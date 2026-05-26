Bruno Fernandes: Three Key Takeaways From Major Interview As Roy Keane Feud Escalates

Manchester United captain Bruno Fernandes has admitted trying to reach out to Roy Keane in an attempt to straighten out criticism from the former Old Trafford skipper that has bordered on “lying.”

Fernandes had a superb 2025–26, both from a team and individual perspective. He led a resurgent United back towards the upper echelons of the Premier League and to Champions League qualification, as well as scooping multiple individual accolades at a club and league level—including Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year for a record fifth time, and Premier League Player of the Season.

On top of his awards, Fernandes also made Premier League history by registering 21 assists to break the single season record—originally set 23 years ago equaled just once before this campaign.

But it was that which prompted the outspoken Keane’s latest criticism. After Fernandes matched the record—at that stage jointly held by Thierry Henry and Kevin De Bruyne—in United’s final home game of the season against Nottingham Forest, Keane took issue with comments he misinterpreted as the Portugal midfielder prioritizing personal glory over team results.

After sealing the record, Fernandes said: “There were probably moments today when I should have passed instead of shot. I’m very happy for the assist, but more than that, I’m happy for the win and to finish the season on a high.”

Then, speaking on The Overlap’s Stick to Football podcast, Keane had wrongly taken that to mean Fernandes was chasing assists. “How can your mindset of a footballer be going into a match to be about an individual record? He won’t be winning trophies, not with that mindset of the team.”

Now, as a guest on The Diary of a CEO podcast, Fernandes had the opportunity to respond and accused Keane of both pushing a “lie” and “putting words in my mouth.”

“I don’t like when people lie about things, and this case you said about Roy Keane. Basically, what he said is a lie because either he saw some other interview or he can’t say that I said one thing that I’ve just not said. Luckily for me is everything on record,” the player told host Steven Bartlett.

“I accept his criticism, I accept that he might like me as a player or not, like me as a person or not. But what I don’t like is that he puts words in my mouth that have not been said. That’s the only thing I don’t like.”

Fernandes noted that he’s asked former United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjær—Keane’s teammate between 1996 and 2005 and longtime friend—to put him in touch with the Irishman. Given the short timeframes involved, it was unclear whether he’d received a phone number before the interview was recorded.

However, in response to the comments, Keane appears to have cryptically hit back with an Instagram post that read, “Too much attention makes a donkey think he’s a lion.”

Reaction, Attitude to Criticism Important

Roy Keane accused Fernandes of playing for himself. | Michael Regan/The FA /Getty Images

The way that Fernandes spoke about being criticized is the only way for a Manchester United captain to be. It’s one of the most high-profile roles in global sport and taking criticism from all angles, especially in an era that hasn’t followed the same glittering success as before, is an unfortunate but inevitable consequence of the armband.

Overall, Fernandes doesn’t mind it and “always take criticism from everyone and anyone,” without ever hitting back—this Keane saga is an exception because of the “lie” being told.

“[Keane] can criticize me, killing me, say that I’m not good enough, that I’m not a good captain for him, that I’m not a good player for the club whatsoever,” Fernandes explained. “It’s bad, it’s O.K., I don’t mind, it is his opinion. Do I like it? No, obviously I prefer Roy Keane to give me some praise sometimes because I’ve achieved something that not many players have achieved.”

It appears that Fernandes is prepared to let 99% of things wash off him, not allowing it to get in his head. A huge part of all sport is mental, so to let doubt creep is to already lose the battle.

Pursuit of Glory > Money

Fernandes chose Man Utd over Saudi Arabia. | James Gill/Danehouse/Getty Images

Things could have been very different for Fernandes this season. The offer from Saudi Arabia was there last summer and the club seemed prepared to let him choose his own fate. Al Hilal was the club in question, reportedly offering an annual salary worth not far short of $50 million.

Even for a player on a high salary by Premier League standards, that amount of money is unfathomable. But Fernandes chose to prioritize his sporting ambitions instead.

“I said it before, I haven’t fulfilled my dreams here at [Manchester United],” came the reply when asked why he didn’t accept the Saudi proposal.

United haven’t won the Premier League—or even closely challenged—since 2013 and, within the next two seasons, have ambitions of bringing ‘Project 150’ to life. Fernandes, now thought to be in talks over a new contract, will play a huge part in trying to make that happen.

His wife supported the decision not stay in Manchester, too.

“The words she said were like, ‘Have you achieved everything you wanted to achieve in your career and is this the next step you want to take for your future and for your career?’” Fernandes recalled of that conversation.

“Obviously, [the Premier League] is the league I want to be in. This is the best league in the world, this is where I’m going to enjoy my football as I’m not going to enjoy it in any other place so we still have dreams to fulfill.”

Risk/Reward Balance Explains Fernandes Assists

Fernandes breaking the Premier League single season assist record was the direct result of just how creative his play had been throughout the campaign. Naturally, a more creative player is going to get more assists based on odds and probability alone.

Fernandes created 136 chances across his 35 Premier League appearances. Next on the list was Liverpool’s Dominik Szoboszlai with 78.

He does not always play smart, but he plays with a willingness to take the kind of risks that lead to chances being created. It’s not about keeping the ball at all costs.

“I think it’s always risk-reward,” he said. “You need to understand how much reward you’re going to get from that and if taking that risk is good for the team or not. The position I play, you need that.

“It has to be one of your main skills, to take risks, to do things that the game demands from you and to make sure that your teammates in the front get the ball in the positions that is going to be the [higher] rate of success for them to score a goal. I might miss two or three times but if I get one right that can become a goal for us and I think there's nothing better than a risk-reward that is a goal.”

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