about Spain. It has the second highest average possession in the entire tournament (63.8%) and the team that tops that metric, Germany, crashed out in the round of 32 and played three games less. It also has an impressive xG conceded of just 2.1 from seven games—almost half of Argentina’s 4.0. Throw in six clean sheets and just a solitary goal conceded to Belgium’s Charles De Ketalaere and you understand why Spain is many people’s favorites.

Argentina’s tournament has been wilder. It has 19 goals to its name—Messi has eight of them—and no team has completed more accurate passes per match (600.9) than Lionel Scaloni’s charges. Only Paraguay successfully crunched into more tackles per game than La Albiceleste, too, showing the defensive steel of Argentina.

One worry is just two clean sheets kept in seven games, something goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez will definitely have been thinking about despite his confidence exterior.

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