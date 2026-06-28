Canada Player Ratings vs. South Africa: History Made With Stoppage-Time Winner

Canada’s 2026 World Cup dream continues after beating South Africa 1–0 at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles to break more new ground and progress to the round of 16.

Netherlands or Morocco await the Canadian team in Houston on July 4 after Stephen Eustaquio’s dramatic late goal decided a round of 32 tie that was ultimately low on final-third quality.

This was a first-ever World Cup knockout match for both nations, while Canada made another piece of quirky World Cup history as the first hosting nation to play on foreign soil. The only previously co-hosted World Cup to date was in 2002 and neither South Korea nor Japan crossed into the other.

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But there appeared no issue without home-field advantage as Jesse Marsch’s team—complete with four personnel changes from the XI that started the Switzerland loss—took the game to South Africa early on and created several chances in the first half alone.

Center back Derek Cornelius glanced a header right before the hydration break straight at goalkeeper Ronwen Williams. South Africa struggled with execution in the attacking third, leaving Canada to again threaten to break the deadlock. Moïse Bombito headed goalward and saw it cleared off the line by Aubrey Modiba, before Williams closed down the rebound from Tajon Buchanan.

A Canadian penalty claim was also waved away right before halftime when Richie Laryea hit the deck under pressure—and contact—from Khuliso Mudau.

The match stagnated badly after the interval. But there was another clear opportunity 66 minutes in when Tani Oluwaseyi forced a one-on-one save from Williams, and Jonathan David didn’t want the rebound as much as Mbekezeli Mbokazi, who hooked the ball away from the striker closing in.

Extra time beckoned after the clocked bypassed 90, but Eustaquio had other ideas. A cross from substitute Jacob Shaffelburg was only cleared by South Africa as far as the edge of the box, where the Canadian captain was waiting in the right place at the right time to chest the ball down and drive a low shot into the bottom corner.

The One Thing We Can’t Ignore

Alphonso Davies finally got on the pitch. | Jared C. Tilton/FIFA/Getty Images

Canada has been waiting more than two weeks to see Alphonso Davies on the pitch at a home World Cup and it finally happened here. He’d previously been declared fit and healthy, but Marsch delayed Davies’s return, perhaps unwilling to risk or rush him.

But it was clear almost straightaway that this is Canada’s best ever player, underlined by doing more in his first five minutes on the pitch than most of his teammates had done in 75 up to that point.

Without Davies, Canada has lacked quality in the offensive third, doing things positively with lots of intent but ultimately falling short when it mattered most. This performance will only divide opinion further. Should he have been playing sooner, or was Marsch right not to risk him until now?

However, at least with Davies actually back, Canada’s chance in the next round has grown.

Canada Player Ratings vs. South Africa (4-4-2)

Stephan Eustaquio with the clutch moment. | Fran Santiago/Getty Images

*Ratings provided by FotMob*

GK: Maxime Crépeau—7.6: South Africa’s lack of end product meant the goalkeeper was not busy.

RB: Alistair Johnston—7.3: Worked hard on his flank. Never really tested defensively.

CB: Moïse Bombito—6.8: A goal-line clearance denied him a famous goal. Withdrawal after an hour understandable given this was still just the third appearance in his comeback from a broken leg.

CB: Derek Cornelius—7.5: Failed to get enough power on a glorious early chance to score.

LB: Richie Laryea—7.5: Involved in a key flashpoint when he thought he’d won a penalty. Combative in duels and otherwise functional.

RM: Tajon Buchanan—6.7: Limited impact on the whole, although a big chance went begging when he was closed down by goalkeeper Williams.

CM: Nathan Saliba—7.4: Won more than half his duels (8/12) but gave the ball away frequently, recording only 64% passing accuracy.

CM: Stephan Eustaquio—8.7: Creative presence was felt in the center of the pitch after overcoming the discomfort that had earlier made him a doubt. Played the full match and came up clutch in the end. Canadians everywhere will be delighted he powered through.

LM: Liam Millar—6.5: Hugged the left touchline and threatened in principle without actually causing much damage to South Africa.

ST: Tani Oluwaseyi—6.9: Forced Williams to make two saves. Too much on the periphery otherwise.

ST: Jonathan David—6.3: Disappointing again. This World Cup was his time to shine and—a hat-trick against a poor Qatar team aside—he repeatedly hasn’t delivered.

SUB: Niko Sigur (59’ for Saliba)—6.3: Not usually a midfielder for his country but Ismaël Koné’s absence has opened up a spot there.

SUB: Luc de Fougerolles (59’ for Bombito)—7.4: Very clean performance.

SUB: Promise David (70’ for Oluwaseyi)—6.5: More of a handful in previous appearances.

SUB: Jacon Shaffelburg (70’ for Millar)—6.2: Didn’t see a lot of the ball but it was his cross that indirectly led to the winner.

SUB: Alphonso Davies (75’ for Buchanan)—6.1: Faded a little after his first electrifying moments. But this was a big step in the right direction.

Subs not used: Dayne St. Clair (GK), Owen Goodman (GK), Alfie Jones, Joel Waterman, Jonathan Osorio, Mathieu Choinière, Ali Ahmed, Cyle Larin, Jayden Nelson.

What the Ratings Tell Us

Jonathan David has repeatedly underwhelmed. | Eric Verhoeven/Soccrates/Getty Images

Quality from Canada’s forwards is lacking , which will make it increasingly tough to compete after a largely favorable run of opponents to this point.

, which will make it increasingly tough to compete after a largely favorable run of opponents to this point. Stephen Eustaquio is key . The captain was obviously missed when he didn’t start against Switzerland and came up huge for his country here.

. The captain was obviously missed when he didn’t start against Switzerland and came up huge for his country here. Alphonso Davies and Moïse Bombito are building after injuries. Will they get up to speed in time?

The Numbers That Explain Labored Canada Win

Canada’s four big chances were all missed , which says this should have been a much more comfortable victory than a 1–0 stoppage-time winner. The deeper the team goes into the tournament, the higher the likelihood it will be punished for wasting chances.

, which says this should have been a much more comfortable victory than a 1–0 stoppage-time winner. The deeper the team goes into the tournament, the higher the likelihood it will be punished for wasting chances. Despite having the majority of ball possession, South Africa posed little to no threat , which again fed into Canada’s opportunity to win.

, which again fed into Canada’s opportunity to win. Canadian ball retention could be better, completing only 78% of passes.

Statistic South Africa Canada Possession 58% 42% Expected Goals (xG) 0.13 1.32 Total Shots 6 12 Shots on Target 1 7 Big Chances 0 4 Passing Accuracy 85% 78% Fouls Committed 10 16 Corners 1 4

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