Brazil vs. Japan—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats

Brazil and Japan meet for the seventh time, with the Seleção historically dominant, winning five of the previous six meetings. However, Japan’s 3-2 friendly win last year suggests a closer contest this time at the 2026 World Cup.

Both sides are unbeaten in the tournament, but Brazil arrive with stronger momentum, winning two and drawing one group match, scoring six goals and conceding just once, backed by an xG of 6.19.

Japan has drawn two of three against the Netherlands and Sweden, but has been the tournament’s most-clinical team thus far, converting 26% of its chances.

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