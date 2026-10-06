Can Cristiano Ronaldo Get to 1,000 Goals Without International Soccer?

Cristiano Ronaldo’s goal count stands at an almighty 979.

That’s 979 times the five-time Ballon d’Or winner has scored in senior, competitive soccer for club or country since making his debut way back in 2002. It’s an incredible haul—and more than any professional has ever (officially) managed in the history of the sport. But it’s not quite enough.

“This is probably my last year of football, and I want to leave a spectacular legacy,” Ronaldo told Vogue at the outset of this season.

The 41-year-old has set himself two targets for his swan song: 1,000 career goals and winning the UEFA Nations League with Portugal for a third time.

He reiterated his dual goals prior to Portugal’s 1–0 win over Wales at the end of September, just days before everything started to go awry.

Ronaldo stormed out of Portugal’s camp after a disagreement with manager Jorge Jesus, who left the veteran striker on the bench for the subsequent win over Norway, and then refused to apologize in a subsequent press conference. Reports suggested Ronaldo felt “betrayed” by the manager.

Behind the scenes, Portugal officials are frantically looking at ways to rebuild Ronaldo’s relationship with the national team, but the superstar’s international future hangs in the balance.

With the Nations League goal now in serious doubt, Ronaldo’s other target of reaching 1,000 goals could also be affected. If the superstar can’t be wooed back to international duty, can he still get the final 21 goals he needs?

How Many Games Does Ronaldo Have Left?

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

If this is to be Ronaldo’s final season as he suggests, his remaining games are finite.

With seven matches played of the Saudi Pro League this season, he has a maximum of 27 more fixtures to play with club side Al Nassr in the division in 2026–27.

On top of that, Al Nassr have a guaranteed seven more AFC Champions League Elite fixtures, during which Ronaldo would be expected to play if fit, with the opportunity to extend that up to 14 more matches if they were to reach the final.

The domestic cups are the only other opportunities for Ronaldo to add to his goal tally. The King’s Cup offers the chance for up to five more matches, but potentially only one if Al Nassr lose in the Round of 32, while there could be another two in the 2026 Saudi Super Cup.

Ronaldo’s Remaining Club Fixtures 2026–27

Tournament Minimum Games Maximum Games Saudi Pro League 27 27 AFC Champions League Elite 7 14 King’s Cup 1 5 Saudi Super Cup 1 2 Total 36 48

With a minimum of 36 matches still to play before the end of the season (and his career), Ronaldo would need to need to average around 0.58 goals a game to hit his target. This figure will, of course, reduce if Al Nassr get further in their cup competitions.

In each of his three full seasons in Saudi Arabia, he has far exceeded the 0.58 ratio, hitting 0.81 goals per game in 2025–26.

Only a serious drop off in form, or injury, is likely to stop Ronaldo from getting the goals he needs now, regardless of whether he is coaxed back into international duty.

Has Any Player Scored 1,000 Before?

Ronaldo would be the first to hit 1,000. | Octavio Passos/Getty Images

Not for the first time, Ronaldo stands on the brink of history.

By reaching four figures, the Portuguese superstar will break a barrier officially untouched by anyone else before in soccer.

Three-time World Cup winner Pelé is often cited as having scored 1,279 goals (including by Guinness World Records) but many of the Brazilian’s strikes came in non-competitive matches and his widely accepted official final tally for club and country is actually 762.

Ronaldo Career Goals Breakdown

Team Number Sporting CP (2002–2003) 5 Manchester United (2003–2009, 2021–2022) 145 Real Madrid (2009–2018) 450 Juventus (2018–2021) 101 Al Nassr (2022–Present) 132 Portugal (2004–Present) 146 Total 979

Likewise, Romário is another who has claimed to have hit 1,000, though his total as recorded by the International Federation of Football History & Statistics (IFFHS) is 545.

German Erwin Helmchen and Austrian Josef Bican—both of whom scored the majority of their goals before WWII—are two more players who have been cited as having career totals close to (or even exceeding) 1,000. However, limitations on record keeping and the muddy waters of official vs. unofficial matches in a pre-war age mean their figures are widely disputed. Bican is cited as scoring 722 goals by IFFHS, while Helmchen is given 729.

Lionel Messi, as is so often the case, is Ronaldo’s closest official challenger with 931 goals in total.