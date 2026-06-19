Canada Player Ratings vs. Qatar: Electrifying Attack Sparks Historic Win

Canada absolutely dismantled Qatar 6–0 on Thursday evening, securing its first-ever World Cup win in front of an impassioned crowd at BC Place.

Coming off a 1–1 draw with Bosnia and Herzegovina in their opening match of the 2026 World Cup, the Reds came into their bout in Vancouver eager to make a statement—and they did just that. Cyle Larin picked up where he left off last game, getting on the scoresheet in the 16th minute to send the home crowd into pandemonium.

Jonathan David then doubled Canada’s lead just before the half-hour mark with a sensational right-footed volley, burying his first World Cup goal in style. The forward bagged his brace just before halftime, taking advantage of an undermanned Qatar defense after Homam El-Amin received his marching orders in the 33rd minute.

Things went from bad to worse for the visitors when Assim Madibo was sent off for a late challenge on Ismaël Koné, who was stretched off the pitch with a serious leg injury. Nathan Saliba honored his teammate with a free kick to make it 4–0 in the 64th minute, before Mohamed Al-Mannai put one into the back of his own net to increase Canada’s lead.

Before the final whistle blew, David completed his hat trick to seal a historic victory for Canada, who took its place atop Group B, ahead of Switzerland on goal difference. The two teams are set to clash on Wednesday, June 24, to see which nation ultimately claims first place.

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One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Cyle Larin already has two goals to his name this summer. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

Just six days ago, Larin was overlooked in Jesse Marsch’s XI, stuck on the bench while Tani Oluwaseyi got the nod alongside Jonathan David in Canada’s World Cup opener. The feeling was nothing new for the 31-year-old, who has been routinely doubted throughout his career.

Yet one heroic goal off the bench against Bosnia and Herzegovina was enough for Marsch to start Larin this time around, and the striker paid back his manager’s trust just 16 minutes into Thursday’s clash. In the right place at the right time, Larin pounced on goalkeeper Mahmud Abunada’s spilled save to give his country the early lead.

The Southampton man became the first player to ever score two goals at a World Cup for Canada—a record soon equalized and surpassed by David—and proved he still has the legs and stamina to start on the biggest of stages.

It was a performance that likely secured Larin’s place in the XI moving forward, showcasing just how dominant he and David can be when playing to their potential. After all, their work up top on Thursday led to four goals for Canada, who had not scored more than two in a single game in the last nine months.

Canada Player Ratings vs. Qatar (4-2-2)

Jonathan David (right) opened his World Cup account. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

*Ratings Provided by FotMob*

GK: Maxime Crépeau—6.9: Possibly the easiest performance of his career. Didn’t have to make a single save and Qatar were rarely in a position to even escape their own half.

RB: Alistair Johnston—8.3: Bested two defenders down the right flank in the build-up to Larin’s opener. Expertly linked up with Buchanan to turn the right flank into a playground for Canada.

CB: Luc De Fougerolles—7.3: Had little to do defensively. Instead showed off his playmaking, creating two chances in what was a comfortable outing.

CB: Derek Cornelius—6.5: Struggled for pace early on in transition and picked up a yellow card because of it. Recovered well, though, and played smart the rest of the half before he was pulled at halftime.

LB: Richie Laryea—8.0: Covered extensive ground. Easily won the battle against both Edmilson Junior and Ayoub Al-Oui. Instantly came to the defense of Koné like a true leader.

RM: Tajon Buchanan—7.8: Showed off his silky moves all night long. Caused all sorts of problems for El-Amin, who didn’t stand a chance at nullifying the speedy midfielder, so much so that he was eventually sent packing.

CM: Ismaël Koné—7.4: Put together a solid outing until he was stretched off with a serious leg injury after a late challenge from Madibo.

CM: Stephen Eustáquio—7.8: Lacked the star moments many of his teammates had, but still did his job effectively. Helped control the tempo of the game and was tidy in possession.

LM: Ali Ahmed—7.1: Missed the end product when he got in dangerous positions. Disappointed with many of his set piece deliveries, which is typically his strong suit.

ST: Jonathan David—9.6: Sent the thunderous strike at Abunada that Larin ultimately buried. Got on the scoresheet himself 13 minutes later with a stunning volley. Added to his tally just before halftime, scoring his first-ever World Cup goals.

ST: Cyle Larin—7.6: Put on his cape yet again. Bagged his second goal of the tournament that sealed all three points for Canada. Forced a desperate save from Abunada deep into first-half stoppage time that David finished off.

SUB: Moïse Bombito (46’ for Cornelius)—6.3: A perfect game to return for. Did not have to exert himself and did well to continue building his match fitness.

SUB: Nathan Saliba (56’ for Koné)—8.4: Bent a free kick around Qatar’s wall and into the back of the net to lift the spirits at BC Place after Koné’s injury. Set up David’s hat trick.

SUB: Jacob Shaffelburg (71’ for De Fougerolles)—6.5: Saw his dangerous volley poked home by Qatar substitute Mohamed Al-Mannai.

SUB: Tani Oluwaseyi (71’ for Ahmed)—5.7: Found little success. Created zero chances and only managed one shot, which was blocked.

SUB: Niko Sigur (84’ for Buchanan)—N/A

Subs not used: Dayne St. Clair (GK), Owen Goodman (GK), Alphonso Davies, Joel Waterman, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choinière, Jayden Nelson, Liam Millar, Promise David.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Tajon Buchanan (left) and Jonathan David put on a show. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Jonathan David came into Thursday’s clash under pressure to perform after a flustered outing against Bosnia and Herzegovina—and he answered the call. The striker, who hadn’t scored a non-penalty goal for Canada since Sept. 2025, came alive in open play and bagged a hat trick to emphatically silence his doubters. Marsch will need his forward to ride that momentum into the team’s upcoming clash with Switzerland.

came into Thursday’s clash under pressure to perform after a flustered outing against Bosnia and Herzegovina—and he answered the call. The striker, who hadn’t scored a non-penalty goal for Canada since Sept. 2025, came alive in open play and bagged a hat trick to emphatically silence his doubters. Marsch will need his forward to ride that momentum into the team’s upcoming clash with Switzerland. Tajon Buchanan is another player that responded to recent criticism with a sensational outing. The Villarreal man was electrifying down the right flank, carving Qatar’s defense with ease. He was at the heart of everything good from Canada, and elevated Marsch’s side from a hopeful host nation to a team capable of winning Group B.

is another player that responded to recent criticism with a sensational outing. The Villarreal man was electrifying down the right flank, carving Qatar’s defense with ease. He was at the heart of everything good from Canada, and elevated Marsch’s side from a hopeful host nation to a team capable of winning Group B. So much was made of Alphonso Davies’s potential return against Qatar, yet Canada did not even need its best player to make an appearance. The Bayern Munich star can now take some extra time to rest and recover, avoiding any rush back into action, which is better for Marsch’s side in the long run.

The Numbers That Explain Canada’s Dominant Win

It comes as no surprise Canada’s attacking statistics were off the charts playing against nine men. The hosts ended the game with a staggering 32 shots that resulted in six goals, outperforming their 4.45 xG .

that resulted in six goals, outperforming their . Marsch’s men had 19 corners as well, but found little success from set pieces apart from Saliba’s free kick.

as well, but found little success from set pieces apart from Saliba’s free kick. Canada held Qatar to just 104 passes, while it had 514 and 79% posession. The host national completely controlled the game.

Statistic Canada Qatar Possession 79% 21% xG 4.45 0.18 Total Shots 32 2 Shots on Target 10 0 Big Chances 6 0 Pass Accuracy 91% 63% Fouls 9 10 Corners 19 1

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