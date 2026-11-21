If Wrexham took one step forward before the November international break, their 1–0 away win against Lincoln City was a welcome throwback, as they snatched a victory that had seemed increasingly unlikely as the game went on.

After morale-boosting results against Middlesbrough and Wolverhampton Wanderers, the Red Dragons produced a trademark gritty performance to claim only their second away win of the season. It was the type of determined display that has become the backbone of their rise through the leagues under Phil Parkinson.

Just when it looked like they might be going around in circles during a low-quality affair, Wrexham showed they may have turned a corner. A hard-fought victory extended their unbeaten run to three matches and lifted them one place up the table as they began the packed festive schedule.

Rolling Back the Years

Wrexham dug deep to hold on in the closing stages against Lincoln City. | Andrew Vaughan/Getty Images

It has been 10 years and one week since Wrexham last faced Lincoln City away from home in the National League. At times, Saturday’s scrappy clash at Sincil Bank felt like a fifth-tier fixture in terms of its physicality and directness.

Lincoln have the lowest average possession of any Championship side this season at just 37%, while Wrexham rank 13th with 48.1% per match. Yet it was the home side that dominated the opening exchanges. They not only enjoyed the majority of possession but also posed the greater threat, using a direct approach that kept Wrexham’s defense on its toes.

Joe Worrall headed away everything that came his way, while George Dobson made a vital block. There was an early scare, however, when goalkeeper Anthony Patterson struggled to collect a long ball and dropped it at the feet of an opposing forward before managing to wrestle it back into his grasp.

Wrexham were very much playing like the away team, sitting deep and looking to hurt Lincoln on the counter attack. Issa Kaboré whipped a dangerous cross into the box that narrowly evaded a teammate, while George Thomason drilled a bouncing volley just wide of the far post as the visitors gradually grew into the game.

Those chances sparked Parkinson’s side into life, and they should have taken the lead when defender Callum Doyle glanced a header wide from a Thomason cross. Ollie Rathbone was then denied by an excellent defensive block when it looked like he had a clear sight of goal.

Lincoln are very good at what they do, though, and if anything, they lulled Wrexham into a false sense of security. Daniel Oyegoke played a brilliant pass from deep that carved open the backline, and Adam Reach sent a first-time effort toward the near post that required an alert save from Patterson to keep the scores level.

Ben Whiteman lashed an ambitious effort over the bar from distance as Wrexham reached halftime without registering a shot on target. Lincoln’s finishing was not much better, though, and a better side might have punished the visitors when Patterson flapped at a high ball into the box and Rob Street could only direct his volley agonizingly wide of an otherwise empty net.

Wrexham had to work hard for their win. | Andrew Vaughan/Getty Images

Wrexham have managed just one shot on target in half of their eight away matches this season. Even when their first arrived, it was such a tame effort from Rathbone that goalkeeper George Wickens barely had to move to collect the ball.

The home side grew in confidence as the game continued, well aware that this might be their best opportunity to claim a rare home win and move clear of the Championship relegation zone. Instead, it was Wrexham who struck against the run of play with a goal that could transform their season, just when the match seemed destined to finish goalless.

Deji Elerewe played a heavy pass to teammate Oyegoke, and Wrexham midfielder Thomason closed him down like a man possessed to steal the ball and leave himself through on goal. It almost looked as though the versatile midfielder had too much time to overthink the situation, but he kept his cool and emphatically finished beyond Wickens to send the traveling Wrexham fans into delirium.

Lincoln were devastated by the setback and determined to put things right. Andrei Coubis won a free kick that was whipped dangerously toward the Wrexham goalmouth, only for a combination of Worrall, Cleworth and Patterson to somehow claw away what appeared to be a certain goal.

As the match entered four minutes of added time, Patterson was called into action to palm away a ferocious long-range effort, while Whiteman threw his body on the line to make a vital block inside the box. But there was no way through the resilient Wrexham defense, which held firm to secure just its fourth clean sheet of the season.

It was after their previous away match against Sheffield United that Parkinson questioned the fight and commitment of his side, using his National League team as an example of the standards he wanted to see. On a day that sometimes felt like a throwback to those National League days, his players showed the accountability, unity and fight required to succeed at any level.