Birmingham vs. Barcelona—Friendly: Live Score and Match Stats

Birmingham City, minority owned by NFL legend Tom Brady, hope one day to be playing La Liga heavyweights Barcelona in meaningful European competition.

But for now, the Blues must make do with a preseason friendly against the Catalan giants, which in itself is an exciting occasion for all those who will attend at St Andrew’s.

Hansi Flick won’t have his full glut of superstars on display—many are holidaying and resting up after their World Cup exploits—but a suitably strong team should take to the field as Spanish soccer’s defending champions look to get match sharp ahead of the 2026–27 campaign.

Birmingham have already won two friendlies to this point, beating Huddersfield and Solihull Moors, but a rather different proposition awaits here.

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