The Best and Worst Canada Moments of 2025
The preparation year is over. All eyes are on the 2026 FIFA World Cup, which sees Canada hosting the tournament for the first time alongside the United States and Mexico.
The first full year under manager Jesse Marsch, Canada has mixed fortunes in 2025. Players had immense success at the club level and the depth has never been better, but the national team fell short of silverware and injuries hampered World Cup preparation.
Yet here they are: The World Cup kicks off 162 days after the calendar flips away from 2025, with the hopes of generations of Canadian soccer laying on three matches this summer.
Marsch’s men know they will close out group play in Vancouver against Switzerland and Qatar, but are still awaiting their June 12 World Cup opener opponent, who will be one of Wales, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Italy or Northern Ireland, in Toronto.
2025 is done. Are they ready? Here, Sports Illustrated breaks down the year just gone.
The Best Canada Moments of 2025
Honduras Annihilated to Open Concacaf Gold Cup
Canada didn’t come out of the summer with a trophy, but they had plenty of hope heading into the Gold Cup.
They beat Ukraine 4–2 and drew with Côte d’Ivoire 0–0 to win the annual Canadian Shield tournament, and thrashed Honduras 6–0 to start the Gold Cup—which many saw as revenge for the 8–1 beatdown from 2018 World Cup qualifying.
While Marsch was suspended for 2025’s only match in Vancouver, Canada had their most significant win in his era, despite missing key players. Six players scored in the match, with Niko Sigur and Nathan Saliba scoring their first goals, sparking a second half of the year in which they impressed and put themselves in contention for World Cup starting spots.
Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David and Tajon Buchanan all found the scoresheet that night as well, with Dayne St. Clair making three stops. Unfortunately, that was all the Gold Cup had for good times.
Reaching an All-Time High, Setting Record Against UEFA Countries
Canada’s growth since the start of 2022 World Cup qualifying had been limited mainly to the Western Hemisphere, with impressive results against Concacaf opponents and a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa América. In 2025, Marsch secured UEFA opposition in 2025 as part of their World Cup prep.
These weren’t Marsch’s first European games with Canada, but the first since a scoreless draw with France and a 3–0 defeat to the Netherlands in his first two outings. This time, albeit against a different class of UEFA side, Canada stood out.
Canada beat No. 51-ranked Romania 3–0 and No. 30-ranked Wales 1–0, courtesy of an audacious free kick from Derek Cornelius. Those two wins, combined with a 4–2 June victory over Ukraine, marked the first time that Canada had beaten three UEFA opponents in succession.
Beating Romania in Bucharest also marked the first time since 2009 that Canada found victory on European soil. The wins also lofted Canada to No. 25 in the world, an all-time high.
Expanding the Player Pool
When Marsch set out in the spring of 2024 with the Canadian squad, he quickly turned the page to a new generation with eyes towards the 2026 World Cup. Soon after, he focused on expanding the player pool, a project which enjoyed immense success in 2025.
While injuries played a significant part, players stepped up. The best Canadian lineup and roster to end December is far different from the one that the team entered January with.
Hajduk Split defensive midfielder Niko Sigur impressed through 2025 at right back, playing 13 times and showing calmness and skills to spark transitions. Meanwhile, Toronto FC’s Richie Laryea became indispensable at left back, making it unclear where Alphonso Davies fits when he returns.
20-year-old Luc de Fougerolles continued to impress at center back and was named Canada Soccer’s Young Player of the Year, having recently moved to men’s professional soccer full-time in Belgium. Also at center back, Canada introduced 28-year-old dual national Alfie Jones, who played confidently in a scoreless draw with Venezuela.
As much as defense is deeper than ever, the attack is as well, with each of Jonathan David, Tani Oluwaseyi, Promise David and Theo Bair scoring regularly. Veteran and likely World Cup-lock Cyle Larin struggles to find form, but is expected to take a spot away from one of the aforementioned strikers.
Marsch wanted to expand the pool and create competition. Job done, with flying colors.
Agent Marsch
When coaches transition from the club to the international game, finding a way to fill time becomes pertinent. For Marsch, that meant spending this summer on the phone with connections, lining up moves for some of Canada’s top players, and hoping to elevate their level ahead of the World Cup.
In total, eight Canadian players moved in the summer window, with Marsch quipping, “I should’ve been an agent,” when the team reconvened. Since making moves, Ismaël Koné, Theo Bair and Oluwaseyi have found their form at new clubs.
The Worst Canada Moments of 2025
Alphonso Davies Injury Caps Horrible Nations League Experience
Alphonso Davies only played twice for Canada in 2025, suffering an ACL and meniscus tear in March’s Concacaf Nations League third-place match—a 2–1 win over USMNT.
Davies missed the rest of the 2024–25 Bundesliga season as a result and all other Canadian games in 2025. He returned to action for Bayern Munich on Dec. 9, after a recovery that took a huge toll on his mental health, but still has a long way to go to be fully fit.
Marsch was also sent off that day, the first of two suspensions he attained in 2025, which only added to Canada’s frustrations.
Gold Cup Quarterfinal Loss to Guatemala
For the current level of the Canadian squad, the target was to win the Gold Cup—certainly not to lose to Concacaf minnows Guatemala.
Canada faced tough challenges in the Gold Cup after the emphatic opening victory against Honduras, drawing 1–1 with Curaçao and defeating El Salvador 2–0. Yet, a careless red card from Jacob Shaffelburg and Luc de Fougerolles’s penalty miss eventually doomed them, ending their competitive World Cup preparation.
They missed Davies, center-back Moïse Bombit and midfielders Stephen Eustáquio, Ali Ahmed and Jonathan Osorio, but the squad's level should have been enough. Instead, Canada suffered the most heartbreaking loss of the current era.
“I feel bad for the group because I know how bad they wanted it,” Marsch told reporters after the match. “It’s important for us to learn from this because I think we lost because we beat ourselves, and we can't do that in important matches, and we certainly can't do that next summer at the World Cup.”
Preparations Hampered by More Injuries
While Davies’ injury headlined Canada’s absences, the many key players likely to be in the first World Cup lineup missed significant time as well. Bombito didn’t appear for Canada after March, suffering a shin injury which left him out for over two months, before breaking his tibia in his return with Nice in October.
Celtic right back Alistair Johnston also didn’t appear for Canada after March. He tore his hamstring, had surgery, returned quickly, and promptly tore it again once he sprinted. Other key injuries included Hull City winger Liam Millar, who was out for 11 months before returning in November, and De Fougerolles, who missed the November camp.
Without the core of the team that made the run to the 2024 Copa América, Canada were left with questions. It let them sort out depth and other options, but made 2025 a patchwork year rather than a settled squad preparing for its most significant moment.
Goalscoring Woes
Canada’s strikers are scoring goals across Europe, and 2025 saw plenty of great moments for the national team—but the goals disappeared in the fall.
Committed to his 4-4-2 and counterpressing, as well as starting Juventus’ Jonathan David, Canada struggled to score in the fall. Through the six matches against South American and European opposition, Canada scored just six goals and were shut out in three straight games against Australia, Ecuador and Colombia.
Marsch has not given Promise David significant playing time, but the Royale Union Saint-Gilloise star has scored four goals in just 201 minutes. Meanwhile, Jonathan David, Oluwaseyi, and, in particular, Larin continue to struggle.
Canada ended the year with 22 goals in 14 games, and breaking down low blocks is their Kryptonite. Will that change for the World Cup year?