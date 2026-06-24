Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar—World Cup: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Victory is essential for Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar on Wednesday when the pair lock horns in their final group game.

Three points for either nation could see them enter Group B’s top two, although a sizable goal difference swing would be required, but victory would almost guarantee progression regardless as one of the eight best-ranking third-placed teams.

Both suffered heavy defeats on matchday two: Bosnia & Herzegovina beaten 4–1 by Switzerland and nine-man Qatar thrashed 6–0 by co-hosts Canada. However, opening match draws keeps their knockout dreams alive.

A stalemate between the sides at Lumen Field would almost certainly eliminate them both, meaning they will be scrapping hard for the all-important win.

Compete against the world. | SPORTS ILLUSTRATED

Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Score Prediction

Bosnia & Herzegovina Prevail in Close Encounter

Bosnia & Herzegovina has scored in both its matches. | Maja Hitij/FIFA/Getty Images

There appears little separating Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar on paper, but the European side is considered favorites to clinch a first victory of the tournament and, as a result, all but confirm its position in the knockout phase.

Sergej Barbarez has a much stronger squad at his disposal than counterpart Julen Lopetegui, with plenty of physicality, aerial threats and quality in the final third—even if Bosnia & Herzegovina aren’t prolific goalscorers.

Whether it be from a set piece or an individual moment of magic, the Dragons should sneak over the line.

Bosnian threats : Barbarez has a range of match-winners in his roster. 40-year-old Edin Džeko is still capable of delivering the goods, while young forwards such as Kerim Alajbegović and Esmir Bajraktarević provide some explosivity in the wide areas.

: Barbarez has a range of match-winners in his roster. 40-year-old Edin Džeko is still capable of delivering the goods, while young forwards such as Kerim Alajbegović and Esmir Bajraktarević provide some explosivity in the wide areas. Qatar’s struggles: The Asian side enter Wednesday’s match in really disappointing form. It has won just one of its last 14 matches across all competitions, and even the point secured against Switzerland in the group stage opener was incredibly fortunate.

Prediction: Bosnia & Herzegovina 2–1 Qatar

Bosnia & Herzegovina Predicted Lineup vs. Qatar

There will be changes from the heavy Switzerland defeat. | Sports Illustrated

Barbarez will definitely be without Sassuolo center back Tarik Muharemović, who was sent off in the defeat to Switzerland. While suspended for the Qatar match, the 23-year-old will return for the knockout stages should his nation qualify.

After being rested in the opener due to fitness issues, Džeko started alongside Stuttgart’s Ermedin Demirović in a 4-4-2 formation last time out, and Barbarez is likely to utilize the forward duo once again.

Dennis Hadžikadunić will come in for the suspended Muharemović, while Bajraktarević could also return to the XI.

Bosnia & Herzegovina predicted lineup vs. Qatar (4-4-2): Vasilj; Dedić, Katić, Hadžikadunić, Kolašinac; Bajraktarević, Tahirović, Šunjić, Memić; Demirović, Džeko.

Qatar Predicted Lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina

Lopetegui will have to make at least two alterations. | Sports Illustrated

Qatar have two suspended players for Wednesday’s game, with both Homam Ahmed and Assim Madibo seeing red in the chastening loss to Canada.

Ahmed, the only player in Qatar’s roster currently playing abroad, will be replaced by Sultan Al Brake at left back, while veteran midfielder Ahmed Fathy could come into the midfield to cover for Madibo.

The front three of Akram Afif, Edmilson Junior and Yusuf Abdurisag will continue in the XI despite all being withdrawn before the hour mark last time as Lopetegui restructured following red cards.

Qatar predicted lineup vs. Bosnia & Herzegovina (4-3-3): Abunada; Al Oui, Miguel, Khoukhi, Al Brake; Gaber, Fathy, Laye; Edmilson, Abdurisag, Afif.

Pick Your World Cup Starting XIs!

What Time Does Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar Kick Off?

Location : Seattle, United States

: Seattle, United States Stadium : Lumen Field

: Lumen Field Date : Wednesday, June 24

: Wednesday, June 24 Kick-off Time : 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST

: 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT / 8 p.m. BST Referee: Jesús Valenzuela (VEN)

How to Watch Bosnia & Herzegovina vs. Qatar on TV, Live Stream

Country Broadcaster(s) United States Fox Sports 1, fuboTV, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, UNIVERSO, UNIVERSO NOW, TeleXitos, FOX One Canada TSN2, TSN+, RDS 2, RDS App Mexico ViX Mexico United Kingdom ITV 4, ITVX

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