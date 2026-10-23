Bruno Fernandes Facing Uncertain Future As Man Utd Captain

Manchester United manager Michael Carrick refused to rule out stripping Bruno Fernandes of the team’s captaincy following his public criticism—and insisted the club’s dressing room is not divided.

A frustrated Fernandes took aim at Carrick’s tactics following the dismal 4–1 defeat to Como in the Champions League, just days after center back Lisandro Martínez aimed higher with accusations that technical director Jason Wilcox and his recruitment team had let the club down.

Martínez is understood to have been fined for his comments, but Sky Sports News state no such punishment is coming Fernandes’s way. That was, however, before Carrick’s cryptic update in Friday’s press conference.

Asked whether Fernandes will be dropped or removed as captain for his comments, Carrick stressed: “The most important thing for me is the team and the dynamics in the squad. It is about the football club.

“Whatever the situation is I will always do what is best for the football club.”

All eyes will be on Carrick’s team selection for Sunday’s meeting with Bournemouth, with the Red Devils seeking to end a run of seven games without victory.

Who Could Replace Fernandes As Captain?

Harry Maguire would be the standout candidate. | Visionhaus/Getty Images

Fans have long held concerns about the personalities in the United locker room, leaving them without too many obvious candidates to wear the captain’s armband.

Should Fernandes be removed from the position, it would likely be handed back to Harry Maguire. The center back was named captain by Ole Gunnar Solskjær in 2020 but was stripped of his post by Erik ten Hag three years later, with Fernandes promoted in his place.

Beyond Maguire, Carrick may struggle for options. Left back Luke Shaw could be a candidate when healthy, while Lisandro Martínez would likely have been considered had he not been the first to speak out against the club.

Summer signing Youri Tielemans has experience with the armband from his time with Aston Villa. Right backs Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui joined backup goalkeeper Tom Heaton in a leadership group under Ruben Amorim and would be considered outside candidates.

Carrick: Man Utd Dressing Room Still Together

Michael Carrick is confident there is no wider issue to address. | Jose Breton/Pics Action/NurPhoto/Getty Images

The fact that Fernandes was not the first United player to speak out was cause for concern for the legendary Wayne Rooney, whose brutal assessment of the pair included accusations of selfishness and questions about their passion for the club.

Rooney argued Fernandes, as captain, would “rip the dressing room apart” by speaking out, but Carrick was adamant the group remains together.

“It’s not divided,” he insisted. “We just need to get back to doing what we do best. And we will.”