Bodo/Glimt vs. Man City: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Manchester City visit the Arctic Circle on the penultimate matchday of their league phase campaign, as they take on Bodø/Glimt on Tuesday evening.

The Cityzens make the trip off the back of a resounding defeat in the Manchester derby, during which they recorded just one shot on target and their second-lowest expected goals haul since Guardiola took charge almost a decade ago.

They’re now seven points back in the title race and winless in four in the league.

However, Guardiola’s men are well placed in the Champions League. A win on Tuesday will secure their spot in the round of 16, having amassed 13 points from their opening six games. They beat Real Madrid 2–1 last time out.

Bodø are playing with house money on their maiden venture in this competition, and have notched just three points without winning so far. Their performances have perhaps warranted more, especially on home soil, and they may well fancy their chances of securing a historic result here, given City’s defensive frailties.

Kjetil Knutsen’s squad are currently in the off-season, having finished second to Viking in the 2025 Eliteserien. Their new league campaign doesn’t start until March.

What Time Does Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City Kick Off?

Location : Bodø, Norway

: Bodø, Norway Stadium : Aspmyra Stadion

: Aspmyra Stadion Date : Tuesday, Jan. 20

: Tuesday, Jan. 20 Kick-off Time : 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT

: 5.45 p.m. GMT / 12.45 p.m. ET / 9.45 a.m. PT Referee: Sven Jablonski (GER)

Sven Jablonski (GER) VAR: Robert Schröder (GER)

Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City Head-to-Head Record

This is the first competitive meeting between Bodø/Glimt and Man City.

Current Form (All Competitions)

Bodø/Glimt Man City Bodø/Glimt 4–1 Diósgyör - 13/01/26 Man Utd 2–0 Man City - 18/01/26 Groningen 0–4 Bodø/Glimt - 06/01/26 Newcastle 0–2 Man City - 13/01/26 Borussia Dortmund 2–2 Bodø/Glimt - 10/12/25 Man City 10–1 Exeter - 10/01/26 Bodø/Glimt 5–0 Fredrikstad - 30/11/25 Man City 1–1 Brighton - 07/01/26 Bodø/Glimt 2–3 Juventus - 25/11/25 Man City 1–1 Chelsea - 04/01/26

How to Watch Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United Kingdom TNT Sports 2, discovery+, discovery+ App United States CBS Sports Network, Paramount+, fuboTV, TUDN USA, UniMás, TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico TNT Sports, Max Mexico, TNT Go

Bodø/Glimt Team News

Bodø’s 2026 Eliteserien campaign doesn’t get underway until March. | ANP/Getty Images

Jens Petter Hauge, once of Milan, has been the star of Bodø/Glimt’s Champions League campaign so far, scoring three times in six outings. He’ll start down the left for the hosts, and aim to take advantage of Matheus Nunes’s absence.

They’ve had a couple of friendlies at the start of the year and enter Tuesday’s game with a relatively clean bill of health. However, Kjetil Knutsen won’t be able to call upon the suspended Jostein Gundersen, while Haitam Aleesami is dealing with a hamstring injury.

Bodø/Glimt Predicted Lineup vs. Man City

Bodø are currently in the off-season. | FotMo

Bodø/Glimt predicted lineup vs. Man City (4-3-3): Haikin; Sjøvold, Nielsen, Bjørtuft, Bjørkan; Evjen, Berg, Fet; Blomberg, Høgh, Hauge.

Man City Team News

Bernardo Silva is suspended for Tuesday’s game. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has named a 21-man travelling squad for Tuesday’s game, with Bernardo Silva among those unavailable through suspension.

Man City’s injury situation hasn’t changed from Saturday’s derby. They’re still without Rúben Dias, Joško Gvardiol, John Stones, Oscar Bobb, Savinho, Nico González and Mateo Kovačić. However, Omar Marmoush is back with the squad after finishing fourth at the Africa Cup of Nations.

Erling Haaland returns to his homeland and is aiming to end his open-play goal drought, while Tijjani Reijnders, Rayan Cherki adn Rayan Aït-Nouri are all in contention to come back into Guardiola’s XI.

January signings Antoine Semenyo and Marc Guéhi cannot be added to City’s squad until the knockout stages.

The Cityzens will be playing in an unfamiliar setting on Tuesday night. | FotMob

Man City predicted lineup vs. Bodø/Glimt (4-1-4-1): Donnarumma; Lewis, Khusanov, Aké, Aït-Nouri; Rodri; Foden, Cherki, Reijnders, Doku; Haaland.

Bodø/Glimt vs. Man City Score Prediction

Man City were caught cold by Michael Carrick’s Red Devils at the weekend, and were as poor as they’ve ever been with Guardiola at the helm.

Now, a different challenge awaits. There’s no doubt that this will be a tricky test for the visitors. An astroturf pitch and sub-zero temperatures mean City are in for a unique experience in Bodø.

Haaland will be well up for his homecoming despite his lean run of form, and City will benefit from facing a Bodø team, one that can perform with a slick swagger on home soil, that aren’t in mid-season form.

Prediction: Bodø/Glimt 1–3 Man City

