Brazil vs. Chile: Preview, Predictions and Lineups
Brazil will look to extend their five-game winning streak against Chile when the two sides face off with three points on the line.
After a three-month break, CONMEBOL teams are back in action to play their last remaining 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifiers. Brazil already secured their place in next summer’s tournament with their 1–0 victory over Paraguay back in June, but Chile remain last in the standings with just 10 points in 16 matches.
It goes without saying that the odds are stacked against La Roja in their clash with Carlo Ancelotti’s Seleção. Chile have not won a competitive match in 2025, and Brazil have not lost a match under their new manager.
On paper, the game appears one-sided, but anything can happen under the lights in Rio de Janeiro, especially with so many big-name players missing for Brazil.
Here is Sports Illustrated’s guide to the game.
What Time Does Brazil vs. Chile Kick-Off?
- Location: Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
- Stadium: Maracanã
- Date: Thursday, Sept. 4 / Friday, Sept. 5
- Kick-off Time: 8:30 p.m. ET (Sept. 4) / 5:30 p.m. PT (Sept. 4) / 1:30 BST (Sept. 5)
Brazil vs. Chile Head-to-Head Record (Last Five Games)
- Brazil: 5 wins
- Chile: 0 wins
- Draws: 0
- Last meeting: Chile 1–2 Brazil (Oct. 10, 2024) - 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifier
Current Form (All Competitions)
Brazil
Chile
Brazil 1–0 Paraguay – 06/10/25
Bolivia 2–0 Chile – 06/10/25
Ecuador 0–0 Brazil – 06/05/25
Chile 0–1 Argentina – 06/05/25
Argentina 4–1 Brazil – 03/26/25
Chile 0–0 Ecuador – 03/25/25
Brazil 2–1 Colombia – 03/21/25
Paraguay 1–0 Chile – 03/20/25
Brazil 1–1 Uruguay – 11/20/24
Chile 6–1 Panama – 02/08/25
How to Watch Brazil vs. Chile on TV
Country
TV Channel/Live Stream
United States
UNIVERSO, Peacock, FuboTV
Canada
FuboTV
Mexico
Vix Premium Deportes 1, Amazon Prime Video
United Kingdom
Premier Sports 2
Brazil Team News
Carlo Ancelotti will not have his former Real Madrid players to call on against Chile. Vinícius Júnior, Rodrygo and Éder Militão all stayed back in Madrid now that Brazil already qualified for the 2026 World Cup.
Matheus Cunha and Alex Sandro will also miss out on the clash after being forced to withdraw from the squad due to injury. Neymar is another star that will not feature after Ancelotti did not call up the 33-year-old.
Expect to see plenty of new faces in the Seleção’s XI on Thursday night. Chelsea duo Estêvão and João Pedro are in line to start while Ancelotti could opt for a surprise inclusion of Douglas Santos on the left flank.
Brazil Predicted Lineup vs. Chile
Brazil predicted lineup vs. Chile (4-2-3-1): Alisson; Vanderson, Marquinhos, Gabriel, Santos; Guimarães, Casemiro; Estêvão, Raphinha, Martinelli; Pedro
Chile Team News
Nicolás Córdova turned heads when he left out veteran trio Alexis Sánchez, Arturo Vidal and Charles Aránguiz from his September squad. Brayan Cortés was also not called up, leaving Chile with three goalkeepers with zero combined international caps.
La Roja will also be without Francisco Sierralta, who is serving his suspension after being sent off against Bolivia in June. Expect Guillermo Maripán to take his place alongside Benjamín Kuscevic.
Otherwise, a wealth of young talent will get the opportunity to feature under new interim boss Córdova, including 22-year-old Alexander Aravena, who is slowly making a name for himself in Serie A.
Chile Predicted Lineup vs. Brazil
Chile predicted lineup vs. Brazil (4-3-3): Gillier; Hormazábal, Maripán, Kuscevic, Suazo; Osorio, Echeverría, Loyola; Tapia, Brereton Díaz, Aravena
Brazil vs. Chile Score Prediction
Chile will be desperate to find their first win in five matches, but they seem destined for another unfavorable result. Even though Brazil are without a handful of superstars, they still have a squad full of Premier League talent that is more than capable of defeating La Roja.
Plus, with one of the best keepers in the world between the posts for Ancelotti’s side, it will be tough for Chile to get anything going in Rio de Janeiro.