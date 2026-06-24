Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Bosnia and Herzegovina and Qatar meet for the first time in a competitive match on Wednesday in a crucial Group B clash at the 2026 World Cup.
Both teams head into the game with just one point from their opening two matches, meaning victory is likely essential if either side wants to keep its hopes of reaching the knockout rounds alive.
Bosnia began its campaign with a respectable draw against Canada before suffering a heavy 4–1 defeat to Switzerland. Qatar, meanwhile, picked up an impressive point against the Swiss in its opener but then endured a difficult outing against Canada, losing 6–0.
With neither side having shown much consistency so far, this is a difficult match to call. Both teams have also struggled for cutting edge in attack, which could lead to a tense, hard-fought contest decided by the finest of margins.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.