Portugal Rush to ‘Save’ Relationship With Cristiano Ronaldo—But Is It Too Late?

The Portuguese Football Federation (FPF) is reportedly desperate to “make peace” with Cristiano Ronaldo after the five-time Ballon d’Or winner abruptly left camp in the middle of the September-October international break.

Just hours after manager Jorge Jesus publicly reminded Ronaldo he’s the one who “makes the decisions” at Portugal, the 41-year-old got on a plane and cut his international duty short. Also fueling Ronaldo’s seismic exit was Jesus’s plan to bench him for the second consecutive game.

A media storm quickly followed, as did outrage throughout Portugal, a country where Ronaldo is nothing short of an icon and hero. Speculation on the forward’s future with the national team also ran wild as retirement rumors swirled with a renewed force.

Both Ronaldo and Jesus promised to reveal “the truth” of what happened in due time, but the FPF is trying to cool tensions and prevent Ronaldo from making any rash decisions about his international career. MARCA report the federation plans to bring both parties together to resolve the situation.

The directors hope Ronaldo’s time representing Portugal “won’t end because of recent events.” The FPF wants to give the Real Madrid legend a “respectful and dignified” ending to his 13-year career with the Seleção das Quinas.

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The FPF’s Shift in Tone

If this is the end, it wasn’t meant to end this way. pic.twitter.com/IoHayRTesH — Sports Illustrated FC (@SI_FootballClub) October 1, 2026

Immediately following Ronaldo’s exit, the FPF put out a short statement that emphasized the team’s focus on “upcoming commitments and achieving the defined objectives.” There was no mention of Ronaldo beyond the simple confirmation that he left camp.

It was a rather unfeeling statement from a federation that holds Ronaldo on such a pedestal. After all, the forward helped bring home Portugal’s first-ever major trophy (and then two more) during his illustrious international career that includes a record 146 goals and 234 appearances.

The FPF also seemingly instructed Jesus’s players not to speak on the matter, a fact Renato Veiga accidentally confirmed following the team’s 4–2 win over Denmark on Thursday.

But internationally, the “tone has shifted,” per MARCA’s report, and the federation’s top priority is now resolving the situation. Whether the FPF can get Ronaldo and Jesus, who topped the Saudi Pro League together at Al Nassr last season, back on the same page remains to be seen.

For a prideful player like Ronaldo, the damage might already be done, especially if he cannot contribute to the team’s UEFA Nations League title defense, which he admitted was one of the major reasons he didn’t retire this summer.

Ronaldo’s Exit Overshadows Portugal’s Success

Portugal have secured three wins in three matches. | Ernest Kolodziej/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

Before the international break started, the focus was on how Portugal would bounce back from a disappointing World Cup round of 16 exit. The arrival of Jesus on the touchline also symbolized a new era, one that fans were eager to see start off with a bang.

But the entire window has subsequently become about Ronaldo. While that’s not an atypical occurrence for Portugal, the escalation of his feud with Jesus has completely stolen the spotlight from any happenings on the pitch.

It’s a shame for the Seleção das Quinas, who have strung together three wins in three matches so far. The team defeated Wales, Norway and Denmark, scoring seven goals along the way—none of which came from Ronaldo.

Fans should be celebrating a strong return to form, but instead, they’re wrapped up in another headline-grabbing situation that overshadows the team’s triumphs.