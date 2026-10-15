Lisandro Martinez Apologizes for Explosive Rant—But Is the Situation Really Behind Man Utd?

Manchester United center back Lisandro Martínez revealed he had a “positive conversation” with Michael Carrick and the club’s leadership on Thursday in a new statement that contained a public apology.

Martínez turned heads when he went on a spectacular tirade after the Red Devils’ 2–0 defeat to Atlético Madrid in the Champions League. The Argentine targeted sporting director Jason Wilcox and Co. for the club’s underwhelming summer transfer window and subsequent dreadful start to the 2026–27 season.

The explosive rant threw Martínez’s future into question, especially since his contract expires at the end of the season, though United have the option to extend it another year. Significant backlash followed, prompting the defender to release a lengthy statement on social media in which he explained his point further and shouldered the blame for the players’ not delivering on the pitch.

Less than 24 hours later, another Instagram story appeared on Martínez’s profile that contained a new statement, one taking on a very different tone than his previous comments.

Lisandro Martínez let it rip after Manchester United’s Champions League defeat. | Florencia Tan Jun/UEFA/Getty Images

“Today I met with the club’s leadership and the manager,” he wrote. “It was a very positive conversation, where we were able to exchange views and speak openly about what happened after the game.

“Everyone knows that I am a passionate person and that I live football with great intensity. The frustration of the defeat led me to express how I felt at a time and place that perhaps were not the right ones, and for that I want to apologize.

“Our club is at its best when we are all united, and I recognize that my words in that moment did not help with that. I know that every single person at Manchester United is doing everything possible to achieve our shared ambition: bringing the success that this club and its supporters deserve.

“With this situation now behind us, we are fully focused on winning together.”

Is the Situation Really Behind Man Utd?

Manchester United are on a five-game winless run. | Alvaro Medranda/Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Martínez’s new statement was clearly meant to instill a sense of unity back at United after the player criticized the club’s hierarchy. In a matter of two days, he went from calling out Wilcox for not doing more this summer to asserting “every single person” at the club is “doing everything possible” to get the Red Devils back to their former glory.

Despite walking back his comments and claiming the situation is now in the past, Martínez’s original point still rings true. United had an underwhelming summer window, focusing on a midfield rebuild instead of bringing in much-needed defensive reinforcements.

Overlooking the backline was bad enough, but the club’s midfield signings have wildly underwhelmed in the early stages of the season. United paid £48 million ($63.7 million) for Andrey Santos who is simply not up to the task. Carlos Baleba only has two appearances to his name after a lengthy ankle injury. Youri Tielemans has looked like the best new addition—and that’s not saying much for the inconsistent, slow Dutchman.

All the while, Carrick’s backline is repeatedly abused, conceding in all but one of the team’s nine matches across all competitions this season. United’s lone clean sheet came against Champions League debutants Sabah back in September.

Sure, United might have moved on from the tense situation with Martínez, but the problems he highlighted and hinted at are still defining the Red Devils, who are winless in their last five matches.

Man Utd Cannot Afford to Hold a Grudge

Manchester United are desperate to get back to winning ways. | Denis Doyle/Getty Images

After such a tirade against his own club, Martínez was likely looking at some sort of internal punishment. Last season, Mohamed Salah was dropped by Liverpool manager Arne Slot for a similarly explosive rant at Elland Road. Chelsea also suspended Enzo Fernández for openly flirting with a transfer.

Dropping Martínez for this weekend’s match against Leeds United would not have been a surprise, given the circumstances. But now that things have seemingly been smoothed over, Carrick cannot afford to keep the Argentina international out of his lineup.

United’s already thin defensive ranks are even worse off after a cruel international break. Carrick is once again expected to be without Luke Shaw, Noussair Mazraoui and Patrick Dorgu for the Premier League clash. Matthijs de Ligt is back available after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, but throwing the Dutchman into a tough game against Leeds is rather unwise, considering he hasn’t played a second of soccer since November 2025.

Carrick needs Martínez, and United need a win. The two simple facts have the power to brush a rather volatile situation under the rug, especially now that the center back issued a public apology and emphatic backed the club.