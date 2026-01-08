The Best Teams to Start a Save with on Football Manager 2024
Football Manager 2024 came out a while ago, but it’s still as playable and engrossing as ever.
And one of the most important decisions in any save remains the same: which team should you start with?
From clubs in financial turmoil to sides facing transfer bans and everything in between, FM24 offered something for everyone.
Here, we’ve put together a list of some of the best save ideas, whether you’re chasing a specific challenge or just looking for a bit of inspiration.
Teams with Financial Problems
1. Derby County
Country: England
Division: League One
Financial woes sent Derby County down to the third tier of English football, and they are yet to bounce back.
The Rams narrowly missed out on the playoffs last season, and while promotion from this division shouldn’t be too difficult, surviving in the Championship will be the real test.
With very little money at your disposal, you need to make some tough decisions to get Derby back to the top.
2. Wigan Athletic
Country: England
Division: League One
At the bottom of League One, Wigan Athletic begin the season on –8 points. Need we say more?
You must fight for survival while managing the crippling financial woes that put the club in this position.
There’s a new strategy at Wigan, with a trimmed wage budget and a focus on younger players. Whether you stick with that approach or go your own way is entirely up to you.
3. Bolton Wanderers
Country: England
Division: League One
In 2008, Bolton Wanderers were competing in the knockout stages of the UEFA Cup.
Ten years later, the club faced financial ruin. Administration saw them tumble all the way to the fourth tier, though they have clawed their way back to League One.
Now, they remain in the third tier, still playing at the same stadium that once hosted the likes of Sergio Agüero and Diego Forlán.
Free transfers are going to be needed to fix this one.
4. Reading
Country: England
Division: League One
Once a Premier League underdog, Reading have spiralled down the divisions, victims of financial turmoil.
Starting the League One season on -4 points, the club has no funds to help you, and you’re also hit with a transfer ban due to unpaid taxes. Success here depends entirely on your tactical acumen.
There are some promising young players in the squad, and developing them is your only path to improvement.
Teams with Transfer Restrictions
5. Athletic Club
Country: Spain
Division: Spanish First Division
If you’ve played Football Manager, you’ll know why Athletic Club is such a fascinating save.
For anyone unfamiliar, Athletic have a self-imposed transfer policy: they can only sign Basque players from the local region. That limits the pool of potential signings, let alone ones who can genuinely improve the team.
Here, developing your academy talents isn’t optional—it’s essential.
6. Albirex Niigata Singapore
Country: Japan
Division: Singapore Premier League
One of the more unique saves out there—Albirex Niigata are based in Singapore but operate as a satellite club for a Japanese team of the same name.
The squad is made up largely of Japanese university students and academy talents—and you’d better get used to that, because the rule is you can only sign Japanese players, most of whom aren’t exactly rushing to move to Singapore.
Formerly known as Niigata Unicorn, this is a team expected to win immediately, but how you grow and compete on the continent is an entirely different challenge.
7. Altinordu
Country: Turkey
Division: Turkish 2. League
Altınordu fell into the second tier of Turkish football last season—and their tricky transfer rules won’t exactly make it easier to climb back.
The club has never signed a player who wasn’t Turkish—and they’ve only ever paid a transfer fee for six players in their entire history, with their record sitting at around €100,000 ($117,000).
Altınordu’s focus is on youth development—the squad must have at least 34% homegrown players, so you’ll need a Head of Youth Development ready to rise to the challenge.
8. Sint-Truidense
Country: Belgium
Division: Jupiler Pro League
Owned by a Japanese outfit, Sint-Truidense have a habit of signing players from Japan—and working to turn them into European stars.
Takehiro Tomiyasu and Wataru Endo both made their names in Europe with the club, who are always on the hunt for the next Japanese talent.
Keep your scouts busy—and keep the owners happy by unearthing another bargain.
Teams That Present Unique Challenges
9. Nagoya Grampus
Country: Japan
Division: J1 League
Arsène Wenger made his name at Nagoya Grampus before moving to Arsenal—proving you don’t need the allure of a major European league to catch the big clubs’ attention.
Can you follow in the Frenchman’s footsteps and carve out a reputation in Japan? It won’t be easy—but that’s the whole point, isn’t it?
On-loan forward Kasper Junker is the star of the team, but when he leaves at the end of the season, you’ll need to be ready.
10. Cardiff Metropolitan University
Country: Wales
Division: JD Cymru Premier
If you’re feeling particularly sadistic, you could try the infamous Cardiff Metropolitan University challenge.
Hard-coded as an amateur side, Cardiff Met face an uphill battle to convince players to join—nearly every top talent will only play for fully professional clubs. Even when you do sign them, they’re on amateur contracts, meaning they have no value and can be poached by any team at any time—and there’s nothing you can do about it.
They’re surprisingly competitive in the Welsh top flight, but the sheer amount of work required to win trophies and even dream of a European stint is mind-boggling.
11. FC Vaduz
Country: Liechtenstein
Division: Swiss Challenge League
Liechtenstein-based Vaduz present one of the most unique challenges in the entire game.
They compete in the second tier of the Swiss system, but because they’re based outside the country, they’re not eligible to qualify for European competition through the league—even if you win promotion and finish top, you get nothing.
The only route to Europe is via the Liechtenstein Cup. Win that and you earn a spot in the Conference League—which you’ll then have to win to reach the Europa League… and then you’ll need to win that to finally get a taste of Champions League action.
12. FC Andorra
Country: Andorra
Division: Spanish Second Division
Owned by none other than Gerard Piqué, FC Andorra compete in Spain’s second tier and are looking to make a name for themselves.
The squad is youthful and packed with players who didn’t quite make the cut at Camp Nou—making Andorra an intriguing project that feels like it’s quietly gearing up to get one over on Piqué’s former employers.
You can approach this challenge however you like, but the added twist of building around Barcelona’s fringe stars makes it particularly compelling.
Fallen Giants
13. Arminia Bielefeld
Country: Germany
Division: 3. Liga
The 2021-22 season saw Arminia Bielefeld relegated from the Bundesliga to the second tier, only for 2022–23 to bring yet another drop.
Now limping through the third tier, Arminia are in free-fall and desperately need someone to steady the ship.
You’re taking charge of a club with no money, no reputation and very little hope. Getting them back up to the Bundesliga is a monumental challenge.
14. Deportivo La Coruña
Country: Spain
Division: Spanish Federation First Division A
Deportivo La Coruña lost to Porto in the semi-final of the 2003–04 Champions League and haven’t been the same since.
They’ve tumbled down the Spanish pyramid and narrowly avoided dropping into the fourth tier a few years ago. Deportivo are now in the third division, a shadow of their former selves.
A 32,000-seater stadium awaits if you take on this challenge. The club has the infrastructure of a big team, just not the results.
15. Palermo
Country: Italy
Division: Serie B
Palermo have been through a lot recently.
Hit with a string of enforced relegations due to massive financial issues, the club were banished from professional football in 2019 before resurfacing in the fourth tier to try and rebuild their reputation.
The City Football Group swooped in and purchased Palermo in the summer of 2022, signalling a new dawn for the Sicilian outfit.
16. Santos
Country: Brazil
Division: Brazilian National First Division
Santos are one of the most famous clubs in Brazil, having developed some of the country’s greatest talents—from Pelé to Neymar, and more recently Ângelo Gabriel.
The problem is, they’re not really that good anymore.
One of just three clubs in Brazil to have never been relegated from the top flight, Santos came perilously close last season and have since fallen into a rut, struggling to keep hold of their top players. You need to fix that.
17. Sevilla
Country: Spain
Division: Spanish First Division
Probably the most Football Manager scenario out there, Sevilla entered full rebuild mode by putting literally every player on the transfer list.
That’s right—you can sell whoever you want and buy whoever you want. All you have to promise is that you actually change something, because the current direction of the club isn’t great.
Sevilla are a top team that have fallen into a major funk, but the challenge to turn things around should have any prospective manager licking their virtual lips.
18. Bordeaux
Country: France
Division: Ligue 2
Few clubs feel too good to be in the second division quite like Bordeaux.
One of the most successful teams in French history, Bordeaux collapsed in 2021 and were relegated the following year, although financial problems actually threatened a drop into the third tier before a successful appeal saved them… for now.
The money still isn’t there, but this club is far too good to be struggling in the depths of French football. Get them back to the top of the mountain.
19. Málaga
Country: Spain
Division: Spanish Federation First Division B
A Málaga save is a fan-favourite every year, but the stakes are higher for FM24.
Once one of Spain’s greatest overachievers, Málaga reached the Champions League quarter-finals in 2013, but ten years later they tumbled into the third division for the first time in 25 years—a whole extra promotion needed to return to their former heights.
Financial troubles have dogged the club for years, leaving the team in real danger. They’re in desperate need of a saviour.
20. Anderlecht
Country: Belgium
Division: Jupiler Pro League
When most people outside Belgium think of the country’s top team, Anderlecht usually comes to mind. And it’s easy to see why—they are the nation’s most successful club ever.
What that reputation overlooks, however, are the struggles they’ve faced since 2017. They haven’t won a trophy in six years and finished 11th in the league last season, falling behind much of Belgium’s emerging talent.
This is a club with serious Champions League and Europa League pedigree. Their current predicament is simply not good enough.
Scenarios
21. CF Os Belenenses
Country: Portugal
Division: Portuguese Second League
Back in 2018, CF Os Belenenses split from Belenenses SAD. B-SAD kept the professional team, but CF Os, retaining the Belenenses name, had to register an amateur side in the lower tiers, where they regularly drew bigger crowds than the increasingly unpopular B-SAD.
Since then, Belenenses achieved five consecutive promotions—a joint-world record—and now sit in the second division. Promotion to the top tier, and the chance to claim the bragging rights of breaking the world record, are within reach.
B-SAD have collapsed in the meantime, but Belenenses are thriving, and history could be made in just one season.
22. Haverfordwest County
Country: Wales
Division: JD Cymru Premier
There are two reasons to consider a save with Haverfordwest County.
Firstly, there’s the challenge of dethroning The New Saints. TNS have dominated Welsh football since 2005, winning 14 of their 15 league titles and only once failing to finish in the top two.
Secondly, Haverfordwest County—the Bluebirds—are a semi-pro side who forced their way into the Conference League. It’s the stuff of dreams.
23. Luton Town
Country: England
Division: Premier League
A real-life game of Football Manager, Luton Town have flown up from non-league to the Premier League and are now the smallest fish in a truly enormous pond.
They have no hope of competing financially with even the smaller teams in England’s top flight, which makes it a struggle to build the kind of squad you’d need to survive.
Just staying in the division would be a massive accomplishment, let alone actually achieving anything meaningful.
24. Rushall Olympic
Country: England
Division: National League North
Let us introduce you to Rushall Olympic, making their first-ever appearance in FM.
Having finally secured promotion to the National League North, Rushall Olympic are dreaming of climbing the ranks of English football—but they have a lot of work to do just to cement their place in this league.
If you’re looking for a bottom-to-top save, Rushall Olympic could be perfect for you.
25. Barcelona
Country: Spain
Division: Spanish First Division
Barcelona pose a unique challenge—they’re good enough to compete for the biggest trophies while also battling enormous financial problems that have restricted their business for years.
The squad is strong enough to win now, but keeping them competitive for years to come won’t be easy when you have to sell players for maximum value and buy cheap.
You’ll need to hunt for bargains and slash your wages—but maybe one day you’ll finally be able to sign a player without worrying about it.
26. Aberdeen
Country: Scotland
Division: Premiership
For most neutrals, there isn’t a whole lot of entertainment in Scottish football—you kick a ball about for 12 months and then watch Celtic or Rangers lift all the trophies.
Aberdeen were the last team outside Glasgow to win the league, but that was back in 1985 under a certain Alex Ferguson. Your task is simple—do something nobody other than arguably the greatest manager of all time has managed.
They finished third last season, so you’ve got the tools to compete with most teams in the division, but two massive Glaswegian hurdles stand in your way.
27. Leeds United
Country: England
Division: Championship
Leeds United are one of the most entertaining teams on FM24.
Relegated from the Premier League, it’s rebuild time, but a lot of the hard work is already done for you. Leeds boast some of the best young talents in the game, including Georginio Rutter, Wilfried Gnonto and Archie Gray.
You’ve got everything you need to build an absolute monster of a side in just a few years, so if player development is your thing, a stop-off at Elland Road should be high on your list.
28. Birmingham City
Country: England
Division: Championship
It’s been a bleak few years for Birmingham City, but the sun is finally shining again.
Jude Bellingham’s old stomping ground is on the up following an exciting takeover involving NFL icon Tom Brady. It was a change that was desperately needed, after the club had just clung on to a spot in the Championship.
A squad rebuild has further rejuvenated the team, and Birmingham are now aiming to claw their way back to the Premier League.
29. Chelsea
Country: England
Division: Premier League
Chelsea have done much of the FM groundwork for you. They’ve sold the deadwood and brought in a host of unproven wonderkids, who now face the challenge of proving they belong at the very top.
The list of high-potential youngsters is staggering, and there’s no doubting Chelsea could blossom into a major force in FM over the next few years—but for now, they need plenty of work to steady the ship and nurture those future superstars.
30. Southampton
Country: England
Division: Championship
Not unlike Chelsea, Southampton have been undergoing a squad rebuild in recent years. The focus is on young players, who will be plying their trade in the Championship following last season’s relegation.
There are some top young talents here—Gavin Bazunu, Taylor Harwood-Bellis and Carlos Alcaraz, to name a few—as well as players who should have no trouble dominating in the second tier.
Promotion back to the Premier League shouldn’t be too difficult, but the real challenge lies in building a squad capable of surviving—and ultimately thriving—at the very top of English football.
31. Newcastle United
Country: England
Division: Premier League
Having received a massive cash injection, Newcastle United are living the dream. They’ve gone from a relegation battle to the Champions League in just two seasons and now boast a squad packed with top talent.
The Magpies are once again a top side, but there’s still work to be done to establish themselves as a genuine threat—both domestically and in Europe. More spending will be needed, but thankfully the cash is there to make it happen.
Plus, if you manage Newcastle, you don’t have to worry about the eternal threat of being beaten by Callum Wilson every single time—every. single. time.
32. Sunderland
Country: England
Division: Championship
Sunderland are riding a wave of optimism after years of misery and disappointment. Back-to-back relegations left them in the third tier in 2018, but they’re now on the cusp of a return to the Premier League.
With a young squad full of players under 23, Sunderland are building a real fan-favourite team—which just so happens to include 18-year-old Jobe Bellingham, brother of current Real Madrid sensation Jude.
Keep the progress going—turn Jobe into the next Jude, set your sights on beating local rivals Newcastle further down the line, and explore all the options this club gives you.
33. Union Berlin
Country: Germany
Division: Bundesliga
Bundesliga overachievers Union Berlin took their fairytale to the next level last season, securing a place in the Champions League just four years after promotion to Germany’s top tier.
Several solid players were brought in over the summer to prepare for this new challenge, but Union Berlin have come crashing back down to earth. Manager Urs Fischer put it best: “In recent years we have always used the words ‘surreal’ and ‘madness’. Maybe now we also have to use the word ‘reality’ for where we find ourselves.”
Ambitious managers can aim for immediate Champions League success this season—but in truth, it may take a few years to build a squad capable of genuinely competing.
34. Benfica
Country: Portugal
Division: Portuguese Premier League
There’s an urban legend surrounding Benfica that makes for a truly compelling FM save.
In 1962, a curse was supposedly placed on the club, condemning them to 100 years without a European trophy. Since then, Benfica have lost all eight European finals they have reached, most recently in 2014.
Your task is simple—break the curse.
Everything Else
35. Vissel Kobe
Country: Japan
Division: J1 League
The Japanese league is finally available on FM24—and what better way to dive in than by taking charge of a Vissel Kobe side already on the hunt for a new manager?
You’ve just missed out on Andrés Iniesta, but Juan Mata is still there waiting for you, alongside former Newcastle striker Yoshinori Muto and 22-year-old Brazilian starlet Lincoln.
Vissel Kobe are one of Japan’s strongest sides, so the expectation is clear—immediate dominance.
36. AC Milan
Country: Italy
Division: Serie A
As seven-time Champions League winners, AC Milan boast one of the greatest legacies in European football.
They lifted the Serie A title in 2022 but have struggled to re-establish themselves as true global heavyweights, despite having elite talents such as Rafael Leão, Mike Maignan and Theo Hernández at their disposal.
The challenge is to drag Milan back to the summit of European football—but you’ll need to add a few crucial pieces to the squad if you’re going to get the job done.
37. Wrexham
Country: Wales
Division: League Two
Ever fancied starring in a Disney+ docuseries?
Wrexham are backed by Hollywood megastars Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, have spent big to climb back into the Football League and now find themselves in League Two.
The objective at Wrexham is a simple one—just keep winning.
38. Notts County
Country: England
Division: League Two
Wrexham may have won the headline battle with Notts County last season, but both clubs ended up in League Two all the same.
While the spotlight has been firmly fixed on the Welsh side, it is often overlooked that Notts County also smashed the division’s points record, going toe-to-toe with the Hollywood-backed juggernaut and only narrowly finishing second-best.
Take charge of Notts County and you have the chance to play the role of supervillain—finally putting an end to the Deadpool fairytale.
39. Paris FC
Country: France
Division: Ligue 2
There are plenty of clubs you could choose if your aim is to topple Paris Saint-Germain, but few offer quite the same narrative pull as Paris FC.
First, you need to haul yourself out of Ligue 2 and establish a foothold in the top flight, which is challenging enough on its own. But that is only the beginning.
The gap in quality, resources and reputation between PSG and Paris FC is currently enormous, bordering on absurd. Still, if you back yourself as an elite manager, this is your chance to close that gap and turn Paris into your city.
40. Ajax
Country: Netherlands
Division: Eredivisie
There is not usually much intrigue around an Ajax save, but FM24 offers a very different scenario.
After selling off their stars, Ajax have effectively hit the reset button and the fallout has been brutal. Results have nosedived, performances have collapsed and the Amsterdam giants have found themselves sliding towards the bottom end of the table, with unrest among supporters spilling over into real chaos.
Before you can even begin to dream about restoring Ajax as a European force, you first need to stabilise the club and drag them back where they belong—at the top of Dutch football.
41. Oldham Athletic
Country: England
Division: National League
Oldham Athletic were a founding Premier League club and managed to hold their own for several seasons before slipping into the second tier.
Since then, it has been a long and painful decline for the Latics, culminating in relegation to the National League in 2022—making them the first former Premier League side to fall out of the Football League entirely. This was never how the story was meant to end.
A recent takeover has brought renewed optimism and the promise of a fresh start, but the road back to the top is a long one. Restoring Oldham to their former standing will take patience, smart recruitment and a clear long-term plan.
42. Exeter City
Country: England
Division: League One
Bought by the fans in 2003, Exeter City are one of English football’s great feel-good stories, having battled their way from non-league back up to League One.
They remain a very small fish in a big pond and, while the owners are willing to invest, the budget is far from generous. But that is not what Exeter are about.
This is a club built on community and sustainability. You are doing it for the fans—sticking it to every greedy owner who ever did the game wrong.
43. Orlando Pirates
Country: South Africa
Division: South African Premier Soccer League
As the only playable African league, South Africa offers a managerial experience you really should try at least once.
Mamelodi Sundowns are the dominant force, hoovering up titles while playing their distinctive tiki-taka-inspired style known as Shoe Shine & Piano—and they will be incredibly difficult to knock off their perch.
Continental glory is very much on the table here, and taking charge of a club like Orlando Pirates can also serve as a stepping stone towards the Pentagon Challenge—winning the Champions League on every continent.
44. Inter Miami
Country: United States
Division: Major League Soccer
Inter Miami was an exciting save even before but now it’s reached a whole new level.
Sure, managing under the shadow of David Beckham is fun, but now you can do it while leading a squad featuring Lionel Messi, Sergio Busquets and Jordi Alba—it’s the stuff of dreams.
Miami tend to struggle when their superstars aren’t at full fitness, so your job is to make the entire squad competitive while keeping the big names fresh and firing.
45. Dundee United
Country: Scotland
Division: Championship
Dundee United were pushing for a Conference League spot at the start of the 2022-23 season. By the end, they’d been relegated to the second tier.
Exactly how everything collapsed so quickly remains a mystery, but there’s no time to dwell—you’ve got a job to do, and it won’t be easy.
To make matters worse, local rivals Dundee FC took your place in the top flight. You can’t let that slide.
46. Manchester United
Country: England
Division: Premier League
The optimism of Erik ten Hag’s early months at Old Trafford has faded, and Manchester United are once again teetering on the edge of crisis.
A high-earning, underperforming squad has brought the Red Devils back to square one. You can either attempt a full rebuild or try to get the best out of the current crop of players—either way, it won’t be easy.
Add in the uncertainty surrounding a potential takeover, and this save promises plenty of extra intrigue for those willing to take on the challenge.
47. Nordsjælland
Country: Denmark
Division: Superliga
Nordsjælland are famous for producing wonderkids, making them a perfect FM save for talent-spotters.
FM23 favourite Andreas Schjelderup returns on loan after a difficult spell at Benfica, while exciting prospects like Adamo Nagalo and Mohamed Diomande are already under contract. Add the club’s extensive youth recruitment, and you’ve got a pipeline of talent to manage.
Although they’ve appeared in the Champions League, Nordsjælland haven’t won the Danish title since 2012—time to end that drought.
48. Como 1907
Country: Italy
Division: Serie B
There’s plenty of good energy around Como 1907.
Former Chelsea captain Dennis Wise serves as the club’s president, while Thierry Henry and Cesc Fàbregas—who ended his playing career with Como and now manages the Under-19s—also have stakes in the club.
Former wonderkid Patrick Cutrone is perhaps the biggest name on the books. At just 25, the former Wolves striker made headlines this summer after picking a fight with non-league side Hashtag United during a seven-a-side tournament in the U.S.
49. Woking
Country: England
Division: National League
Fans of the iconic TV series “The Inbetweeners” might already be aware of the riches on offer if you succeed with Woking.
According to legend (or Jay Cartwright’s version of it), he took Woking from the sixth tier all the way to the Champions League in just six seasons, earning himself a real-life call-up to the England management team.
While we can’t promise an FA role if you complete the challenge, it’s still a fun save to attempt.
50. Vélez Sarsfield
Country: Argentina
Division: Argentine Primera División
Argentinian football has long been dominated by River Plate and Boca Juniors—somebody needs to put an end to that.
Vélez Sarsfield boast one of the country’s best academies, regularly producing future superstars, giving you the tools to finally challenge the two heavyweights of the division.
It won’t be easy, however, as Vélez are struggling and their current squad is far from strong enough to go toe-to-toe with the bigger sides.