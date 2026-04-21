Brighton vs. Chelsea: Preview, Predictions and Lineups

Chelsea are hoping to finally bring to an end their woeful Premier League run when they face off against Brighton & Hove Albion on Tuesday night.

This fixture has been brought forward as a result of the Blues’ participation in the FA Cup semifinals this weekend, where they face historic rivals Leeds United at Wembley.

A 7–0 beatdown of League One Port Vale arrived in the midst of Chelsea’s losing streak in the top flight. A 1–0 defeat to Manchester United on Saturday means they’ve lost four league games in a row without scoring for the first time since 1998. They haven’t endured five successive defeats without scoring since 1912.

Brighton, though, will be desperate to get another one over the club that have poached so many of their most gifted personnel in recent years. From players to directors, Chelsea’s current framework has distinct Seagulls influence.

Tuesday’s hosts required a 95th-minute equalizer to rescue a point at struggling Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday, but they remain one of the Premier League’s form teams. Not only do Brighton still harbor hopes of qualifying for Europe next season, but there’s also a possibility of them earning a stunning Champions League berth should they usurp Chelsea and finish sixth.

Brighton vs. Chelsea Score Prediction

Seagulls to Compound Blues Misery

Brighton triumphed in the reverse fixture. | HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP/Getty Images

This is a huge game for both teams, with Chelsea aiming to stop the rot and Brighton hopeful of climbing up the table.

The Blues’ top-five hopes have been extinguished after four consecutive defeats, but sixth-place could be a significant landing spot come the end of the season. If Aston Villa win the Europa League and finish fifth, the extra Champions League spot will go to whichever team finishes sixth.

Brighton are just a point adrift of their upcoming opponents, but they’re merely one of several teams confident of usurping the slumping Blues.

Recent Head-to-Head Record: Brighton head into this fixture having won the three previous meetings in all competitions. Chelsea had won four on the bounce beforehand, but the Seagulls have had their way against the Blues as of late. Trevoh Chalobah’s dismissal helped Fabian Hürzeler’s side to a 3–1 win in the reverse fixture.

Brighton head into this fixture having won the three previous meetings in all competitions. Chelsea had won four on the bounce beforehand, but the Seagulls have had their way against the Blues as of late. Trevoh Chalobah’s dismissal helped Fabian Hürzeler’s side to a 3–1 win in the reverse fixture. Contrasting Form: While Chelsea have embarked on a historically bad run of form, Brighton have found a groove at just the right time. They were seemingly meandering in Hürzeler’s second season, but have picked up a league-high 13 points from their previous six games to leave them in a position to pounce.

While Chelsea have embarked on a historically bad run of form, Brighton have found a groove at just the right time. They were seemingly meandering in Hürzeler’s second season, but have picked up a league-high 13 points from their previous six games to leave them in a position to pounce. Blues’ Atrophied Attack: Not only are Chelsea losing league games at will, but their attack has been anemic, too. Liam Delap has scored just one Premier League goal, Cole Palmer hasn’t found the back of the net in six weeks, while Pedro Neto and Alejandro Garnacho haven’t scored in the top flight since last December and October, respectively. They desperately need João Pedro fit midweek, but even he’s been unable to alleviate Chelsea’s woes in the final third as of late.

Prediction: Brighton 2–1 Chelsea

Brighton Predicted Lineup vs. Chelsea

Brighton’s captain is back from suspension. | FotMob

Hürzeler has confirmed that Kaoru Mitoma was just dealing with cramp at the weekend and will be fine to feature on Tuesday night.

The Japanese international scored Brighton’s first-half equalizer at Spurs, having entered the fray after 20 minutes due to Diego Gómez’s injury. Hürzeler has ruled Gómez out of the upcoming fixture, but also played down the severity of the Paraguayan’s setback.

The Seagulls will also welcome captain Lewis Dunk back from a two-game suspension, with the Englishman likely to replace Olivier Boscagli at the heart of the home side’s defense.

Georginio Rutter may get a run out in the No. 10 role after his strike on Saturday, replacing Jack Hinshelwood.

Brighton predicted lineup vs. Chelsea (4-2-3-1): Verbruggen; Wieffer, Van Hecke, Dunk, Kadıoğlu; Ayari, Groß; Minteh, Rutter, Mitoma; Welbeck.

Chelsea could be bolstered in defense and attack. | FotMob

Estêvão’s season seems to be over after he sustained a hamstring injury in Saturday’s 1–0 defeat, but Rosenior played down Enzo Fernández’s fitness issue at the weekend.

Like Mitoma, the Argentine was struggling with cramp towards the end of the game after missing the previous two weeks. He should retain his place in the starting lineup midweek.

João Pedro was absent last time out because of a thigh injury, but Chelsea are hopeful that he’ll recover in time for this midweek duel at his former stomping ground. If not, Rosenior will likely have to trust the goal-shy Liam Delap on the south coast.

Captain Reece James is set to miss out again, with Levi Colwill, Filip Jörgensen and Jamie Gittens also sidelined. Trevoh Chalobah could make his first start since Chelsea exited the Champions League at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain, though.

Chelsea predicted lineup vs. Brighton (4-2-3-1): Sánchez; Gusto, Fofana, Chalobah, Cucurella; Caicedo, Santos; Palmer, Fernández, Neto; Pedro.

What Time Does Brighton vs. Chelsea Kick Off?

Location : Falmer, England

: Falmer, England Stadium : Amex Stadium

: Amex Stadium Date : Tuesday, April 21

: Tuesday, April 21 Kick-off Time : 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT

: 8 p.m. BST / 3 p.m. ET / 12 p.m. PT Referee : Craig Pawson

: Craig Pawson VAR: James Bell

How to Watch Brighton vs. Chelsea on TV, Live Stream

Country TV Channel/Live Stream United States USA Network, UNIVERSO, TeleXitos United Kingdom Sky Go UK, NOW, SKY GO Extra, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League Canada DAZN Canada, fuboTV Canada Mexico N/A

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