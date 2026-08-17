Bruno Fernandes in Line for Offer of ‘Doubled’ Man Utd Salary

Galatasaray are reportedly prepared to hand Bruno Fernandes a contract worth more than double his current take-home pay at Manchester United, yet that inviting offer is set to fall on deaf ears.

Fernandes’s future has become the subject of renewed speculation in recent weeks after it emerged there was interest from the Serie A pairing of Juventus and AC Milan, a club managed by his compatriot and former United boss Ruben Amorim.

Turkish champions Galatasaray were another cited suitor and it appears as though they will be the first to test United’s resolve. The Istanbul outfit is prepared to bid $57.9 million (£42.7 million, €50 million), with an initial $40.5 million guaranteed while the remainder is made up of various bonuses, The Telegraph report.

An added wrinkle is the financial incentive on offer to Fernandes himself.

Reported Terms of Add-ons for Fernandes Fee to Galatasaray

Achievement Bonus Galatasaray win the top-flight title $1.7 million Galatasaray qualify for the Champions League $1.2 million Galatasaray reach Champions League round of 16 $1.2 million Galatasaray reach Champions League quarterfinals $4.1 million Fernandes becomes Türkiye’s most prolific assist provider in first season $2.3 million Fernandes is Türkiye’s most prolific assist provider in second season $1.7 million

The free-spending league champions are supposedly prepared to pay Fernandes $24.3 million (£18 million, €21 million) each season for the next four seasons. Turkish clubs effectively pay their players’ taxes, so these sums are what Fernandes would immediately be able to pocket.

In the U.K., the United captain’s salary is the subject of income tax and national insurance, which eats up a little under half of Fernandes’s earnings. Based upon his reported annual gross wage after the pay rise of Champions League qualification, the midfielder’s take-home pay currently stands at somewhere in the region of $9.3 million per year.

As intriguing as Galatasaray’s offer may look on paper, Manchester United have firmly made up their mind.

Man Utd ‘Respond’ to Lucrative Fernandes Offer

Bruno Fernandes will be out of contract next summer. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Manchester United have no intention of letting Fernandes leave, BBC Sport report. Remarkably, it’s been claimed that there is no fee which could tempt the Red Devils to consider parting ways with their skipper.

Fernandes only has one year left on his current contract and has shown no signs of penning an extension. While there’s little suggestion that he would want to leave Old Trafford—the opposite has been claimed—this would feasibly be the last summer in which United could extract any fee for a player who turns 32 in September.

The reported release clause in Fernandes’s contract is thought to have expired last month.

This steadfast stance makes sense from a sporting perspective. Fernandes enjoyed the most creatively prolific campaign of his career last season, laying on a record-breaking 21 Premier League assists. The versatile playmaker created a league-high 136 chances, almost three times as many as United’s next most potent provider Bryan Mbeumo (47).

Fernandes also chipped in with nine goals and led the entire squad for possessions won. “Every good team has players that have made a major impact. That’s how it is,” United manager Michael Carrick laid out this summer. “Bruno has had that for a period of time here. We want to keep pushing and want to get the best out of Bruno and the team around him.”

Would Bruno Fernandes Want to Leave Man Utd?

Bruno Fernandes is in a league of his own. pic.twitter.com/tUqJP3CrML — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) May 24, 2026

Galatasaray would not be the first club to offer Fernandes an eye-watering salary. In fact, the proposal put forward by the Turkish giants pales in comparison to the hulking sums Al Hilal have offered up to the Portugal international in recent seasons. Yet, each summer there was interest from the Saudi Pro League, Fernandes stuck with United.

“Money, you can get anywhere,” he shrugged in an interview with The Times earlier this year. “A lot of clubs in the Premier League pay well, a lot of clubs in Italy, Spain, pay you a lot. You come to this club [Manchester United] because of the history, because of what you think you can achieve.

“[Whether] you end up achieving or not, that’s a question of you being better than the other teams. But what I always say to the club is you can’t promise me I’m going to win the Premier League, that’s impossible, but if you promise we’re going to be competitive—that’s all I need to know.”

United have rarely looked so competitive during Fernandes’s tumultuous spell in Manchester. Carrick steered the Red Devils back into the Champions League with a third-place finish which has given many members of the squad the belief that they can win the Premier League. If Fernandes was willing to turn down even more money at a time when United were far worse off, it would be surprising to see him jump ship now.