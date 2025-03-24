Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina: 2026 World Cup Qualifiers
The next obstacle standing between Brazil and their place at the 2026 FIFA World Cup is none other than Argentina.
Brazil's 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers might have started out rocky, but the Seleção turned things around at the end of last year. Dorival Junior's squad suffered just one defeat in six matches and started 2025 with a thrilling 2–1 victory over Colombia.
Now, Brazil are headed to Buenos Aires to take on the 2022 FIFA World Cup winners. Argentina remain atop the CONMEBOL standings with 28 points even though their captain Lionel Messi is unavailable due to injury. Brazil remain third in the standings, but could take a massive leap if they collect all three points against Lionel Scaloni's team.
Brazil will have to manage without the injured Neymar, who pulled out of the squad right before the March international break. They will also be without Alisson and Gerson; both players were forced off the pitch against Colombia due to injury. Gabriel and Bruno Guimarães will also miss the all-important match as they serve a one-math suspension for yellow card accumulation.
Here's what Brazil's lineup could look like against Argentina on Tuesday, Mar. 25.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Argentina (4-2-3-1)
GK: Bento—As Alisson recovers from a head injury, Bento is in line to make just his fourth career appearance for Brazil.
RB: Wesley—Vanderson's struggles against Colombia left the door wide open for 21-year-old Wesley to start on the right flank.
CB: Marquinhos—The Paris Saint-Germain defender continues to lead the Seleção's backline.
CB: Murillo—With Gabriel suspended and Éder Militão injured, Murillo gets the nod alongside Marquinhos.
LB: Guilherme Arana—Despite his limited experience for the national team, Arana has emerged as Dorival Junior's preferred left back.
DM: André—André will start in place of the injured Gerson, who was forced off the pitch in just the 28th minute against Colombia.
DM: Joelinton—The Newcastle United midfielder is still riding the high of defeating Liverpool in the Carabao Cup final. Joelinton is set to replace the suspended Bruno Guimarães.
RW: Rodrygo—Rodrygo had a quiet night on Thursday, but the 24-year-old is still Dorival Junior's best option on the right wing.
AM: Raphinha—Raphinha continues his Ballon d'Or campaign after recording a goal and an assist in Brazil's victory over Colombia.
LW: Vinícius Júnior—The Real Madrid superstar finally broke his goal drought for Brazil when he bagged the winner against Colombia.
ST: Matheus Cunha—As Dorival Junior continues to experiment at striker, Wolves standout Cunha could be the next player to lead the line for Brazil.