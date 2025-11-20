Best, Worst Possible 2026 World Cup Groups for Argentina
Nobody since Brazil in 1962 has defended the FIFA World Cup, such is the scale of the assignment that faces reigning champions Argentina next summer.
Lionel Messi powered La Albiceleste to their first World Cup triumph in 36 years during a first-ever winter tournament in Qatar in 2022, with the Inter Miami CF star still the driving force behind Argentina’s success on the international stage.
Argentina will be many people’s favorites for the competition in the United States, Canada and Mexico next summer, with the South American giants expected to waltz beyond the group stage and into the knockout phase. To make that as simple as possible, they will want to be gifted a straightforward group in the draw on Dec. 5.
Based on the World Cup pot projections and excluding playoff sides, here are Argentina’s easiest and toughest potential groups for the tournament.
Best Possible Group for Argentina
Argentina are only behind Spain in the FIFA world rankings, ensuring them a position in Pot 1. As a result, they will avoid meeting their fellow behemoths in the group stage, as well as awkward fixtures with the three host nations.
There are no easy opponents in Pot 2, but Austria are the weakest side based on projected pots and world rankings. They won six of their eight qualifiers, but were pushed all the way by Bosnia and Herzegovina, as well as being beaten by Romania.
Ivory Coast, still reminiscing of the glory years led by the likes of Yaya Touré and Didier Drogba, are the lowest-ranked nation projected to feature in Pot 3, dropping below fellow African side Tunisia in the recent November ranking update.
New Zealand, who have never faced Argentina previously, are the weakest Pot 4 team, even falling below CONCACAF’s Haiti in the rankings during November. They are also lower down than debutants Curaçao, seldom testing themselves against elite teams.
Nation
Pot
Austria (UEFA)
2
Ivory Coast (CAF)
3
New Zealand (OFC)
4
Worst Possible Group for Argentina
Argentina will desperately want to keep clear of Croatia from Pot 2. Having been beaten 3–0 by the Europeans at the 2018 World Cup, they exacted revenge with a victory by the same score en route to the title in 2022, but Zlatko Dalić’s experienced side are still best avoided.
Unable to lock horns with fellow CONMEBOL side and Pot 3’s highest-ranked team Ecuador, Australia are Argentina’s statistically toughest opposition. La Albiceleste knocked the Socceroos out of the 2022 World Cup in the last 16, but only beat them 2–1. However, Norway, powered by Erling Haaland, would be menacing opponents, too.
South Africa, hosts of the 2010 World Cup, would be the toughest Pot 4 side at present. With Australia already in their hypothetical worst group, the three highest-ranked nations in Pot 4—Uzbekistan, Qatar and Saudi Arabia—are unavailable for selection due to also being from the AFC.
Nation
Pot
Croatia (UEFA)
2
Australia (AFC)
3
South Africa (CAF)
4