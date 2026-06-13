Brazil vs. Morocco—World Cup: Live Score and Match Stats
Brazil and Morocco have met just three times in international history—so their fourth meeting at the 2026 World Cup is already highly anticipated before you factor in this being one of the most high-profile matches of the group stage.
Five-time champions Brazil are sixth in FIFA’s world rankings, Morocco just a place below in seventh. It’s bound to be an exhilarating occasion evening at MetLife Stadium in New York, and is the opportunity for both sides to make a statement about what could be achieved this summer.
Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil come into the game off the back of three straight wins, but the Seleção did lose to France in March in the United States—its opposition in the subsequent games of significantly lower caliber. Morocco, meanwhile, haven’t lost in 90 minutes for 27 games—Kenya the last country to topple it, 1–0 back in August 2025.
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Toby Cudworth is Lead Editor for SI FC. A Premier League, EFL and UEFA accredited journalist, Cudworth is a graduate of the University of Gloucestershire, where he studied Broadcast Journalism. He previously worked for 90min as a writer, academy manager, editor and eventually content lead, before joining Sports Illustrated in May 2025. A lifelong supporter of West Ham United, he still can’t quite believe they won a European trophy and feels nature is healing now that results have slipped back into the yo-yo patterns of the last 30 years.