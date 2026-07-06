Brazil Is Wasting Vinicius Junior’s Prime, A Mistake Norway Isn’t Making With Erling Haaland

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — Vinícius Júnior could only stand with his hands on his hips as Erling Haaland pulled off the spectacular, powering Norway to the quarterfinals while Brazil suffered another premature World Cup exit.

The Real Madrid winger looked utterly defeated after trying—and failing—to will yet another underwhelming Brazil side to victory. Like so many times in his international career, Vinicius Jr was let down by his supporting cast, who turned Sunday’s match at MetLife Stadium into a comedy of errors.

He handed Bruno Guimarães the ball for an early penalty kick and watched the midfielder’s dreadful attempt saved. He delivered a sensational trivela ball in transition to put Endrick through on goal, and watched the striker completely botch his strike. He watched from the wing as Gabriel got completely embarrassed by Haaland to effectively hand Norway the win.

The defeat is just another stain on Vinícius Jr’s Brazil résumé, an outcome that feels borderline routine at this point, even if not entirely warranted.

Vinícius Jr Is Always Brazil’s Scapegoat

Vinicius Junior was desperate to influence the action. | Erick W. Rasco/ Sports Illustrated

A rather unflattering narrative has followed Vinícius Jr for his entire international career. As soon as the winger trades in his white Real Madrid shirt for Brazil’s canary yellow, he suddenly becomes a “disappointment.” He goes from a heroic two-time Champions League winner to just another talented Brazilian that is unable to put the pieces together. At least, that’s what the media and the general public spew.

The perception is not entirely unfounded; Vinícius Jr came into 2026 with eight goals in 47 appearances for the Seleção. Just two years prior at Copa América 2024, he only scored twice in the group stage and then was suspended for the quarterfinals, a match Brazil ultimately lost in a penalty shootout.

The numbers paint a one-dimensional picture, one that disregards a carousel of managers, lackluster supporting casts and unfavorable tactics. Anyone who actually watched Vinícius Jr play for Brazil knows he was a one-man show for years and years, trying to carry a team that had deficiencies all over the pitch.

The noise rips away much of the adulation and respect a player of Vinícius Jr’s caliber deserves. Some critics would have people genuinely believing the 25-year-old is the sole reason for Brazil’s struggles.

Haaland doesn’t have to worry about such narratives, because he is part of a project that knows how to build around its best player.

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Haaland, Norway Show Brazil the Blueprint

Erling Haaland (right) bagged a brace to send Norway to the quarterfinals. | Erick W. Rasco/Sports Illustrated

While players in yellow hung their heads, Haaland was in tears taking in the moment at MetLife Stadium. The striker was anonymous for nearly the entire game, but came to life when it mattered most to score a brilliant brace and book Norway’s place in the quarterfinals for the first time in history.

The two goals brought Haaland’s tally to seven at the 2026 World Cup, putting him level with Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappé atop the Golden Boot race. Even when the Vikings looked like they had no hope of penetrating Brazil’s defense, Haaland lurked, needing just one moment to break the game open—and he did just that (twice).

Playing hero is nothing new for the Manchester City star, but doing so at the World Cup, against the five-time world champions, is a different type of feat. It helps that he is on a team that knows exactly how to play to its strengths and get the best out of a squad that many would not think is capable of making the last eight.

Norway is trending in the right direction, a conclusion every person in New Jersey reached, including Brazil fans. Carlo Ancelotti’s side, though, is stuck in the mud despite Vinícius Jr putting together the best international tournament of his career.

The No. 7 came into the round of 16 clash with four goals to his name, just one less than Haaland. The Norwegian would end up being the difference-maker on the scoresheet, but the real difference was between the two superstars’ teams.

Vinícius Jr Is Fighting a Losing Battle With Brazil

Vinícius Jr ended his 2026 World Cup with four goals, the most by any Brazil player. | Angela Weiss/AFP/Getty Images

Vinícius Jr left Real Madrid before the 2025–26 season even ended to link up with Brazil, getting a head start on preparations for this summer’s tournament. The winger’s dedication paid off; he bagged a goal and an assist in the team’s tune-up match against Panama and hit the ground running on the world stage.

Vinícius Jr scored the Seleção’s only goal against Morocco in their World Cup opener. He then recorded a goal and an assist in Brazil’s 3–0 win over Haiti. Against Scotland, he bagged a brace. A player who only scored eight goals in his entire international career suddenly already added five to his tally this summer.

It wasn’t enough, though, to even get Brazil to the quarterfinals, let alone another World Cup title. Even if Vinícius Jr scored seven or eight goals in North America, it still would not have been enough. Poor fullbacks, a lackluster midfield and inconsistent attackers signed Brazil’s fate before Ancelotti’s men even played one second of soccer this summer.

The Seleção have one of the best players in the world on their side, and yet they are squandering his best years because the fabled greatest soccer nation in history is now a sinking ship.

Point the finger at whoever you want—Ancelotti, Casemiro, Danilo, Matheus Cunha, even Vinícius Jr himself. One fact remains: Brazil will one day look back in despair at how it wasted the best talent of the current generation, much like it did with Neymar.

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