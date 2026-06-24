Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet for the first time in a competitive match on Wednesday in a crucial Group B clash at the 2026 World Cup.

Both teams head into the game with just one point from their opening two matches, meaning victory is likely essential if either side wants to keep its hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.

Bosnia began its campaign with a respectable draw against Canada before suffering a heavy 4–1 defeat to Switzerland. Qatar, meanwhile, picked up an impressive point against the Swiss in its opener but then endured a difficult outing against Canada, losing 6–0.

With neither side having shown much consistency so far, this is a difficult match to call. Both teams have also struggled for cutting edge in attack, which could lead to a tense, hard-fought contest decided by the finest of margins.

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