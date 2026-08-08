Bruno Guimaraes Explains Why He’s a Good Arsenal Fit, Reveals Declan Rice Message

Bruno Guimarães has promised to be Arsenal’s “warrior” in midfield following the conclusion of the transfer saga that has eventually seen him join the Gunners from Newcastle United.

Guimarães adds all-action energy and power to the center of the pitch for the reigning Premier League champions, going some way to relieving the pressure on Declan Rice and giving Arsenal another body as Mikel Arteta again targets trophies on four fronts this season.

Going into battle alongside Rice, who got in touch with Guimarães prior to the transfer being completed, is one of the things that seemed to appeal to the Brazilian—finally being part of a “very tough” Arsenal midfield instead of going up against it is another.

“Rice sent me a message: ‘Come here and please no more fights, now we’re friends!’ I was happy he messaged me,” Guimarães told Arsenal.com. “In my point of view, [the Arsenal midfield] is one of the best in Europe. Everyone is an amazing player.

“Every time when I play against [Arsenal] it was very tough. They keep the ball, they defend like one. I think that combination is the way I like to play as well, and of course, joining the winners of the league is always a big opportunity.”

On what he himself intends to bring to the party, Guimarães added: “I can pass the ball, run a lot and play like a warrior, I’ll never give up. I will try to help the team, [I’m] good with the ball, composed, very calm, and sometimes I can score some goals.”

Bruno Guimaraes Keeps Hold of No. 39 Jersey

Arsenal will be the latest team for which Guimarães wears the No. 39 shirt. It is steeped in deep, personal meeting for him, revealing back in 2023 that #039 was the dispatch number of his father’s taxi in Rio de Janeiro back home in Brazil.

Keeping that number on his back now that he has joined the fifth different club of his career was hardly surprising in the end, especially with jerseys like No. 8, No. 6 and No. 5 already taken.

Low numbers are typically the domain of well-established senior players in soccer, but Rice still has the No. 41 shirt he’s worn throughout his pro career. When the pair start together in the center of the pitch for the Gunners, their digits will add up to 80.

Unusually high jersey numbers define the Arsenal midfield. | David Price/Arsenal FC/Getty Images, Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC/Getty Images

“It means everything to me,” Guimarães explained. “I have the tattoo of the 39 as well. My father was a taxi driver in Brazil for more than 20 years. The taxi, of course, gave me everything for my family, the place we live, the food, my clothes, everything.

“So when I got the chance to sign to a top club in Brazil, I asked my father which number I should take and he said 39. I was upset a little bit because I wanted to take the 97. He said: ‘No, no, take the 39. The 39 gave you everything.’”

No. 97 would reflect the year Guimarães was born, which is not an uncommon motivation for choosing jersey numbers—but only in leagues without restrictions, unlike La Liga, for example.

When Guimarães joined Brazilian team Athletico Paranaense, No. 39 was the jersey he was given by chance: “I went to the kit man and I said: ‘Why 39?’ He said: ‘Well, if you don’t want it, you can change it.’ I said: ‘No, no, no, it's exactly what I want!’ At that moment, I called my father and when I told him the history, he started to cry. He said: ‘I told you, this number is going to give you luck.’ Since then, I’ve always been the 39.”