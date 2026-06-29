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Brazil vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

The 74th game of the 2026 World Cup features a return to action for the competition’s most successful country.
Toby Cudworth|
A huge game awaits in Houston.
A huge game awaits in Houston. | FRANCK FIFE/AFP/Getty Images (Brazil), Omar Vega/Getty Images (NRG Stadium), Visionhaus/Getty Images (Japan)

Brazil and Japan meet for the seventh time, with the Seleção historically dominant, winning five of the previous six meetings. However, Japan’s 3-2 friendly win last year suggests a closer contest this time at the 2026 World Cup.

Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament, but Brazil arrive with stronger momentum, winning two and drawing one group match, scoring six goals and conceding just once, backed by an xG of 6.19.

Japan has drawn two of three against the Netherlands and Sweden, but has been the tournament’s most-clinical team thus far, converting 26% of its chances.

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Toby Cudworth
TOBY CUDWORTH

Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.

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