‘Obviously’—Bruno Fernandes Transfer Decision Questioned by England Star
Ivan Toney has criticised Bruno Fernandes for turning down the opportunity to join Al Hilal in the Saudi Pro League this summer.
Reports suggested that Manchester United could have banked a £100 million ($136 million) transfer fee for selling their captain. Fernandes himself would have been in line to pocket three times his current salary by taking the proposed deal—but he turned it down.
The major reason for the Portugal international saying no to Al Hilal was his belief that he still has plenty to offer at the “highest possible level” in “major competitions” by staying in Europe.
Toney, who left Brentford for Al Ahli last year and scored 30 goals across all competitions in his debut season, has taken Fernandes’s reasoning as a slight on Saudi football.
“Well, that’s his decision, he maybe thinks differently to me,” Toney told talkSPORT.
“He obviously hasn’t seen the [Saudi] league, I respect his decision. And I can’t say much more than that. It’s up to him.”
Toney’s tally of 23 league goals in 30 appearances was the best of his career in a top flight season—only a 30-goal haul in the Championship and a 24-goal in League One have bettered it—which objectively doesn’t suggest a level as good as Europe’s top leagues.
“Manchester United said they didn't want to sell me,” Fernandes, who admitted that Al Hilal’s offer was “exciting,” said of his decision not to move.
“They said if I wanted to go I could, but they didn’t need the money. I spoke to coach Ruben Amorim who, throughout that period, he was pushing for me not to go.”
He added: “I want to play at the highest possible level. I want to play major competitions. I know I still can and I want to be happy doing the thing I love the most. For better or worse, this is how I see football and I’m passionate about football and this is the decision I’ve made.”