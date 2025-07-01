Borussia Dotrmund vs. Monterrey: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Borussia Dortmund will face Liga MX side Monterrey on Tuesday, July 1 in the Club World Cup round of 16.
The Germans topped group F with seven points on the back of wins vs. Mamelodi Sundowns and Ulsan HD following an opening game draw vs. Fluminense. Niko Kovač's side are yet to deliver a dominant win in the tournament, but will again be favored in this match.
Monterrey's Club World Cup performance has been impressive, finishing second in Group E with draws against Inter Milan and River Plate standing out, before a stellar showing against Urawa Red Diamonds that saw the Mexican club advance and the Argentinian side exit the tournament.
In Domènec Torrent's first three games as manager, you can already see tangible improvement on a team that boasts some of the best talent in Liga MX.
Still, Borussia Dortmund will feel confident that if they play to the best of their abilities, they have more than enough to defeat Rayados and advance to the quarterfinals.
Here's Sports Illustrated's guide to this Club World Cup round of 16 matchup.
What Time Does Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Kick-Off?
- Location: Atlanta, United States
- Stadium: Mercedes-Benz Stadium
- Date: Tuesday, July 1 / Wednesday, July 2
- Kick-off Time: 9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT / 2 a.m. BST
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Head-to-Head Record
This is the first competitive meeting between Borussia Dortmund and Monterrey.
Current Form (All Competitions)
Borussia Dortmund
Monterrey
Borussia Dortmund 1–0 Ulsan HD - 6/25/25
Urawa Red Diamonds 0–4 Monterrey - 6/25/25
Mamelodi Sundowns 3–4 Borussia Dortmund - 6/21/25
River Plate 0–0 Monterrey - 6/21/25
Fluminense 0-0 Borussia Dortmund - 6/17/25
Monterrey 1–1 Inter Milan - 6/17/25
Borussia Dortmund 3–0 Holsten Kiel – 5/17/25
Toluca 2–1 Monterrey - 5/10/25
Bayer Leverkusen 2–4 Borussia Dortmund – 5/11/25
Monterrey 3–2 Toluca - 5/7/25
How to Watch Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey on TV
Country
TV Channel / Live Stream
United Kingdom
DAZN
United States
DAZN
Canada
DAZN
Mexico
Canal 5, ViX, DAZN
Watch the FIFA Club World Cup live and on-demand here
Borussia Dortmund Team News
The German giants enter the game as the favorites but will need to sure-up their defensive system which has looked shaky at times in the tournament, especially in the chaos that was their game vs. Mamelodi Sundowns.
Jobe Bellingham has been a bright spot for Dortmund, looking versatile enough to play in different positions both centrally and out wide. With Jamie Gittens's move to Chelsea already agreed, Julian Brandt looks poised to re-enter the lineup to partner Karim Adeyemi.
Kovač could deploy the same back-three that started vs. Ulsan, looking for some consistency after Dortmund played their best defensive game of the tournament last time out—granted, against an inferior side.
Anything but advancing to the quarterfinals will be deemed as a massive failure for the black and yellow side.
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey
Borussia Dortmund Predicted Lineup vs. Monterrey (3-4-2-1): Kobel; Couto, Anton, Bensebaini; Ryerson, Groß, Bellingham, Svensson; Brandt, Adeyemi; Guirassy.
Monterrey Team News
Monterrey played their best game of the year against Urawa Red Diamonds and advanced to the knockout rounds without losing a single game and leaving behind Argentina giants River Plate.
Torrent gambled and changed his system for the third time in as many games and it worked to perfection. It was a bold move, considering he left high-profile former La Liga stars Sergio Canales and Lucas Ocampos on the bench for the whole game.
It'll be interesting to see if both of them return to the XI against a rival that's on a much higher-level than their previous opponent. A return to the system that saw Monterrey draw vs. Inter Milan in their opening game of the tournament is also a realistic scenario.
Jorge Rodríguez will return from suspension and anchor the midfield as the Liga MX side will look to pull-off a massive upset.
Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund
Monterrey Predicted Lineup vs. Borussia Dortmund (3-5-2): Andrada; Medina, Ramos, Guzmán; Chavez, Deossa, Rodríguez, Corona, Arteaga; Canales, Berterame
Borussia Dortmund vs. Monterrey Score Prediction
Although Dortmund are the overwhelming favorites to advance, this will be a close game where both teams will have their chances to win it.
Dortmund will have the majority of possession, with Monterrey prioritizing maintaining a well-organized structure to pounce with quick counter-attacks. Rayados can take advantage of set pieces too where Sergio Ramos continues to be a menace.
Serhou Guirassy and Adeyemi's speed will be key to opening up a strong but not necessarily fast Rayados defense. On the other end, Canales's touch will be essential to Monterrey generating chances against a suspect Dortmund back line.
The game will go to extra time, where Dortmund will finally get the upper-hand, confirming their status as favorites to move on to the quarterfinals.
Prediction: Borussia Dortmund 2–1 Monterrey
