Bruno Fernandes’s Home Burglarized After Como Defeat, Police Launch Investigation

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes’s house was reportedly burglarized on Wednesday night, with thieves getting away with “a number of items” from the midfielder’s residence.

Fernandes was in Italy during the time of the break-in, representing United in the Champions League. Following the Red Devils’ 4–1 loss to Como, Cheshire Police responded to an incident at his residence.

According to The Athletic, “three unknown men” were spotted in the rear garden of a neighboring property. The police headed to the scene after receiving tips of the “suspicious activity,” but the perpetrators got away before the authorities arrived.

United confirmed to The Athletic Fernandes’s family was fortunately not home at the time of the break-in, which occurred around 8:30 p.m. BST (3:30 p.m. ET). Items were stolen from the property, though, and a formal police investigation is underway.

The incident is latest break-in at the home of a high-profile Premier League player. Manchester City center back Rúben Dias had his Cheshire home burglarized back in January while he was playing an away Champions League game as well.

Jack Grealish and Raheem Sterling have also been victims in the same area.

A Nightmare Week Made Even Worse for Fernandes

Bruno Fernandes and Manchester United are massively struggling. | Stefano Guidi/Getty Images

The burglary comes amid a particularly trying time for Fernandes, who publicly called out United manager Michael Carrick after Wednesday’s lopsided defeat to Como. The Portugal international expressed his frustration at the team’s tactics after the Red Devils were embarrassed in Italy.

Carrick delivered fighting words back, insisting no tactics will help “if you don’t run and you don’t run forward and you don’t run back.” The traded blows from the two figureheads only added to the crisis plaguing the Red Devils.

United find themselves amid a seven-game winless run, with their last victory coming back on Sept. 10 against Champions League debutants Sabah. The only other win Carrick’s men have claimed this season was against the newly promoted Ipswich Town.

The dreadful run of form has players pointing fingers. Lisandro Martínez called out the club’s director of football Jason Wilcox in a sensational rant following United’s 2–0 loss to Atlético Madrid, questioning the lack of sufficient recruitment done in the summer.

Now, Fernandes has placed the blame on the coaching staff. Carrick is still in charge, but it remains to be seen for how long, especially if United cannot get past Bournemouth at Old Trafford this weekend.